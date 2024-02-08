How To Fix Matchmaking Not Working in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is up and running! Players are rushing to test every single mode and detail of the game. Some users run the game smoothly, while others report certain issues in matchmaking. So let’s check how to fix matchmaking in Helldivers 2.

Matchmaking Issue Fix Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

A Reddit user reported that he gets a “Failed to join game lobby” message when he tries to start Quick Play in Helldivers 2. That’s the only thing the game says besides the “Join Failed” message above.

A couple of other Reddit users reported the same issue with matchmaking in the comments below the original post. They are also asking if Quick Play only works with active SOS beacons and about a way to join a random squad on their ship.

Considering that Helldivers 2 is a newly released game, these kinds of issues are not unusual at all. Currently, gamers rush to play it in large numbers and the game servers are most likely a bit overloaded. The only solution for now is to wait, and if the problem still occurs after a few hours, developers will likely dig into solving the issue.

“If you expect servers to work within the first 12-24 hours, you’re going to be disappointed. Who knows, maybe it’ll clear up. But server overload is server overload,” stated one of the Helldivers 2 players on Reddit.

As a reminder, Helldivers 2 is a new game. It was released on February 8, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and PC. It’s a sequel to Helldivers from 2015 but unlike its predecessor, it’s a third-person shooter.

The developers from Arrowhead Game Studios describe the game as a fight for freedom in a hostile galaxy. Helldivers 2 is available for purchase on Steam for a price of $39,99. There is also a Bundle edition called Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, with additional content. It costs $59,99 on Steam.

That’s all there is to know for now about how to fix the matchmaking issue in Helldivers 2. For more content about this game on Twinfinite, check how to redeem the preorder bonus or learn if you can play Helldivers 2 solo.