How to Upgrade Backpack in Enshrouded

When you first spawn into Enshrouded, your inventory space will feel extremely constricting, making exploration and resource gathering without some sort of an upgraded backpack excruciating. However, upgrading it doesn’t take much effort at all. Here is a detailed guide on how to upgrade your backpack in Enshrouded.

How to Get a Bigger Backpack in Enshrouded

The one who will let you craft backpack upgrades in Enshrouded is the Hunter, Athalan Skree. She will probably be the second or third survivor you rescue, and if you are a ranged player, the most important one.

Her crafts mostly require Animal Fur, Torn Cloth, String, Dried Fur, and Linen. However, you can get most, if not all, of them by using the production tools she provides. You’ll use the Drying Rack for fur-related resources and the Hand Spindle, which you unlock after completing The Hunter’s Hand Spindle quest (Level 10-15) for string-related ones.

The first two upgraded backpacks you’ll unlock in Enshrouded are the Small Backpack and the Medium Backpack. Here are the resources you’ll need to craft each one:

Small Backpack – Torn Cloth x 3, Dried Fur x 4, String x 5

– Torn Cloth x 3, Dried Fur x 4, String x 5 Medium Backpack – Dried Fur x 6, Linen x 6

After you’ve collected all the necessary materials, approach the Hunter, select the backpack you want to craft from the menu, and click the Craft button on the bottom or use an appropriate hotkey to craft it. Finally, select the backpack in your inventory (RMB on PC) and press Equip to equip it.

Resources to Keep an Eye On

In Enshrouded, some materials are rarer than others, and the ones you need for your backpack upgrades have a big discrepancy when it comes to that. So, during your exploration, keep an eye out for the following materials, and you won’t need to farm them once you unlock the backpack crafts:

Flax (plant with light-blue petals; find it in level 10-15 areas and use the Farmer to get more)

Salt (Egerton Salt Mines are the best location for this; you’ll unlock it very early)

Animal Fur (any animal drops these, but Vukah outposts also contain large quantities)

Plant Fiber (any non-specific plant you harvest will yield these, and you can use them to craft strings)

That is about everything you need to start upgrading your backpack in Enshrouded. Also, remember to check out all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite. Each one is sure to help you on your adventure and make saving Embervale that much easier.