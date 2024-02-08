All Stratagems & Button Inputs in Helldivers 2

The requests you make on the battlefield can ultimately change the tide of the fight. So, whether you need to resupply or unlock a powerful weapon, here are all the Helldivers 2 Stratagems and their button inputs.
Helldivers 2 Stratagems Codes Guide
The Stratagem section can be found at the Ship Management on the left side of your Armory. Here, you can browse through the collection, which is divided into various categories. You can unlock several Stratagems during the beginning stages, but you’ll need to earn Credits and level up your character further.
We’ll break down each Helldivers 2 Stratagem section below to give you an idea of all Stratagems and their corresponding codes. However, due to the game’s recent release, we’re still working our way through the list and will update them gradually. It should also be noted that the two starting Stratagems will be the default gear that you’ll earn during the tutorial phase.
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|SOS Beacon
|Up, Down, Left, & Up
|Broadcast to other Helldivers to help you when the situation is dire
|Resupply
|Down, Down, Up, & Right
|Resupplies all your ammo and equipment.
Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Machine Gun
|Down, Left, Down, Up, and Right
|Designed for stationary use with an increase in recoil and decrease in accuracy
|Level 1
|Anti-Material Rifle
|TBA
|For long distances against light vehicle armor
|Level 2
5,000 Credits
|Stalwart
|TBA
|Compact, low-caliber machine gun
|Level 2
3,500 Credits
|Expendable Anti-Tank
|TBA
|A single-use weapon that can damage vehicle armor
|Level 3
3,000 Credits
|Recoiled Rifle
|TBA
|Effective against vehicle armor and provides support backpack
|Level 5
|Flamethrower
|TBA
|Incendiary gun for close-range
|Level 10
|Autocannon
|TBA
|Effective against light vehicle armor and has a support backpack
|Level 10
|Railgun
|TBA
|Specializes in armor penetration
|Level 20
|Spear
|TBA
|Anti-tank homing missile
|Level 20
Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Orbital Gatling Barrage
|Right, Down, Left, Up, & Up
|Defensive anti-personnel minefield
|Level 2
1,500 Credits
|Orbital Airburst Strike
|TBA
|Deadly rain of shrapnel that’s not effective against heavy armor
|Level 5
|Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
|TBA
|Precision artillery salvo over a small area
|Level 5
|Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
|TBA
|Best for larger areas
|Level 8
|Orbital Walking Barrage
|TBA
|Linear artillery barrage that moves in intervals, forcing foes out of cover
|Level 10
|Orbital Lasers
|TBA
|Laser cannon that moves around a designated area
|Level 15
|Orbital Railcannon Strike
|TBA
|Fires at the largest target in close proximity to its beacon
|Level 20
Hangar Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Eagle Strafing Run
|Up, Right, & Right
|Clears small targets
|Level 2
1,500 Credits
|Eagle Airstrike
|TBA
|A barrage of bombs within an area
|Level 2
4,000 Credits
|Eagle Cluster Bomb
|TBA
|Targeted airstrip for smaller targets
|Level 3
4,000 Credits
|Eagle Napalm Airstrike
|TBA
|Creates wall of fire to stop enemies in their track
|Level 5
|Jump Pack
|TBA
|Users can jump higher
|Level 8
|Eagle Smoke Strike
|TBA
|A barrage of smoke grenades to block enemies’ line of sight
|Level 8
|Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
|TBA
|A barrage of rocket pods
|Level 10
|Eagle 500KG Bomb
|TBA
|Large bomb that will annotate anything in its radius (steer clear of it to avoid damage)
|Level 15
Bridge Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Orbital Precision Strike
|Left, Left, & Up
|A single precision shot
|Level 1
|Orbital Gas Strike
|TBA
|Releases cloud if corrosive gas, harmful to organic and robotic lifeforms
|Level 3
|Orbital EMS Strike
|TBA
|Stuns enemies within its radius
|Level 5
|Orbital Smoke Strike
|TBA
|Thick smoke screen to block enemies’ sight
|Level 8
|HMG Emplacement
|TBA
|Manned fortification with superior firepower. Excels with light armor targets
|Level 10
|Shield Generation Relay
|TBA
|Stationary energy shield to protect you against projectiles
|Level 10
|Tesla Tower
|TBA
|Turret with electrical charges for targets at a close range
|Level 15
Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Anti-Personnel Minefield
|TBA
|Halts enemy advances
|Level 2
1,500 Credits
|Supply Pack
|TBA
|Supply boxes with ammunition and a backpack to distribute them to fellow Helldivers
|Level 3
4,000 Credits
|Grenade Launcher
|TBA
|Effective against armored infantry (not including vehicle armor or fortified buildings)
|Level 5
|Laser Cannon
|TBA
|Laser weapon that does not require any ammunition (still needs heat sink replaced when overheated)
|Level 5
|Incendiary Mines
|TBA
|Triggers when targets are nearby
|Level 8
|“Guard Dog” Rover
|TBA
|Drone with laser rifle with 360-degree coverage
|Level 10
|Ballistic Shield Backpack
|TBA
|Backpack acts as a shield in one hand to protect you from small arms fire
|Level 12
|Arc thrower
|TBA
|Emits arc of lightning at close range
|Level 15
|Shield Generator Pack
|TBA
|A spherical shield surrounds your character to protect you from high-speed projectiles
|Level 20
Robotic Workshop Stratagem Codes
|Stratagems
|Button Inputs
|Descriptions
|Requirements
|Machine Gun Sentry
|TBA
|Automated machine gun turret (Helldivers must avoid its line of fire)
|Level 3
1,500 Credits
|Gatling Sentry
|TBA
|Automated turret with a high rate of fire
|Level 5
|Mortar Sentry
|TBA
|Turret with powerful shells, effective for long range and targets behind cover
|Level 8
|“Guard Dog”
|TBA
|A drone equipped with a Liberator assault riffle with 360-degree coverage
|Level 10
|Autocannon Sentry
|TBA
|Fire anti-tank ammunition over long ranges
|Level 13
|Rocket Sentry
|TBA
|Automated turret effective against armored targets (will target larger enemies)
|Level 15
|EMS Mortar Sentry
|TBA
|Turret fires static field generators to slow enemies down
|Level 20
To unlock more of these Stratagems and codes in Helldivers 2, you must participate in missions around the various planets. Side objectives are also excellent for XP, so make sure you don’t forget about those. Doing these without a team can be reasonably challenging, but it is possible to go at it alone.
If you decide to join others, check out our How to Play With Friends guide. Unfortunately, a few problems have come up within servers due to its new launch. In this case, you can find a fix here with our Matchmaking Not Working piece.
That does it for our guide on all Stratagems and button inputs in Helldivers 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to change your ship name.