ETE Chronicle Tier List – Best Characters Ranked (March 2025)

There are 24 characters at the global launch of ETE Chronicle that synchronize with powerful mechs in the sea, on the ground, and in the air. This guide will provide you with a tier list of all characters in ETE Chronicle, including their main features and stat boosts at full synchronization with mechs.

All Characters Tier List in ETE Chronicle

Ranking Characters S Avenger, Kaspian Mk.III, Iwatoshi A Schmelzfeuer, Seablade, White-Swan, Apocalypse B Caesar, Dawnbreak, Flyshark, Barrier, Kirishima, Kotetsu-Kai, Asagiri C Raikiri Type16, Hessen, Voidbreak, Blitzwind, Tornado IDS, Hornet D Leclerc MX, Osafune Type90, Vampire, Zero-Wing

S-Tier Characters

Here are the top three DPS units that every team needs due to their increased damage output against single and multiple targets:

Characters Features Stat Boost

Avenger · Top DPS unit that deals 800% physical damage to the first two enemy targets and an additional 400% of the firepower’s true damage.



· Deals 175% physical damage to multiple targets and 450% physical damage to the locked enemy.



· Commands all teammates to attack the locked enemy, increasing the synchronization rate, which increases the damage ratio by 67%. Strength +99

Intuition +90

Luck +80

Kaspian Mk.III · Best AoE unit that taunts and deals 750% physical damage to all enemies while boosting its own armor by 60%.



· Deals 400% physical damage to the locked enemy and reduces its toughness by 30%.



· Applies a radiation effect to the target, causing it to take 40% of the firepower as damage. Fitness +99

Reaction +90

Luck +74

Willpower +26

Iwatoshi · Second-best AoE unit that deals 700% damage to all enemies and short-circuits them for 6 seconds.



· Deals 400% physical damage to the locked enemy and short-circuits a single target for 4 seconds.



· Applies an EMP effect to the target, removing 20% ​​of its defense field. Strength +85

Intuition +85

Luck +99

A-Tier Characters

The following characters have only slightly reduced damage output, but they have access to unique weapons, which can cause additional damage:

Characters Features Stat Boost

Schmelzfeuer · Top support unit that increases the firepower of the teammate with the highest firepower by 30% for 10 seconds.



· Deals 700% damage to all enemies and applies a Backlash effect with a 50% damage ratio.



· Offers multiple stat buffs at 400% synchronization. Strength +41

Fitness +65

Reaction +80

Luck +40

Willpower +99

Seablade · In the naval battle only, deals 800% computing power damage to all enemies.



· On terrain, deals 600% computing power damage to all enemies and an additional 300% to the currently locked enemy. Strength +99

Intuition +90

Luck +80

White-Swan · This unit’s damage is always fixed regardless of the enemy’s deflection rate.



· Deals 800% physical damage to the last two enemies and inflicts a short-circuit effect for 5 seconds.



· Deals 450% computing power damage to the locked enemy. Strength +99

Intuition +85

Luck +85

Apocalypse · Deals 1000% physical damage to the locked enemy and puts it into an electrocuted state for 6 seconds.



· This unit reduces the enemy’s fixed damage resistance by 50%. Strength +98

Reaction +40

Intuition +50

Luck +99

B-Tier Characters

Although the B-tier units have solid damage and support skills, they have no access to unique weapons, which makes them less effective in combat:

Characters Features Stat Boost

Caesar · Good buffer/debuffer unit that restores 50% durability of the teammate with the lowest durability percentage and increases their armor by 40%.



· Inflicts a Nuclear status effect on a single target, causing it to receive 40% extra firepower damage per second. Fitness +99

Reaction +60

Luck +30

Willpower +99

Dawnbreak · Another good supporter that restores 4% durability per second to all its allies.



· Restores 16% durability to a single ally with the lowest durability percentage and restores 30% of their deflection field. Fitness +99

Reaction +60

Luck +30

Willpower +99

Flyshark · Air DPS unit that deals 1100% computing power damage to the enemy with the highest firepower.



