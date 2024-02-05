Looking for a Helldivers 2 release time countdown? This PlayStation and PC exclusive shooter brings the sweeping sci-fi storytelling of the 2015 original with a more triple-A approach. If you’re counting down the days, our timer will let you know exactly when you can play.

Helldivers 2 Release Time Countdown

The Helldivers 2 release time is on February 8, 2024 at 4 AM ET.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios provided a definitive release time for the game via the game’s X account.

Global launch times for HELLDIVERS 2! When is it dropping for you?



Fortunately, we know the precise time on February 8, 2024 that the Helldivers 2 servers will go live. Since this is a live-service game, this is a standardized release time globally, rather than a staggered launch based on your time zone.

How to Preload Helldivers 2

With just a few days to go until Helldivers 2 releases, players will no doubt want to preload the game to dive in the second the clock hits zero.

The ability to preload on PS5 should arrive within the coming day or two. Most games on PS5 are available to download early in the days leading up to launch. As a first-party Sony game, Helldivers 2 likely won’t be any different.

Steam preloads are a different matter, meaning you likely won’t be able to start downloading Helldivers 2 on PC until the countdown above hits zero. Of course, if that changes we’ll update this guide!

That's all on the Helldivers 2 release time.