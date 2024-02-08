How to Get Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass

If you want some exclusive items, you’ll need to know how to get the Helldivers 2 Warbond battle pass. It contains a range of premium cosmetic items that you can only get by earning medals and purchasing new rewards. Of course, you’ll need the Warbond battle pass in the first place, so here’s how to get it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Warbond Battle Pass in Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

You can purchase the Warbond battle pass in Helldivers 2 from the Acquisitions menu.

To access this menu, you first need to be on your ship. This is the main hub area in Helldivers 2 where you can select missions. Press the Square button on the DualSense controller to bring up the aforementioned Acquisitions menu.

There you can see the Premium Warbond battle pass, which for this season is called Steeled Veterans. Press the Triangle button to bring up the purchase options. As you’d expect, it’ll cost real-life money to buy.

How to Redeem Warbond Battle Pass Items in Helldivers 2

Once you’ve purchased the Warbond battle pass, you can start unlocking the cosmetic items it contains. Press the X button from the Acquisitions menu, which pulls up the following screen:

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here you can spend medals, the main battle pass currency, on items on each page of the pass. You unlock more pages by spending existing medals on prior rewards, so you’ve always got an incentive to keep progressing.

With premium armor, weapon skins, and individual clothing pieces to unlock, the Warbond battle pass is your best way of ensuring you’ve always got a new item to try out. As a live service game, we can hold out for even more battle passes to arrive in future seasons, so make sure you grab everything on the Warbond pass while it’s active!

That’s all for this guide. To learn more about the game, check out how to fix Helldivers 2 crashing, plus how to customize your character. We’ve also got a guide on whether Helldivers 2 is Steam Deck compatible.