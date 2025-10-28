Duet Night Abyss Redeem Codes (Global Release)

All redemption codes and how to redeem them in Duet Night Abyss!

DNA (Duet Night Abyss) is a massive grind, and any boost you can get for free will help you immensely. Redemption codes will be your best ally regarding that, requiring no effort to obtain, and providing a bunch of free currency and boosts. Below, we collected all Duet Night Abyss codes, as well as provided instructions on how to claim them. Scroll down and start redeeming the codes before they expire!

All Active Duet Night Abyss Redeem Codes

DNAGIFT : Carmine Globule x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x5 (New)

: Carmine Globule x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x5 DNALIVE : Commission Manual: Volume I x2, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Blade x1 (New)

: Commission Manual: Volume I x2, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Blade x1 EPICGAMESDNA : Combat Melody I x5, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Grip x1 (New)

: Combat Melody I x5, Coins x 10,000 Basic Weapon Component: Grip x1 DNAGLOBAL : Phoxene x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 (New)

: Phoxene x100, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 DNABYSSGIFT : Phoxene x20, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 (New)

: Phoxene x20, Coins x20,000, Combat Melody I x10 DNALAUNCH : Coins x30,000, Weapon Manual I x10, Combat Melody I x10 (New)

: Coins x30,000, Weapon Manual I x10, Combat Melody I x10 DNARELEASE : Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Combat Melody III x3 (New)

: Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Combat Melody III x3 DNAFREEPLAY : Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Weapon Manual III x3 (New)

: Phoxene x100, Carmine Globule x100, Weapon Manual III x3 DNA1028: Phoxene x100, Coins x30,000, Carmine Globule x100 (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes yet!

How to Redeem Codes in Duet Night Abyss



Open Duet Night Abyss and go to the Main Menu .

. Click on Settings in the bottom left (cog wheel icon).

in the bottom left (cog wheel icon). Select the Miscellaneous tab all the way at the top (right-most tab).

all the way at the top (right-most tab). Click on Consume on the right side of the Redemption Code section .

on the right side of the . Copy-paste the code from the list above into the input field (as in the image above).

from the list above into the input field (as in the image above). Click on Confirm to claim the prizes.

Duet Night Abyss Codes FAQ

Q: What are the working codes? A: The currently working codes for Duet Night Abyss are DNALAUNCH, DNAGIFT, DNABYSSGIFT, DNALIVE, DNAGLOBAL, DNARELEASE, DNAFREEPLAY, and DNA1028.

Q: How to redeem codes in DNA? A: To redeem codes in DNA, go to Main Menu → Settings → Miscellaneous → Redemption Code.

Q: When do the codes for Duet Night Abyss expire? A: Codes for DNA usually last for one week before expiring. Expiry dates are usually published with codes on DNA’s socials.

Q: Where to find new codes? A: The best places to look for new codes are the DNA Discord server and DNA X profile. New codes are posted as announcements.

Q: Why is my code not working? A: If a code is not working, chances are that it’s either expired or misspelled. To make sure that the code works, copy-paste it from the table into the in-game input field.

And that covers all you need to know regarding codes for DNA and how to redeem them. To find more info about DNA, including our tier list and team-building guide, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

