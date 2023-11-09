How to Fix Warcraft Rumble Not Loading

For some reason, it sometimes seems that mobile games are more prone to errors and issues. It could be because of the vastly different devices accessing the game. Regardless of the cause, Warcraft Rumble players are having a few difficulties, including the game getting stuck while loading.

Warcraft Rumble Stuck Loading Fix

As Warcraft Rumble is a relatively new game, it’s somewhat reasonable to expect a little instability. However, it’s still frustrating when a new game refuses to let you in to play it. With that in mind, we have a few things you can try.

Wait

This isn’t the most useful answer, but Warcraft Rumble is plagued by long load times. While it might seem like the game has entirely hung up, it might just be spooling up for an extra long load.

Force Stop Application

If you are on Android, your best bet will be to close the game, go to the Warcraft Rumble icon, and hold on it. This will bring up the info window. Tap the circle and I button to be taken to the Warcraft Rumble information page. At the very bottom right, hit the Force Stop button. With that done, try restarting the app.

iOS devices don’t have something quite that direct, but you can always hold your finger at the bottom of your device and slide up to about the middle. When the screen gets blurry, let it go, and you will see all the apps you have run recently. Go to Warcraft Rumble and swipe it away to close it out.

Restart Your Device

It’s not guaranteed this would work when force closing the app wouldn’t, but it is worth a try. If nothing else, it might just be down to Blizzard Entertainment putting out an actual fix for the game.

Check Tech Support Forums

The loading issue could indicate a more severe problem with the game or its servers. Looking at the Technical Support Forums, you might get a better idea of the game’s status. If it is suffering difficulties, you at least know you don’t have to keep restarting the game.

Hopefully, some of the above options will fix your Warcraft Rumble loading issues.