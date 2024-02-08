How to Get Helldivers 2 Twitch Drops

Free items in games are always a plus, and Helldivers 2 has a free set of armor for anyone who manages to fulfill some specific requirements. That’s why we’re here to show you how to get the Helldivers 2 Twitch drops with minimal hassle.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 Twitch Drops – How to Get the TR-117 Alpha Commander Armor

Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

The TR-117 Alpha Commander armor is the only Helldivers 2 Twitch drop to speak of right now, and the unlock requirements for it are fairly straightforward.

To start, go to the official Helldivers 2 website and link your Twitch account to it by clicking on the Drops Enabled Banner. Then, spend at least one hour watching one of the featured Twitch Streamers playing the game on their channel between 11 a.m. PST on Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. PST on Feb. 23.

It should be noted, however, that you need to watch a featured streamer like Shroud or Summit1G from the official site’s list, and that you need to watch one specific streamer for the full hour. You can find the game’s featured streamers via the official website’s leaderboards along with the times they’ll be streaming.

Likewise, you can only do this once per Twitch account and won’t earn additional drops for any additional streamers that you watch for the necessary time.

After you’ve fulfilled these requirements, confirm you’ve earned the Twitch Drop by logging onto the official website once again. So long as you reached the hour mark, this will trigger an armor skin code to be unlocked and given to you,. From there, you can redeem it in game to equip to your character at your leisure.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get the Helldivers 2 Twitch Drops. It’s a simple process, and nets you a nice cosmetic item for your troubles. For even more on the game, check out our other guides and articles down below.