· When the ultimate skill causes a critical hit, it reduces the target’s attack speed by 50%. Strength +99

Intuition +70

Luck +98

Barrier · Decent naval DPS unit with self-healing skills, capable of dealing 300% physical damage to the locked enemy.



· Restores 30% of its own durability and gains a damage absorption shield.



· When its durability is less than 50%, the healing effect received increases by 30%. Fitness +96

Reaction +70

Luck +70

Willpower +70

Kirishima · Regular attacker deals 900% computing power damage to the locked enemy, but offers lots of buffs.



· Increases the deflection rate of an ally with the highest durability by 35%. Strength +80

Fitness +70

Reaction +90

Intuition +50

Luck +40

Kotetsu-Kai · Land attacker that deals 500% true damage to a single target if it’s in an electrified state.



· Deals 520% ​​physical damage to the locked enemy.



· Increases the damage of inherent skills and ultimate skills by 14%. Strength +99

Intuition +98

Luck +70

Asagiri · This naval unit has a powerful ultimate attack, which is good against bosses, although it doesn’t do well in regular combat.



· After the ultimate skill causes damage, if the target’s durability is less than 60%, it will cause an additional short-circuit effect.



· If the ultimate attack was successful, the basic effect hit rate is increased by 150%. Strength +99

Intuition +98

Luck +70

C-Tier Characters

These characters have very narrow effects with random results, which significantly reduce your chances of winning battles:

Characters Features Stat Boost

Raikiri Type16 · Attacks enemy units randomly six times, each time dealing 250% physical damage.



· Deals 600% physical damage to the locked enemy. Strength +99

Intuition +85

Luck +85

Hessen · This unit can consume the Energy Enhancement points of allies to increase one’s ultimate attack damage.



· Reduces the Energy of the teammate with the highest Energy by 200 points, and increases its own Energy by 400 points.

Strength +99

Intuition +98

Luck +70

Voidbreak · Supporter unit that increases the hit rate of the two teammates with the highest firepower by 60% for 12 seconds.



· Deals 400% physical damage to the locked enemy and reduces its deflection rate by 30%. Strength +98

Reaction +40

Intuition +50

Luck +99

Blitzwind · Air supporter that increases the resistance to abnormal effects of the first two teammates by 50% for 12 seconds.



· During battle, the abnormal resistance of the entire team will be increased by 5% every five seconds. Strength +80

Fitness +70

Reaction +90

Intuition +50

Luck +40

Tornado IDS · Subpar air DPS that deals 1100% physical damage, but only to a single random enemy.



· Also serves as a debuffer, removing three random buffs from the chosen target. Strength +99

Intuition +98

Luck +70

Hornet · Strictly air-bound unit that deals 1200% computing power damage when in an air combat.



· After using the ultimate skill, the damage caused by your normal attacks increases by 200% for 20 seconds. Strength +99

Intuition +98

Luck +70

D-Tier Characters

Finally, here are some of the weakest units in the game with very few good effects, as well as low damage and speed:

Characters Features Stat Boost

Leclerc MX · Deals 700% physical damage to the last two enemies, reducing their abnormal resistance by 5%.



· The abnormal resistance of all your teammates is increased by 30% for 10 seconds. Strength +98

Reaction +40

Intuition +50

Luck +99

Osafune Type90 · Basic tanky unit that increases the target’s armor by 60%.



· Gains a shield equal to 36% of your maximum durability. Fitness +99

Reaction +99

Willpower +60

Vampire · Basic debuffer that inflicts a 30% degradation effect and a 20% energy-grabbing effect on a single target.



· When attacking an enemy in a degraded state, this unit’s damage is increased by 35%. Strength +99

Intuition +70

Luck +98

Zero-Wing · Slow buffer/ debuffer that inflicts a 55% tearing effect on a single target.



· The ultimate skill will cause all units on the battlefield to recover 1.2% of their durability per second. Strength +98

Intuition +50

Luck +99

