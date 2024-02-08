Helldivers 2 has been released on PS5 and PC, but still lacks Steamdeck support. Thankfully, unlike platforms that it can be played on, appearance is highly variable in Helldivers 2. Being the third-person squad shooter that it is, you’re gonna want to fight in style to stand out. Here’s how to customize character appearance in Helldivers 2!

What Can You Customize on Your Character?

Helldivers 2 has a third-person perspective, which means you’ll always see your character front and center. You can customize armor and body type, but your character’s physical appearance in Helldivers 2 cannot be altered beyond that. So, if you were expecting an in-depth character creator with sliders and hair choices, Helldivers 2 doesn’t offer that.

Image Source: Arrowhead via Twinfinite

The core aspect of your character that you’ll be customizing is armor. Body type, voice, emotes, and victory poses can be customized in the Armory as well, but these options are limited compared to the armors. Armor consists of the suit, helmet, and capes that you can don. These armor pieces make a cosmetic difference to your character out on the battlefield and also grant stat bonuses and passive buffs.

How to Change Character Appearance

To customize Armor in Helldivers 2, you need to complete the first mission. Upon completing the first mission, you get access to your ship. Head to the Armory near the front of the ship to customize your armor.

There are three categories of armor in the Armory menu: Armor, Helm, and Cape. You purchase these armors using spending medals, which are earned by completing Orders and various Operations in the game.

Additionally, Super Credits can be purchased in the shop with real-world currency. Thankfully, most armor can be obtained in-game through Spending Medals, but we don’t yet know what future updates and DLC will bring.

That’s our guide on how to customize character appearance in Helldivers 2. Check out our article on how to deal with Helldivers 2 crashes as well as the Gameguard debacle here.