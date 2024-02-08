How to Fix Helldivers 2 Crashing

Struggling with Helldivers 2 crashing when trying to play the new co-op shooter? After years of anticipation, this sequel has finally arrived, but players on Reddit are reporting serious crashes on PC. We’re here to help you fix it and get back to the alien-slaying action!

How to Fix Crashing in Helldivers 2

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

To fix crashing in Helldivers 2, your best options are to verify the game files or disable Steam integration.

This issue appears to crop up on PC when players press the ESC button to bring up the main menu, or the O key to pull up the Social tab. When doing so, the game crashes and closes completely, with the issue not going away when you boot the game up again.

While you may have to wait for a hotfix from Arrowhead Game Studios before the issue is resolved, here are a few things to try.

Verify Game Files

Firstly, you can attempt to verify the game files on Steam. If the issue stems from your cache or a hitch within the game on your system, this should iron it out. Here’s what to do:

Load into Steam and scroll through your library until you find Helldivers 2.

Right-click on the game and select Properties.

Then go to Installed Files and then choose ‘Verify the integrity of game files’.

Wait for the process to finish, then reset Steam once more for it to take effect.

Disable Steam Integration

If that fails, you can try disabling Steam integration when playing Helldivers 2. This will remove any UI overlays that could be impacting the game’s performance. Here’s how to do it:

Load into Steam as the instructions above, until you select the Properties menu for Helldivers 2.

From Properties go to General, then look for the ‘Enable Steam overlay while in-game’ tickbox.

Untick the box and confirm your choice.

If either of these options fail, you’ll have to wait for Arrowhead Game Studios to fix the problem manually. We recommend checking the Helldivers 2 X account, or the game’s Discord server. Hopefully, it won’t take long before this gets sorted!