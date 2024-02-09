Wondering how to heal other players in Helldivers 2? The new co-op shooter places you and your squad against endless hordes of bugs and robots, so you’re bound to lose HP at one point or another. In these cases healing will be necessary, so check out how to do it.

Recommended Videos

How to Heal Other Players in Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

To heal other players in Helldivers 2, you can use tactical items like Bubble Shields or Stims.

Stims are the most common healing item in the game, and you’ll often use them on yourself. That said, one of the trophies in Helldivers 2, ‘Democracy Ain’t Done With You Yet’, tasks you with healing another player using stims.

To do so, you need to collect stims by calling in resupply stratagems. You do start off a mission with a fixed amount of stims in your inventory, but these can deplete fairly quickly during tense battles. Collect those extra stims from the resupply stratagem, and you can think about healing others.

While you press up on the DualSense D-pad to heal yourself, it’s different to heal others. Sift through your inventory by pressing Triangle, and once you’ve found the stims press the X button to heal another player.

Not only will this net you a trophy for healing a teammate, but it’ll ensure they’re ready to dive back into the fight.

Alternatively, you can heal other players with tactical items like Bubble Shields. These are throwable cover items that create a transparent shield. This works simultaneously as cover to hide from oncoming hordes, but also passively increases the HP of anybody sat within it. If you’ve already got the Helldivers 2 healing trophy, this is an ideal alternative.

That’s all for this guide! To learn more about Helldivers 2, check out the best stratagems to use, and the ideal graphics settings to apply for the game.