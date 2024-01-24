Enshrouded Beginner Tips & Tricks

When you first start Enshrouded, you’ll feel lost. The game introduces you to basic mechanics, but beyond that, you’ll have to do everything yourself. However, it doesn’t have to be that hard. So, we prepared a few beginner tips and tricks you should use to headstart your Enshrouded adventure just below.

Five Beginner Tips and Tricks for Enshrouded

Use Flame Altars Efficiently

One of the most important tips and tricks you should know before launching Enshrouded is related to Flame Altars. The number of Altars you can have is limited. So, placing them in appropriate places is crucial for traversing the map efficiently. The main thing you should consider is whether you want to return to that place repeatedly. If the answer is yes, place an Altar and move on.

Also, always keep one Altar slot free. This way, you can always place an altar in a remote location that doesn’t have a spire nearby and come back to it later. You’ll recognize the spires immediately if you look around because they are the tallest towers in Enshrouded.

Salvage Unused Gear

The second piece of advice on our list of tips and tricks that will help you out immensely in Enshrouded, especially before you can upgrade your backpack, is to salvage unused gear. To do that, right-click a piece of gear in your inventory and press the Salvage button.

You won’t be able to salvage some gear, but that’s fine. If it’s very low level, or if you’ve crafted something that’s better, delete the items that you don’t need. If you are playing with other people, you can give those items to them, too.

Play with Other Players

If you are playing alone, acquiring all the tools, resources, and XP you need to progress will be a challenging task. So, our tip is to bring a couple of friends or join someone else in their Enshrouded adventure. That way, you can split the work and explore the world much quicker. It’s also much more fun.

Reset the Game to Respawn Enemies and Loot

If you are playing alone, though, there is a neat trick you can use to speed up any grind you’re stuck with while playing Enshrouded. The only thing you need to do is go back to the main menu and re-launch your game. This will respawn all the bosses, monsters, resources, loot, and even quest items, allowing you to get back to farming them in an instant.

Also, placing an Altar next to the place where you’re farming a certain resource or a monster is very useful. That way, you’ll appear at the Altar’s location each time you re-launch the game, saving you time in going back to that resource’s location.

Explore Everything

The last piece of advice on our list of beginner tips and tricks for Enshrouded is to explore EVERYTHING. I mean it. There is no time limit in the game, no rush, just one ginormous world to explore, with all its secrets waiting to be unraveled by you.

Moreover, many of the quests in the game can only be acquired once you find a certain hidden item and interact with it. Not only that, but many of the resources and items that you’ll need on your quests are all found in remote places. So, don’t make excuses and go explore.

Tips and Tricks for Solving Puzzles in Enshrouded

You will encounter many puzzles throughout Embervale, each more difficult than the other. To solve them successfully, you’ll often have to think outside of the box. So, here are a couple of tips and tricks to help you solve some of the more difficult puzzles in Enshrouded:

Look up – Both buttons that unlock special doors and Grappling Hook hinges will often be very high up and easy to miss. Therefore, look up, especially when exploring dungeons and towers.

– Both buttons that unlock special doors and Grappling Hook hinges will often be very high up and easy to miss. Therefore, look up, especially when exploring dungeons and towers. Use Double Jump – Double Jump is probably the best survival skill in Enshrouded. With it, you can access many places that would otherwise be unreachable and make all other jumps easier.

– Double Jump is probably the best survival skill in Enshrouded. With it, you can access many places that would otherwise be unreachable and make all other jumps easier. Bring a Bow – Without a bow, many special locked doors you encounter will be impossible to open. So, always bring a bow with you.

Combat Tips and Tricks for Enshrouded

Most combat in Enshrouded will seem fairly straightforward, but some will require a bit of finesse, and that’s where the following tips and tricks will help you out:

Use appropriate weapons – Monsters are weak to some weapons and resistant to others. So, always bring a few different weapons, just in case.

– Monsters are weak to some weapons and resistant to others. So, always bring a few different weapons, just in case. Keep your weapons upgraded – You will have a good amount of Runes if you salvage unused weapons often. Use them to keep your weapons upgraded and ready for a fight.

– You will have a good amount of Runes if you salvage unused weapons often. Use them to keep your weapons upgraded and ready for a fight. Kite enemies – You can kite almost any enemy in the game. It reduces the chances of you getting damaged and sometimes even increases your DPS.

– You can kite almost any enemy in the game. It reduces the chances of you getting damaged and sometimes even increases your DPS. Focus on your role – If you are playing in a party, focus on playing to your role’s strengths. If you are a support, heal. If you are a DPS, focus on killing enemies. If you do this, your party will be unstoppable.

That sums up all the beginner tips and tricks you need to get started with Enshrouded.