How to Emote in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a game where you aren’t very likely to survive solo. Due to this, communicating with your squad of fellow soldiers in the field is critical. One form of this is making gestures to bring some fun into the bug-ridden warzones. Nothing beats a nice little Emote in Helldivers 2.

How to Use Helldivers 2 Emotes

As it turns out, emotes don’t have much of a purpose in Helldivers 2. You can use these whenever you want, but the default one is pretty bland, and you might not use it often.

On PS5, these can be easily triggered by holding left on the D-pad when walking around the ship or during the mission. I don’t know the PC key, but you can easily find it in your controls binding under the Communication section.

Emotes are rather contextual, but the game does include shouts and character communication if you don’t want to use voice chat in multiplayer. It’s unavailable on the ship, but in the mission, you can hold R1 (you can find the PC bindings in the same place mentioned above) for a radial menu of communications options such as Yes and No.

How to Change Your Helldivers 2 Emote

As this is something that involves your character, you will find your emotes in the Armory under the Character section. These are different from your Victory Pose, which you will only see when completing a mission.

How to Get New Helldivers 2 Emotes

New emotes will gained through the Warbonds in your Acquisition Center menu. The standard one will be free with the game, but any others will require the game’s microtransaction currency.

This should be everything you need to know about how Emotes work in Helldivers 2.