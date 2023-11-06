How to Invite to Guild in Warcraft Rumble

The recently released Warcraft Rumble has been inviting veterans of Blizzard’s long-renowned franchise as well as new faces to the vibrant mobile strategy game. Even better, just like in the classic RPG installments, players can form guilds to welcome whomever they wish to fight alongside them.

However, it is a little tricky to figure out how exactly you can make sure your friends make it into your group of trusted allies. If you’re wondering how it works, here is our handy guide for how to invite to a Guild in Warcraft Rumble.

How Invite-Only Guilds Work in Warcraft Rumble

To clear the air now, there is no definitive way to invite specific players, even your friends, to your established guild in Warcraft Rumble. With the inclusion of guilds in the first place it certainly seems strange that you can’t, but thankfully there is one method to circumvent it, sort of.

While Public Guilds are structured to welcome anyone aboard until the 15-player capacity is reached, the other type of Guild, Invite-Only, allows the leader to be more selective of who joins. Essentially, it’s a private guild that handpicks those who want in, and is the ideal choice for groups of friends or people who simply want players with a particular level/skill. Despite the name, however, you can’t actually invite anyone outright.

Rather, the players who want to join need to search the guild’s name and then send a request to join. The leader of the guild will receive all requests in the order they’re sent, and then choose whom they want to bring in. Since the capacity for either type of guild is up to 15 players, it is possible that your request may go unanswered if the quota is reached before they can respond. So it can definitely take more than one attempt to get into the guild you want, just keep pushing those requests until one lands.

That concludes our guide for how to invite to a guild in Warcraft Rumble.

