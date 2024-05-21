How To Access Type Soul AFK World

Nobody really likes grinding, right? Of course, it can be fun at first, but imagine doing a repetitive task for hours with little reward. It can get quite boring after a bit. That is why in the successful Roblox experience Type Soul, there is an AFK World designed to save you a bit of time to get new items and powers. If you need to access the Type Soul AFK World, we’ll tell you all about it.

How To Get To AFK World in Type Soul

Let’s get the bit of bad news right out: to access AFK World you will need to own a World Ticket. This is quite an expensive item in Type Soul, as it costs 1,000 Robux. Sure, it is just a couple of dollars, but you’ll still need to spend real-world money. You can also get a ticket while engaging with clans, raids, and world bosses, but you’ll have to be quite strong to win. Unfortunately, there’s no other way other than owning a ticket.

To buy a World Ticket, here’s what you need to do:

Enter Type Soul.

Press the “N” key on your keyboard to open the inventory.

Scroll until the last page of the inventory and find the Dev Products section.

There, in the list, you should find the World Ticket.

After buying it, you have about 24 hours of access, where it is possible to get free rewards. Here’s how to access AFK World once you have the ticket:

Go to the main menu of Type Soul.

The third button on the main menu is the one to click to access AFK World.

The game may ask which account you will use, if you have more than one. If you have a World Ticket you should get access to it right away.

What is AFK World?

Basically, the AFK World is a passive grinding experience in Type Soul. Instead of having to go around, disposing of enemies and finding items, you can just wait there and your character will automatically get loot. What we recommend doing, since you only have 24 hours at a time, is to access while you’re not planning to do anything else so you can leave your PC (or mobile) running and collect that well-deserved loot.

That’s all we have for you on how to access Type Soul AFK World. For more guides on the Roblox game, check out how to get meditate or also take a look at the Adjucar progression guide.

