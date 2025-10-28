Duet Night Abyss Redeem Codes (Global Release)

DNA (Duet Night Abyss) is a massive grind, and any boost you can get for free will help you immensely. Redemption codes will be your best ally regarding that, requiring no effort to obtain, and providing a bunch of free currency and boosts. Below, we collected all Duet Night Abyss codes, as well as provided instructions on how to claim them. Scroll down and start redeeming the codes before they expire!
All Active Duet Night Abyss Redeem Codes
- DNAGIFT: Carmine Globule x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x5 (New)
- DNALIVE: Commission Manual: Volume I x2, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Blade x1 (New)
- EPICGAMESDNA: Combat Melody I x5, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Grip x1 (New)
- DNAGLOBAL: Phoxene x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 (New)
- DNABYSSGIFT: Phoxene x20, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 (New)
- DNALAUNCH: Coins x30,000, Weapon Manual I x10, Combat Melody I x10 (New)
- DNARELEASE: Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Combat Melody III x3 (New)
- DNAFREEPLAY: Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Weapon Manual III x3 (New)
- DNA1028: Phoxene x100, Coins x30,000, Carmine Globule x100 (New)
Expired Codes
- There are no expired codes yet!
How to Redeem Codes in Duet Night Abyss
- Open Duet Night Abyss and go to the Main Menu.
- Click on Settings in the bottom left (cog wheel icon).
- Select the Miscellaneous tab all the way at the top (right-most tab).
- Click on Consume on the right side of the Redemption Code section.
- Copy-paste the code from the list above into the input field (as in the image above).
- Click on Confirm to claim the prizes.
Duet Night Abyss Codes FAQ
A: The currently working codes for Duet Night Abyss are DNALAUNCH, DNAGIFT, DNABYSSGIFT, DNALIVE, DNAGLOBAL, DNARELEASE, DNAFREEPLAY, and DNA1028.
Q: How to redeem codes in DNA?
A: To redeem codes in DNA, go to Main Menu → Settings → Miscellaneous → Redemption Code.
Q: When do the codes for Duet Night Abyss expire?
A: Codes for DNA usually last for one week before expiring. Expiry dates are usually published with codes on DNA’s socials.
Q: Where to find new codes?
A: The best places to look for new codes are the DNA Discord server and DNA X profile. New codes are posted as announcements.
Q: Why is my code not working?
A: If a code is not working, chances are that it’s either expired or misspelled. To make sure that the code works, copy-paste it from the table into the in-game input field.
And that covers all you need to know regarding codes for DNA and how to redeem them. To find more info about DNA, including our tier list and team-building guide, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.
Updated: Oct 28, 2025 05:25 am