Best armor in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is not an easy game, so you’re going to want to make sure you’re wearing the best armor alongside your other loadout options. With that said, here are the best armor in Helldivers.

Even at launch, Helldivers 2 features quite a few interesting armor combinations. And by combinations, I’m referring to the type of armor (light, medium, heavy) and their named passive effects. Passive effects like ‘Fortified’, where it reduces your recoil when crouching or prone by 30% and provides 50% resistance to explosive damage. It’s those perks combined with different armor, speed, and stamina regeneration levels that can be the difference between life or death.

Best Armor Choices in Helldivers 2

B-24 Enforcer

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

I was hesitant to put the B-24 Enforcer armor on this list because it’s only currently available on the rotating Super Store. Still, this armor has quickly become one of my favorites due to how the armor itself is somewhere in between medium and heavy armors. You won’t be quite as tanky, but you will be slightly faster and have better stamina regen compared to the heaviest armor.

Additionally, the ‘Fortified’ armor passive makes using automatic weapons easier, while simultaneously keeping you alive when faced with explosion damage. Which is going to be more often than you may realize.

TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

This armor was one of the armor sets that came with preordering the game, but don’t fret, an armor with similar stats and passive is available in the free Warbond. Beyond that hiccup, this is a fairly standard medium armor in terms of its uniform even-number stats—just like every other medium armor you first start with.

What makes the TR-9 interesting is its ‘Democracy Protects’ passive. Not dying 50% of the time can and will come in handy when it happens, giving you the crucial moment to finish a reload or heal. Since Helldivers 2’s damage system can inflict wounds on your character, this armor’s perk will make sure you don’t take damage from having your chest injured, which is another way this armor stops you from dying.

CE-35 Trench Engineer

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The CE-35 Trench Engineer is one of my go-to choices if I know I’m going to be demolishing a lot of alien nests. That’s because its ‘Engineering Kit’ perk increases your initial and total grenade count to 6. This may make you want to spam enemies with multiple grenades like the patriotic Helldiver that you are. The engineering perk also includes that useful recoil reduction that ‘Fortified’ also has, which is always useful.

Now, the CE-35 armor is a bog-standard medium armor, so you won’t be tanking colossal hits with it, or running super fast and regenerating stamina. Still, its all-around effectiveness makes this armor a good choice for objective-based builds and is something you can get from the free Warbond without too much work.

CM-09 Bonesnapper

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Like the medium armor before, the CM-09 Bonesnapper medium armor can also be found relatively early in the free Warbond. It’s all-around medium properties aside, this armor is for players who want to become something of a battle medic. Not only will the extra stims help keep you and your friends alive, but you can also use them to heal straight through oncoming damage.

That’s because stims are a powerful heal-over-time mechanic, and the med-kit’s passive buffs your stims to last for two whole seconds longer. That means you can heal through any kind of damage that doesn’t instantly kill you. Extra stim time also has the benefit of keeping your stamina topped off as long as the effect is in play. Smart use of that mechanic can help you get the heck out of dodge all the easier.

SC-34 Infiltrator

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

This is one of the light armors on this list that does some interesting things. First is the fact that this light armor is not the lightest armor you can obtain in Helldivers 2. For example, there are lighter armors out there that are even faster with more stamina regen at the cost of much lower armor rating. That alone makes this armor interesting, but then you have the ‘Scout’ passive that allows your markers placed on the map that generate radar scans.

That functionality allows you to better sense an incoming patrol unit. Meanwhile, the other facet of the perk makes it harder for enemies to detect you. As you will essentially have to be closer to enemies for them to aggro to you, which means fewer drop ships and bug holes. All in all, one of my favorite light armors in Helldivers 2.

F5-05 Marksman

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The FS-05 Marksman is an interesting armor choice because of how closely it relates to the B-24 Enforcer. Sure, the armor passive is exactly the same between both these armors, but the armor’s stats are where the differences can be felt. Unlike the B-24 armor, this FS-05 heavy armor is the heaviest in terms of stats (at least until the devs release armor that’s even heavier).

So, the FS-05 operates a lot like the B-24, but you are going to feel slower, and regen stamina slightly slower at the benefit of being able to take a bit of a harder hit. For defensive missions, you can’t go wrong with this armor.

TR-62 Knight

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The TR-62 Knight armor set is another one of Helldivers 2’s preorder bonuses. The armor itself is one of the heaviest in terms of its armor rating, speed, and stamina regen. However, its ‘Servo-Assisted’ armor passive can be quite useful if you’re the kind of player that doesn’t always have stims on hand for one reason or another. Since it will take 50% more damage for your limbs to break, this ensures that the heavy hits you will be tanking will keep you combat ready for longer.

The extra 30% throwing range can be incredibly useful too. Helldivers 2’s many stratagems will be thrown that much farther, keeping you at a safer distance from the enemies on every planet.

SC-30 Trailblazer Scout

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

This is another Light armor on the list and one that can be unlocked via the free Warbond down the line. For better or for worse, this armor’s passive is the same as the SC-34 Infiltrator light armor. Your ping on the map will generate radar scans every 2 seconds, and enemies can’t detect you as easily. While it would be nice to have multiple light armors with multiple different passives be more common, there is still a difference that’s worth mentioning.

This armor is lighter than the SC-34, making you even faster with greater stamina regen at the cost of worse defence. So, if your goal is to be sneaky and to outrun your enemies, this may honestly be an even better choice.

CE-74 Breaker

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Even though this armor is only available for the next day on the Super Store at the time of this writing, I just had to list it. The CE-74 Breaker is one of the lightest armors around, but its ‘Engineering Kit’ armor passive makes this one of the best armors for quickly getting around maps and bombing bot outposts or bug dens. You won’t have the armor of the CE-35 Trench Engineer medium armor, but your speed and high stamina regen should make proper positioning even easier.

It’s just a shame that this armor is on the rotating store and not on one of the Warbonds. Who knows when you’ll see this armor return in the store’s rotation? It could be a week, two weeks, or even a month. It just depends on how many armor sets Arrowhead Game Studios prepared for their cash shop. Shame.

SA-25 Steel Trooper

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The final armor on this list is the SA-25 Steel Trooper medium armor. You’ll be somewhat agile in it, while being able to take a few hits. In fact, that’s what’s different about this armor compared to the other one on this list that has the same ‘Servo-Assisted’ armor perk. The extra limb health will be useful if you do take too many hits, and the extra throwing range can always be useful.

Having that passive in a slightly lighter armor might be better for operations that predominantly take place on the wide open spaces of the planet you want to help liberate. However, this armor requires the Premium Warbond, which not everyone has. I debated on whether I wanted to include this, but because Super Credits can be earned by playing, and since Warbonds don’t expire, I figured it would be appropriate.

Ultimately, this SA-25 Steel Trooper armor set has an interesting passive and armor class combination while also looking pretty cool too with its mechanical arm.

That's it for the best armor to use in Helldivers 2.