Best Stratagems to Use in Helldivers 2

Out of all the tools in your loadout, the Stratagems are one of the most crucial aspects since they make your playthroughs much smoother. We’re here to help you with this selection by showing you the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2.
What Are the Best Stratagems to Unlock in Helldivers 2?
The various Stratagem categories range from offensive to defensive strategies, providing you with more weapons and protective equipment. Many of these abilities require higher levels and an abundance of Credits, so you’ll need to boost your way up the ranks to access certain ones. To improve your experience, here’s our picks for the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2:
Patriotic Administration Center Stratagems
- Stalwart
- Anti-Materiel Rifle
- Recoilless Rifle
- Flamethrower
- Spear
Orbital Cannons Stratagems
- Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
- Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
- Orbital RailCannon Strike
Hangar Stratagems
- Eagle Strafing Run
- Eagle Napalm Airstrike
- Jump Pack
- Eagle 500KG Bomb
Bridge Stratagems
- Orbital EMS Strike
- HMG Emplacement
- Shield Generator Relay
- Tesla Tower
Engineering Bay Stratagems
- Anti-Personnel Minefield
- Laser Cannon
- “Guard Dog” Rover
- Ballistic Shield Backpack
- Shield Generator Pack
Robotics Workshop Stratagems
- Gatling Sentry
- Mortar Sentry
- “Guard Dog”
- Rocket Sentry
The Patriotic Administration Center features additional weapons you can use in battle, but they can be lost after an elimination. Initially, you’ll start with the machine gun, which is relatively limited in movement due to its stationary usage. Instead, Helldivers can go for the Stalwart, a low-caliber machine gun that allows you to move around much more easily.
Other weapons will produce more damage, primarily with larger targets or armored vehicles. However, you can’t always get all those pesky bugs, which is where the Orbital Cannons Stratagems come into play. The ones picked above deal a considerable amount of damage within a radius. Nevertheless, it would help if you steered clear of their targeted area, or you may get blasted to bits (at least, I learned that the hard way the first time around.)
Some beginner Stratagems you earn, like the Eagle Strafing Run, prove just as good as the higher tiers. Although it can inflict damage on smaller targets, these creatures can be deadly in larger numbers.
Then, there are the Stratagems that boost your character’s performance, such as the Shield Generator Pack and Jump Pack. Helldivers 2’s defense and jumping mechanics aren’t the greatest at the start, so anything to enhance that will help tremendously.
Aside from these setbacks, solo playthroughs can be extremely challenging, especially when going to higher threat-level missions. To counter this, use robotic companions/tools like the Guard Dogs and sentries. That way, you don’t always have to watch your back, even if you are running it with a team.
Of course, other Stratagems may be better suited for you, so you can change up your loadout if you have a distinct playstyle.
That does it for our guide on the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best graphic settings.