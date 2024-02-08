Guides

All Stratagems & Button Inputs in Helldivers 2

Helldivers unite!

Helldivers 2 gameplay
Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

The requests you make on the battlefield can ultimately change the tide of the fight. So, whether you need to resupply or unlock a powerful weapon, here are all the Helldivers 2 Stratagems and their button inputs.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 Stratagems Codes Guide

The Stratagem section can be found at the Ship Management on the left side of your Armory. Here, you can browse through the collection, which is divided into various categories. You can unlock several Stratagems during the beginning stages, but you’ll need to earn Credits and level up your character further.

We’ll break down each Helldivers 2 Stratagem section below to give you an idea of all Stratagems and their corresponding codes. However, due to the game’s recent release, we’re still working our way through the list and will update them gradually. It should also be noted that the two starting Stratagems will be the default gear that you’ll earn during the tutorial phase.

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptions
SOS BeaconUp, Down, Left, & UpBroadcast to other Helldivers to help you when the situation is dire
ResupplyDown, Down, Up, & RightResupplies all your ammo and equipment.

Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Machine GunDown, Left, Down, Up, and RightDesigned for stationary use with an increase in recoil and decrease in accuracyLevel 1
Anti-Material RifleTBAFor long distances against light vehicle armorLevel 2
5,000 Credits
StalwartTBACompact, low-caliber machine gunLevel 2
3,500 Credits
Expendable Anti-TankTBAA single-use weapon that can damage vehicle armorLevel 3
3,000 Credits
Recoiled RifleTBAEffective against vehicle armor and provides support backpackLevel 5
FlamethrowerTBAIncendiary gun for close-rangeLevel 10
AutocannonTBAEffective against light vehicle armor and has a support backpackLevel 10
RailgunTBASpecializes in armor penetrationLevel 20
SpearTBAAnti-tank homing missileLevel 20

Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Orbital Gatling BarrageRight, Down, Left, Up, & UpDefensive anti-personnel minefieldLevel 2
1,500 Credits
Orbital Airburst StrikeTBADeadly rain of shrapnel that’s not effective against heavy armorLevel 5
Orbital 120MM HE BarrageTBAPrecision artillery salvo over a small areaLevel 5
Orbital 380MM HE BarrageTBABest for larger areasLevel 8
Orbital Walking BarrageTBALinear artillery barrage that moves in intervals, forcing foes out of coverLevel 10
Orbital LasersTBALaser cannon that moves around a designated areaLevel 15
Orbital Railcannon StrikeTBAFires at the largest target in close proximity to its beaconLevel 20

Hangar Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Eagle Strafing Run Up, Right, & RightClears small targetsLevel 2
1,500 Credits
Eagle AirstrikeTBAA barrage of bombs within an areaLevel 2
4,000 Credits
Eagle Cluster BombTBATargeted airstrip for smaller targetsLevel 3
4,000 Credits
Eagle Napalm AirstrikeTBACreates wall of fire to stop enemies in their trackLevel 5
Jump PackTBAUsers can jump higher Level 8
Eagle Smoke StrikeTBAA barrage of smoke grenades to block enemies’ line of sightLevel 8
Eagle 110MM Rocket PodsTBAA barrage of rocket podsLevel 10
Eagle 500KG BombTBALarge bomb that will annotate anything in its radius (steer clear of it to avoid damage)Level 15

Bridge Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Orbital Precision StrikeLeft, Left, & UpA single precision shotLevel 1
Orbital Gas StrikeTBAReleases cloud if corrosive gas, harmful to organic and robotic lifeformsLevel 3
Orbital EMS StrikeTBAStuns enemies within its radiusLevel 5
Orbital Smoke StrikeTBAThick smoke screen to block enemies’ sightLevel 8
HMG EmplacementTBAManned fortification with superior firepower. Excels with light armor targetsLevel 10
Shield Generation RelayTBAStationary energy shield to protect you against projectilesLevel 10
Tesla TowerTBATurret with electrical charges for targets at a close rangeLevel 15

Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Anti-Personnel MinefieldTBAHalts enemy advancesLevel 2
1,500 Credits
Supply PackTBASupply boxes with ammunition and a backpack to distribute them to fellow HelldiversLevel 3
4,000 Credits
Grenade LauncherTBAEffective against armored infantry (not including vehicle armor or fortified buildings)Level 5
Laser CannonTBALaser weapon that does not require any ammunition (still needs heat sink replaced when overheated)Level 5
Incendiary MinesTBATriggers when targets are nearbyLevel 8
“Guard Dog” RoverTBADrone with laser rifle with 360-degree coverageLevel 10
Ballistic Shield BackpackTBABackpack acts as a shield in one hand to protect you from small arms fireLevel 12
Arc throwerTBAEmits arc of lightning at close rangeLevel 15
Shield Generator PackTBAA spherical shield surrounds your character to protect you from high-speed projectilesLevel 20

Robotic Workshop Stratagem Codes

StratagemsButton InputsDescriptionsRequirements
Machine Gun SentryTBAAutomated machine gun turret (Helldivers must avoid its line of fire)Level 3
1,500 Credits
Gatling SentryTBAAutomated turret with a high rate of fireLevel 5
Mortar SentryTBATurret with powerful shells, effective for long range and targets behind coverLevel 8
“Guard Dog” TBAA drone equipped with a Liberator assault riffle with 360-degree coverageLevel 10
Autocannon SentryTBAFire anti-tank ammunition over long rangesLevel 13
Rocket SentryTBAAutomated turret effective against armored targets (will target larger enemies)Level 15
EMS Mortar SentryTBATurret fires static field generators to slow enemies downLevel 20

To unlock more of these Stratagems and codes in Helldivers 2, you must participate in missions around the various planets. Side objectives are also excellent for XP, so make sure you don’t forget about those. Doing these without a team can be reasonably challenging, but it is possible to go at it alone.

If you decide to join others, check out our How to Play With Friends guide. Unfortunately, a few problems have come up within servers due to its new launch. In this case, you can find a fix here with our Matchmaking Not Working piece.

That does it for our guide on all Stratagems and button inputs in Helldivers 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to change your ship name.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments