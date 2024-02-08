Is Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Compatible?

Wondering whether or not Helldivers 2 is Steam Deck compatible? The long-awaited sequel to the 2015 top-down shooter Helldivers has finally arrived, available on both PS5 and PC. If you’ve got a Steam Deck and want to know whether or not the game will work, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Can You Play Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck?

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

While you can certainly attempt to play Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck at launch, there’s no guarantee that it’ll run without a hitch. That’s because Helldivers 2 is currently listed as Untested on Steam Deck.

This means that you can theoretically download the game and boot it onto your Steam Deck, but it may not necessarily work when you try to run it. If it does, you could well encounter dodgy font sizes, crashing, or poor graphical optimization for the smaller display.

As a graphically intense game that launches on next-gen hardware alongside PC, there’s every chance Helldivers 2 may prove too much for the Steam Deck to handle right now. Unless you’re willing to crank all the graphics and performance settings right down, you might struggle to get it running.

Of course, we’ll know more for sure once the game gets an official Steam Deck certification on its store page. There are three possible categories: Not Working, Playable, and Verified. If it lands in the former category you won’t be able to play it at all. With the other two options, Helldivers 2 should work, but with some behind-the-scenes tweaking necessary beforehand.

We recommend checking out the game’s ProtonDB page for all the latest on its Steam Deck compatibility. Here, users provide their own reports on whether they’ve managed to get it working, and the settings it took to achieve that. Until Steam provides an official compatibility certification, this is your best bet.

That’s all for whether or not the game is Steam Deck compatible. For more on the game, check out if you can play Helldivers 2 solo, plus how to redeem the pre-order bonuses.