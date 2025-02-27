How to get Fucium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fucium is one of the many rare and high-tier Ores in Monster Hunter Wilds. It’s considered one of the rarest Ore materials in the game and is needed for several weapons and armor sets. Let’s go over how to quickly find and farm Fucium in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Fucium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fucium is an ore, and like the others, it can be farmed and mined from Mining Outcrops. However, it has a very low drop rate compared to other ores like Carbalite. To consistently get Fucium you need to reach High Rank by completing the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds. Once you’ve defeated the main boss, the difficulty and rewards in all regions will increase.

The two best regions for mining Fucium are the Iceshard Cliffs and the Ruins of Wyveria. The higher your Hunter Rank, the more likely you are to find Fucium. You’ll begin getting Fucium more easily once you hit Hunter Rank 25. If mining is your priority, equipping armor sets that give you the Geology Equipment Skill will also help. Stay on the lookout for outbreaks of Mining Outcrops in these regions.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Another unexpected source of Fucium is the story boss, Jin Dahaad. While fighting this boss, you won’t get any of its materials. Instead, whenever you break its wounds or body parts, you’ll get Fucium. Playing through this story quest is a good way to stock up on a lot of Fucium quickly. It’s a lot more reliable and interesting than mining Fucium, and you can always go back and challenge Jin Dahaad through the Quest Counter.

What Is Fucium Used for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Every weapon that has a Jin Dahaad variant will require you to craft the Ore tree version of the weapon first. Each of these will require you to have at least four Fucium to craft. Rarity 7 weapons from the Expedition Tree also all require five Fucium as a crafting material.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Generic high-rarity armor sets in High Rank will require Fucium as a component to craft them. This includes sets like the Damascus set and Ingot armor sets at Rarity 7 and 6 respectively. This makes Fucium one of the key components in getting higher-tier armor quickly without having to go on several difficult monster hunts first.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Fucium quickly in Monster Hunter Wilds and all of its uses. For more guides, also check out how multiplayer and friend invites work, and how to ride monsters.

