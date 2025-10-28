Duet Night Abyss Best Teams Guide

Duet Night Abyss is an RPG game with 3-character teams, similar to Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, etc. Enemies in DNA have elemental weaknesses, and characters have synergies based on their elements. Below, we will take a deep dive into the best teams in Duet Night Abyss, how team-building works in general, which characters can fit into any team, and more.

How Team-Building Works in Duet Night Abyss

Team-building in Duet Night Abyss is relatively simple: you want 1/2 DPSs and 1/2 supports on your team, ideally of the same element to proc elemental buffs / bonus effects between allies and the elemental weakness on enemies.

To equip a character to your team, go to your Tactical Backpack, equip the desired characters with melee/ranged weapons, and then drag their sigils onto the backpack wheel. You’ll then be able to summon them in combat. Here are some tips regarding team-building in DNA:

If the main DPS is self-sufficient , use it with two supports .

is , use it with . If the main DPS lacks single-target or AoE damage , pair it with a DPS that can cover the team’s liabilities .

, pair it with a that can . Truffle and Filbert is the best healer in DNA and can fit with any DPS .

is the in DNA and can . MC , Fina , Tabethe , Hellfire , Daphne , and Randy are other supports and can work in almost any team.

, , , , , and are other supports and can work in almost any team. The best DPSs are Psyche , Lisbell , Lynn , Phantasio , Rebecca , Outsider , and Lady Nifle . Build around them for the smoothest progression.

, , , , , , and . Build around them for the smoothest progression. Check out our Duet Night Abyss tier list for more info on each character and their strengths and weaknesses.

Best Teams in Duel Night Abyss

In the tables below, you’ll find the best teams for each element in DNA. We will outline mostly the 1 DPS + 2 Support compositions, as those perform the best so far. We will continue to test different teams and update the list accordingly.

Best Hydro Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Rebecca

Tebethe

Truffle and Filbert • One of the best AoE/farming teams in Duet Night Abyss.

• Rebecca is the best Hydro DPS and a lock for the main character slot.

• Tebethe fills the gaps with her DPS buffs and single-target DPS.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Best Pyro Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Lynn

Hellfire

Truffle and Filbert • One of the best beginner teams in Duet Night Abyss. It’s also OP in the end-game.

• Lynn is the best Pyro DPS and the most desired character in the main slot.

• Hellfire provides utility, buffs, extra AoE DMG, and a lot of value in general.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Hellfire

Lynn

Truffle and Filbert • Hellfire is the main AoE DPS and tank, leading the squad.

• Lynn works as a sub-DPS to compensate for Hellfire’s lack of single-target damage.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Yale and Oliver

Lynn

Truffle and Filbert • Yale and Oliver instead of Hellfire for a more DPS-orriented team.

• Lynn works as a sub-DPS to compensate for Yale and Oliver’s lack of single-target DPS.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Best Anemo Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Psyche

MC

Truffle and Filbert • One of the best single-target/boss DPS teams in Duet Night Abyss.

• Psyche is the best single-target Anemo DPS and an absolute beast in most content.

• MC buffs Psyche’s Weapon DMG and provides other buffs/extra DPS for the squad.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Outsider

Daphne

Truffle and Filbert • Outsider is the main DPS with plenty of single-target DPS.

• Daphne provides extra CC, heals, and AoE DMG for the whole squad.

• Truffle and Filbert‘s buffs and heals make the whole team comp virtually unkillable.

Best Electro Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Sibylle

Rhythm

Truffle and Filbert • Sibylle is the main DPS for Electro teams, with very good AoE and Skill DMG.

• Rhythm provides the extra DPS, CC, utility, and buffs for Sibylle and the whole squad.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Best Lumino Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Lisbell

MC

Truffle and Filbert • One of the best single-target/boss DPS teams in Duet Night Abyss.

• Lisbell is the main DPS for Lumino teams, with OP single-target DPS from her weapon.

• MC provides the extra Weapon DMG, Crit, and AoE DPS for Lisbell.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Lady Nifle

Fina

Truffle and Filbert • One of the best AoE/farming teams in Duet Night Abyss.

• Lady Nifle is the main DPS with plenty of AoE damage for farming ./ progression.

• Fina provides the extra AoE DPS, CC, and buffs for Lady Nifle.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Best Umbro Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Support Healer Notes

Phantasio

Fina

Truffle and Filbert • Phantasio is the main DPS for Umbro teams, with insane DMG from his transformation.

• Fina provides the extra DPS / utility for the whole team, as there are no good Umbro supports.

• Truffle and Filbert is the main support/healer, and is virtually OP on all teams.

Duet Night Abyss Tier List FAQ



Q: How to equip support characters in Duet Night Abyss? A: First, equip the characters with weapons in your inventory / Tactical Backpack. Then, drag their sigils onto the backpack wheel. Use the characters from your backpack in combat to deploy them.

Q: What are the best teams in Duet Night Abyss? A: The best teams in Duet Night Abyss are Lisbell + MC + Truffle and Filbert, Psyche + MC + Truffle and Filbert, Lynn + Hellfire + Truffle and Filbert, and Rebecca + Tabethe + Truffle and Filbert.

Q: What type of team compositions are the best in Duet Night Abyss? A: The best team compositions usually consist of a single DPS and two supports. The DPS will be your main character, while the supports will jump in to proc their skills and give you buffs / heals.

And that covers all you need to know regarding the best teams and general team-building in Duet Night Abyss. To learn which characters are the best, see our Duet Night Abyss tier list and also check out our DNA codes list to get freebies! For more general content, check out the Guides section here on Twinfinite, including tier lists for Chaos Zero Nightmare and Stella Sora!

