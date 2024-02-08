Best Stratagems to Use in Helldivers 2

Out of all the tools in your loadout, the Stratagems are one of the most crucial aspects since they make your playthroughs much smoother. We’re here to help you with this selection by showing you the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

What Are the Best Stratagems to Unlock in Helldivers 2?

The various Stratagem categories range from offensive to defensive strategies, providing you with more weapons and protective equipment. Many of these abilities require higher levels and an abundance of Credits, so you’ll need to boost your way up the ranks to access certain ones. To improve your experience, here’s our picks for the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2:

Patriotic Administration Center Stratagems

Stalwart

Anti-Materiel Rifle

Recoilless Rifle

Flamethrower

Spear

Orbital Cannons Stratagems

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital RailCannon Strike

Hangar Stratagems

Eagle Strafing Run

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Jump Pack

Eagle 500KG Bomb

Bridge Stratagems

Orbital EMS Strike

HMG Emplacement

Shield Generator Relay

Tesla Tower

Engineering Bay Stratagems

Anti-Personnel Minefield

Laser Cannon

“Guard Dog” Rover

Ballistic Shield Backpack

Shield Generator Pack

Robotics Workshop Stratagems

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

“Guard Dog”

Rocket Sentry

The Patriotic Administration Center features additional weapons you can use in battle, but they can be lost after an elimination. Initially, you’ll start with the machine gun, which is relatively limited in movement due to its stationary usage. Instead, Helldivers can go for the Stalwart, a low-caliber machine gun that allows you to move around much more easily.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Other weapons will produce more damage, primarily with larger targets or armored vehicles. However, you can’t always get all those pesky bugs, which is where the Orbital Cannons Stratagems come into play. The ones picked above deal a considerable amount of damage within a radius. Nevertheless, it would help if you steered clear of their targeted area, or you may get blasted to bits (at least, I learned that the hard way the first time around.)

Some beginner Stratagems you earn, like the Eagle Strafing Run, prove just as good as the higher tiers. Although it can inflict damage on smaller targets, these creatures can be deadly in larger numbers.

Then, there are the Stratagems that boost your character’s performance, such as the Shield Generator Pack and Jump Pack. Helldivers 2’s defense and jumping mechanics aren’t the greatest at the start, so anything to enhance that will help tremendously.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Aside from these setbacks, solo playthroughs can be extremely challenging, especially when going to higher threat-level missions. To counter this, use robotic companions/tools like the Guard Dogs and sentries. That way, you don’t always have to watch your back, even if you are running it with a team.

Of course, other Stratagems may be better suited for you, so you can change up your loadout if you have a distinct playstyle.

That does it for our guide on the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best graphic settings.