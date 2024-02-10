How to Get & Use Boosters in Helldivers 2

When it comes to your loadouts in Helldivers 2, you may have noticed an empty slot to the right of your stratagems. This slot is meant for Boosters, and today, we’re going to discuss how to get and use boosters in Helldivers 2.

How Do Boosters Work in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 allows you to unlock a large variety of stratagems, weapons, sidearms, and other cosmetics. That isn’t even mentioning the permanent ship upgrades either. Beyond that though, a lot of the unlocks are actually going to come from the game’s Warbond system. The Warbonds in Helldivers 2 act as battle passes that thankfully don’t disappear.

You can find your Warbonds by being in your ship and pressing R or X/Square on the controller to enter the Acquisition center. Now, inside of these Warbonds are the standard pages you would find in most battle pass systems. The only actual difference here is that you need to spend a certain amount of medals, which are earned in-game, to unlock further pages.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to find and earn your first Booster on page 3 of the Helldivers Mobilize! Warbond. This booster, like all other boosters, grants your entire party a buff. Your team is also encouraged to each use a different booster, since their effects don’t stack. That said, for 15 medals, your first booster will allow for your team to spawn with full ammo, grenades, and stims for you and your teammates.

Once you have claimed a booster from a Warbond, it will be immediately available to equip during the loadout period before the launch of each mission. Just communicate with your team about which person is equipping which booster. Later on in your Helldivers 2 career, you’ll unlock other boosters that do things like giving everyone more limb health, enhancing everyone’s stamina and stamina regen, and even traversing difficult terrain with ease.

Using boosters effectively is key to victory in Helldivers 2. Reading our other helpful guides below will certainly help, too!