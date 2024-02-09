How to Get Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has several currency types, which might confuse players. One of the most important of the group is Super Credits, which can be used in its own specific store. While these can be bought with money, several ways exist to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

Get Super Credits in Helldivers 2 For Free

As mentioned, you can pay for Super Credits, but that isn’t completely necessary.

Warbonds

Every page of the Standard Warbond includes 100 Super Credits to purchase in exchange for Medals for a total of 1,000. If you purchased the Super Citizen edition of the game, you also got access to the Steeled Veterans Warbond, which includes 600 Super Credits.

Crashed Aircraft Encounters

If you are willing to explore, you can find Super Credits while out on missions. While in the field, you might see these beams shooting up from the ground.

These beams are identifying crashed aircraft that you can interact with to open up, and they can possibly be carrying Super Credits.

Super Credit bundles found this way will net you 10 every time you find them. It’s not a lot, but it does add up on missions with a wider area. Besides Super Credits, the aircraft may contain Medals, money, or support weapons.

Anything found in these is shared among the squad, so you don’t need to worry if you aren’t the one picking them up.

Bunkers (Co-op Only)

Keeping an eye on the question marks on your compass can easily lead you to bunkers with two yellow lights on each side of the door. To open, these lights require two different players to interact with them simultaneously. That means, sadly, these can only be opened in co-op. The first bunker I found had three bundles inside, but the game only let me pick up two for some reason.

Hopefully, this will eventually lead you to enough Super Credits in Helldivers 2 that you’ll never have to spend real money. For more guides to help you succeed in the Galactic War, check out our links below.