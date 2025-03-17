Best Builds for Molten Core Open Queue in Warcraft Rumble

Push through the Molten Core using these top meta builds!

In Warcraft Rumble, the Molten Core Open Queue is a mode where players can participate in massive boss collaborative fights. That’s why having a set of powerful builds is crucial, allowing you to quickly push through all the stages. This guide will provide you with the top meta builds for Molten Core Open queue in Warcraft Rumble!

Warcraft Rumble: Top Molten Core Builds

Blackrock Molten Core Build

The most powerful build for the Molten Core queue under the strong leadership of Ragnaros will allow you to push through any enemy tower defenses:

Minis Features Stats Gryphon Rider · A solid flying unit that moves fast and provides good damage in the air against ground enemy units.



· It can easily dodge hard-hitting melee enemies by simply flying over them.



· However, it can be an easy target for long-ranged enemy units, such as the Darkspear Troll. Damage: 160

Health: 170

DPS: 145 Dark Iron Miner · A much better gold-mining unit than Kobold, capable of retrieving gold a lot faster.



· You can drop this unit anywhere on the map, unlike Kobold, which makes it highly resistant to ranged enemies. Damage: 60

Health: 540

DPS: 43 Quilboar · The best cheap tank in the game. It can be positioned anywhere on the map.



· It’s highly resistant to elemental damage, which is reduced by 50% each time it takes a hit. Damage: 70

Health: 780

DPS: 39 Whelp Eggs · Although this unit doesn’t attack right away when you drop it onto the map, as soon as it hatches, the damage will be worth it.



· It’s recommended to drop them right in front of the traveling enemy units. Damage: 110

Health: 130

DPS: 61 Gargoyle · The best flying tank unit in the game, although a bit expensive to drop.



· It’s the best unit against Towers, as it deals double the damage to them.



· Drop it against physical melee units, as it absorbs 50% less melee damage. Damage: 250

Health: 1300

DPS: 147 Frostwolf Shaman · One of the top ranged ground units with a healing ability.



· Although it doesn’t have too much health of its own, it’s good to pair it with other tankier units for healing.



· It’s recommended to keep this mini away from bulkier targets and deal only ranged damage with it. Damage: 60

Health: 480

DPS: 22

Cenarion Molten Core Build

There are a couple of strong Cenarion leaders that would fit this build, including both Malfurion and Ysera, although Malfurion is more preferable:

Minis Features Stats Quilboar · This tanky unit is especially resistant against Tower damage due to its high health and elemental damage resistance.



· It deals more damage to ranged and AoE enemy units than to close-combat melee units. Damage: 70

Health: 780

DPS: 39 Dark Iron Miner · This gold-mining unit gains extra armor every time it extracts gold on the map, making it highly resistant to physical damage.



· When it’s finished mining for gold, it drops a mine, which damages all nearby enemies when triggered. Damage: 60

Health: 540

DPS: 43 Gryphon Rider · This flying unit can be played for less than its cost if you play more minis.



· Very strong against ground melee and AoE units.



· Randomly drops a potion on the ground; if an ally touches it, they level up. Damage: 160

Health: 170

DPS: 145 Meat Wagon · Powerful ranged ground unit, which bombards enemies and Towers from long distance.



· If enemies approach it, this unit switches to close-range melee combat, protecting itself.



· Every other attack summons a skeleton mini, which protects it from the approaching enemies. Damage: 210

Health: 320

DPS: 70 Banshee · Very strong magic mini with an ability to possess enemies and turn them against their leaders.



· The Possession skill can even possess the bosses.



· Once the possession cycle is over, the possessed enemy unit explodes, damaging all nearby units. Damage: N/A

Health: 230

DPS: N/A Huntress · One of the fastest-moving ground units in the game, capable of pushing an entire lane on its own.



· Utilizes a bouncing glaive weapon, which deals high ranged damage to multiple enemies.



· The best unit against enemy squads, although on the more expensive side. Damage: 150

Health: 400

DPS: 107

Undead Molten Core Build

The Undead build will benefit the most from the leadership of Anub’arak, although Baron Rivendare wouldn’t be a bad option either:

Minis Features Stats Skeletons · A squad of skeletons, which summons up to three skeleton units at once.



· If you drop the squad near the Tower or the meeting Stone, it summons five skeletons at once.



· Each skeleton receives a different buff upon being summoned, including Armor, Resist, Stealth, or Taunt. Damage: 46

Health: 200

DPS: 33 Quilboar · One of the better tank minis in the game, which can be deployed a lot quicker and anywhere on the map.



· If you drop it on the enemy, Quilboar will inflict this unit with the Poison status effect. Damage: 70

Health: 780

DPS: 39 Whelp Eggs · Hatchable flying unit with high damage, which can be placed in front of a point of interest for blocking and protection.



· Once you drop three Whelp Eggs onto the map, they will form a squad unit, increasing its overall damage. Damage: 110

Health: 130

DPS: 61 Skeleton Party · A squad of five skeletons, consisting of three ranged Skeleton Mages and two melee skeletons.



· Mages deal Frost damage, which not only damages enemy units but also slows their speed of movement.



· Each of the skeletons has its own role, including Tank, Rogue, Priest, or Mage. Damage: 46

Health: 200

DPS: 33 Banshee · Powerful magic unit that’s capable of possessing enemies, turning them against their own.



