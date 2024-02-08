All Stratagems & Button Inputs in Helldivers 2

The requests you make on the battlefield can ultimately change the tide of the fight. So, whether you need to resupply or unlock a powerful weapon, here are all the Helldivers 2 Stratagems and their button inputs.

Helldivers 2 Stratagems Codes Guide

The Stratagem section can be found at the Ship Management on the left side of your Armory. Here, you can browse through the collection, which is divided into various categories. You can unlock several Stratagems during the beginning stages, but you’ll need to earn Credits and level up your character further.

We’ll break down each Helldivers 2 Stratagem section below to give you an idea of all Stratagems and their corresponding codes. However, due to the game’s recent release, we’re still working our way through the list and will update them gradually. It should also be noted that the two starting Stratagems will be the default gear that you’ll earn during the tutorial phase.

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions SOS Beacon Up, Down, Left, & Up Broadcast to other Helldivers to help you when the situation is dire Resupply Down, Down, Up, & Right Resupplies all your ammo and equipment.

Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Machine Gun Down, Left, Down, Up, and Right Designed for stationary use with an increase in recoil and decrease in accuracy Level 1 Anti-Material Rifle TBA For long distances against light vehicle armor Level 2

5,000 Credits Stalwart TBA Compact, low-caliber machine gun Level 2

3,500 Credits Expendable Anti-Tank TBA A single-use weapon that can damage vehicle armor Level 3

3,000 Credits Recoiled Rifle TBA Effective against vehicle armor and provides support backpack Level 5 Flamethrower TBA Incendiary gun for close-range Level 10 Autocannon TBA Effective against light vehicle armor and has a support backpack Level 10 Railgun TBA Specializes in armor penetration Level 20 Spear TBA Anti-tank homing missile Level 20

Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Orbital Gatling Barrage Right, Down, Left, Up, & Up Defensive anti-personnel minefield Level 2

1,500 Credits Orbital Airburst Strike TBA Deadly rain of shrapnel that’s not effective against heavy armor Level 5 Orbital 120MM HE Barrage TBA Precision artillery salvo over a small area Level 5 Orbital 380MM HE Barrage TBA Best for larger areas Level 8 Orbital Walking Barrage TBA Linear artillery barrage that moves in intervals, forcing foes out of cover Level 10 Orbital Lasers TBA Laser cannon that moves around a designated area Level 15 Orbital Railcannon Strike TBA Fires at the largest target in close proximity to its beacon Level 20

Hangar Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Eagle Strafing Run Up, Right, & Right Clears small targets Level 2

1,500 Credits Eagle Airstrike TBA A barrage of bombs within an area Level 2

4,000 Credits Eagle Cluster Bomb TBA Targeted airstrip for smaller targets Level 3

4,000 Credits Eagle Napalm Airstrike TBA Creates wall of fire to stop enemies in their track Level 5 Jump Pack TBA Users can jump higher Level 8 Eagle Smoke Strike TBA A barrage of smoke grenades to block enemies’ line of sight Level 8 Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods TBA A barrage of rocket pods Level 10 Eagle 500KG Bomb TBA Large bomb that will annotate anything in its radius (steer clear of it to avoid damage) Level 15

Bridge Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Orbital Precision Strike Left, Left, & Up A single precision shot Level 1 Orbital Gas Strike TBA Releases cloud if corrosive gas, harmful to organic and robotic lifeforms Level 3 Orbital EMS Strike TBA Stuns enemies within its radius Level 5 Orbital Smoke Strike TBA Thick smoke screen to block enemies’ sight Level 8 HMG Emplacement TBA Manned fortification with superior firepower. Excels with light armor targets Level 10 Shield Generation Relay TBA Stationary energy shield to protect you against projectiles Level 10 Tesla Tower TBA Turret with electrical charges for targets at a close range Level 15

Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Anti-Personnel Minefield TBA Halts enemy advances Level 2

1,500 Credits Supply Pack TBA Supply boxes with ammunition and a backpack to distribute them to fellow Helldivers Level 3

4,000 Credits Grenade Launcher TBA Effective against armored infantry (not including vehicle armor or fortified buildings) Level 5 Laser Cannon TBA Laser weapon that does not require any ammunition (still needs heat sink replaced when overheated) Level 5 Incendiary Mines TBA Triggers when targets are nearby Level 8 “Guard Dog” Rover TBA Drone with laser rifle with 360-degree coverage Level 10 Ballistic Shield Backpack TBA Backpack acts as a shield in one hand to protect you from small arms fire Level 12 Arc thrower TBA Emits arc of lightning at close range Level 15 Shield Generator Pack TBA A spherical shield surrounds your character to protect you from high-speed projectiles Level 20

Robotic Workshop Stratagem Codes

Stratagems Button Inputs Descriptions Requirements Machine Gun Sentry TBA Automated machine gun turret (Helldivers must avoid its line of fire) Level 3

1,500 Credits Gatling Sentry TBA Automated turret with a high rate of fire Level 5 Mortar Sentry TBA Turret with powerful shells, effective for long range and targets behind cover Level 8 “Guard Dog” TBA A drone equipped with a Liberator assault riffle with 360-degree coverage Level 10 Autocannon Sentry TBA Fire anti-tank ammunition over long ranges Level 13 Rocket Sentry TBA Automated turret effective against armored targets (will target larger enemies) Level 15 EMS Mortar Sentry TBA Turret fires static field generators to slow enemies down Level 20

To unlock more of these Stratagems and codes in Helldivers 2, you must participate in missions around the various planets. Side objectives are also excellent for XP, so make sure you don’t forget about those. Doing these without a team can be reasonably challenging, but it is possible to go at it alone.

If you decide to join others, check out our How to Play With Friends guide. Unfortunately, a few problems have come up within servers due to its new launch. In this case, you can find a fix here with our Matchmaking Not Working piece.

That does it for our guide on all Stratagems and button inputs in Helldivers 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to change your ship name.