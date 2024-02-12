While we may use things like bug spray to get rid of pests in our world, Super Earth goes beyond this approach with its dynamic artillery collection. We’re here to provide several options for you, showcasing the best weapons in Helldivers 2.

What Are the Best Weapons in Helldivers 2?

When exploring the Primary, Secondary, and Stratagem collections, you can equip these weaponry:

The Breaker Shotgun

Stalwart (Stratagem)

AR-23 Liberator

Railgun (Stratagem)

SMG-37 Defender

MP-98 Knight

P-19 Redeemer

Out of all the guns in Helldivers 2, the Breaker is considered to be the best weapon. Almost every forum out there raves about its high DPS, loaded ammunition storage, and excellent range. Given that many enemies will get up close and personal, this shotgun is a must-have Primary, and it will undoubtedly help you out during the game’s many chaotic moments.

Besides the Breaker, the Railgun Stratagem is another weapon you should shoot for. Even though it’s not part of your Primary or Secondary loadout, it’s a Stratagem that is well worth your time to unlock, thanks to its exceptional damage rates. This works best for those medium/heavy armored enemies, especially with its accessible targeting system.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Other Stratagems can be just as good, specifically with the Stalwart low-caliber machine gun. It works slightly better than your initial Machine Gun due to its more effortless movement and faster reloads.

Even if the AR-23 Liberator, P-19 Redeemer, and MP-98 Knight are starter weapons, you shouldn’t write them off since they prove valuable later on. It saves you a lot of time when you don’t want to grind as much for the higher upgrades, and you may be able to stick with them for the rest of the game.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Defender has become a fan favorite if you’re looking for an excellent SMG. Like most on this list, the gun deals a ton of damage to enemies while still being easy to handle. Of course, your selection may be different from ours depending on your playstyle, so there may be a few that we’ve missed that could better suit your preferences.

That covers everything you need to know about the best weapons in Helldivers 2. For more content, be sure to check out our guide on the best Stratagems to improve your experience.