· Grants extra Bloodlust to all possessed units.



· It can fully heal the possessed enemy units but not the allied units. Damage: N/A

Health: 230

DPS: N/A Gargoyle · This flying unit attacks only Towers and bosses but deals extra damage to them when deployed.



· It has a 33% faster flying speed than most other flying units in the game.



· When it dies, it leaves behind a statue with the Taunt ability, distracting enemies from your other minis. Damage: 250

Health: 1300

DPS: 147

Horde Molten Core Build

Orgrim Doomhammer will confidently lead this group of minis into the battle against any type of Molten Core bosses, unless you already have Grommash on your team:

Minis Features Stats Harvest Golem · Very strong, tanky unit with high health but slow speed of movement, which is why it’s more useful for defending the deploy locations.



· It can resurrect itself upon death, which makes it very hard for enemies to remove it from the map.



· It only revives itself once and with only 50% of its original health. Damage: 140

Health: 1480

DPS: 70 Witch Doctor · One of the best supporter minis in the game with a Curse ability.



· Once it chains the Curse on an enemy, it deals damage to multiple nearby enemy units. Damage: 18

Health: 300

DPS: 90 Whelp Eggs · A flying unit, which deals high elemental damage, especially effective against armored enemies.



· One of the best single-target units in the game, which is perfect against bosses. Damage: 110

Health: 130

DPS: 61 Pyromancer · AoE elemental damage dealer with a much lower cost than Flamewaker.



· It has an extremely fast attack speed, capable of hitting even the flying enemy units.



· Since its Splash damage is doubled, it can take out entire squads of either ground or flying enemies on its own. Damage: 170

Health: 220

DPS: 113 Execute · Powerful spell, which can take out entire groups of enemies or insta-kill a boss.



· If it successfully kills an enemy, the next Horde ally costs 1 less. N/A Frostwolf Shaman · As soon as you drop this unit onto the map, it automatically summons a healing totem.



· This mini’s ranged attacks can chain enemy units together and deal extra damage (up to 3 enemy units per attack).



· It can also grant allies an armored shield in addition to its healing skills. Damage: 60

Health: 480

DPS: 22

Beast Molten Core Build

There’s only one leader who can make this squad of beasts into real monsters, and that’s Old Murk Eye:

Minis Features Stats Murloc Tidehunters · Summons a squad of two or three Murlocs, depending on the availability of the Morelocs skill.



· Murlocs move extremely fast across the map, capable of reaching the boss before everyone else.



· When you drop them on the map, they start with a protective bubble surrounding them. Damage: 90

Health: 80

DPS: 56 Dire Batlings · Special unit that summons a squad of bats that hunt and detect Stealthy enemies.



· Drops Poison potions on detected enemies.



· This unit gains Stealth after each successful kill. Damage: 58

Health: 36

DPS: 48 Witch Doctor · Strong supporter unit with the ability to grant allies a protective shield.



· Able to cast Curse on enemies, which makes them explode and deal damage to other units nearby. Damage: 18

Health: 300

DPS: 90 Prowler · Highly mobile ground unit able to quickly catch an enemy.



· It can also quickly reach gold chests before everyone else.



· If it attacks while being Stealthy, it inflicts Stun effect on an enemy unit.



· Grants 30% more damage to other friendly beasts. Damage: 130

Health: 840

DPS: 144 Execute · One of the best spells to instantly take out a single target or an enemy squad.



· If allies enter its area of effect, they gain extra Bloodlust. N/A Worgen · This unit deploys with the Stealth effect active, dealing quick damage whenever it’s needed.



· Gains extra Bloodlust after each successful kill.



· Perfect against flying units and enemies that need to be ambushed. Damage: 130

Health: 340

DPS: 163

Alliance Molten Core Build

Lastly, let Tirion Fordring lead your allied units into the battle against the Molten Core bosses, using powerful buffs and spells:

Minis Features Stats Defias Bandits · Super cheap unit that deploys with the Stealth effect, which is very useful against flying enemies.



· It earns extra gold every time it opens chests.



· When it dies, it stuns nearby enemies. Damage: 30

Health: 120

DPS: 17 Witch Doctor · Solid magic caster with support skills that boost Bloodlust of all allies that touch his dropped potions.



· Deals elemental damage, which makes it stronger against armored units. Damage: 18

Health: 300

DPS: 90 Harvest Golem · This tanky unit can revive itself after death and summon four chickens in its place.



· When it dies, it inflicts Stun effect on all nearby enemies and heals all nearby allies. Damage: 140

Health: 1480

DPS: 70 Whelp Eggs · Once you drop more than one egg on the map, if one of them hatches, the rest will also hatch immediately.



· Eggs by themselves have the Taunt ability, and once an enemy hits them, they damage all nearby units. Damage: 110

Health: 130

DPS: 61 Execute · Strong spell that can be cast anywhere on the map to take out a powerful foe.



· When you drop it, the explosion throws back all enemies in its area of effect. N/A Huntress · Extremely fast ground unit, which can deal instant physical damage to up to three enemies at once with its glaive.



· The first enemy that gets hit by the glaive receives 50% more damage.



· Capable of gaining Stealth and Ambush status effects, making it invisible to enemy units. Damage: 150

Health: 400

DPS: 107

