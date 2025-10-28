Duet Night Abyss Tier List [Best Characters & Teams]

DNA (Duet Night Abyss) is very different from other new mobile RPGs, with no character gacha and the whole game extremely F2P-friendly. Still, even though you can unlock all characters by just grinding, there are some that you should focus on first. To help you learn which characters are the best and why, here is our definitive Duet Night Abyss tier list!

Duet Night Abyss Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS S Truffle and Filbert Fina Psyche Daphne Lynn Phantasio VERY STRONG CHARACTERS A Rebecca Outsider Lady Nifle Yale and Oliver Tebethe Hellfire Rhythm STRONG CHARACTERS B Randy Margie Sibylle Berenica UNRANKED CHARACTERS TBD Lisbell MC S Tier : The best characters in Duet Night Abyss, and the ones that will carry you through end-game content.

: The best characters in Duet Night Abyss, and the ones that will carry you through end-game content. A Tier : Very strong characters that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but work well in various teams.

: Very strong characters that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but work well in various teams. B Tier: Strong characters that can be viable, but aren’t as versatile or as OP as the S/A-tier ones.

IMPORTANT: The current tier list is still mostly based on the data from the latest Closed Beta Test. Expect updates and changes to the rankings soon!

In the tier list above, you can check out the ranking of all characters in DNA (Duet Night Abyss) based on their overall performance across all game content. Since all characters are obtainable for free and required for certain modes to proc elemental counter damage buffs, you’ll want to get them all eventually. So, take this tier list mostly as a guide on which characters to get/upgrade first.

S Tier – Best Characters in Duet Night Abyss

Character Details Best Team

Truffle and Filbert Anemo Support AoE Summon Heal Buff

Truffle and Filbert is a support, mainly for Anemo teams. However, she can work on any other team as well, because of her broken utility. She has a summon that fights with her, dealing AoE damage, healing allies, buffing their DMG, and giving her a mount to fight from. She is just really strong and arguably the best and most versatile support in Duet Night Abyss. Anyone

Fina Lumino Support AoE Control Buff DoT

Fina is one of the best and most versatile supports in Duet Night Abyss, with the ability to buff ally DPS of various elements, deal very good AoE damage, and slow enemies. Her utility is amazing, and she can work on literally any team as a DPS support. Anyone

Psyche Anemo DPS Ranged Single-Target Consonance Weapon Flight

Psyche is a main DPS for Anemo teams, and the best single-target DPS in Duet Night Abyss. Her ultimate transforms her, giving her flight and massive DPS boosts and shields, while consuming her HP instead of Sanity. Her whole kit is so good at just going alone and dealing extreme sustained DPS, while staying safe. She is simply OP and the overall best DPS in DNA.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

Daphne Anemo Support Ranged AoE Control Heal Buff DoT Debuff

Daphne is a support who provides AoE heals, CC, DoTs, damage reduction, and a bunch of other utility for the team. She is one of the most versatile supports in DNA, and one of the best you can use with Anemo DPSs because of her Crit Rate passive buff. Anyone

Lynn Pyro DPS Sub-DPS Ranged AoE Laceration Consonance Weapon

Lynn is a main/sub-DPS for Pyro teams, with excellent ranged DPS and an ultimate that turns her into a rapid-firing sentry, capable of dishing out extremely high damage each second for a prolonged period of time. Also, her Laceration passive makes her especially valuable when using multiple ranged characters.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

Phantasio Umbro DPS Melee AoE Consonance Weapon

Phantasio is the main DPS for Umbro teams and the best DPS of that element in DNA right now. He has a very good range, mobility, and DPS, and his ultimate transforms his melee and ranged attacks, giving him unique animations, OP passives, and extra damage. He performs extremely well as the main DPS, regardless of content.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

A Tier – Very Strong Characters

Character Details Best Team

Rebecca Hydro DPS Melee AoE DoT Summon Skill DMG

Rebecca is a main DPS for Hydro teams, with the ability to summon creatures that inherit her stats and deal continuous AoE DMG to enemies. She inflicts the Poison of Love debuff, dealing DoT DMG and transferring the DoT when executing enemies. She is especially strong against mobs and for general progression, as her AoE clear is unmatched.

Tebethe



Truffle and Filbert

Outsider Anemo DPS Melee Single-Target Stealth Transform

Outsider is a single-target main DPS for Anemo teams whose kit revolves around going in and out of stealth, while proccing his Fang Spikes on enemies to buff his own and deal massive damage. His ultimate transforms his HP into a shield, while providing him with passive buffs. He is especially good for bosses, but he requires finesse to maximize his DPS.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

Lady Nifle Lumino DPS Ranged AoE Control Debuff Skill DMG

Lady Nifle is a ranged AoE main DPS for Lumino teams, with the ability to spawn Lumino / Umbra fields that deal massive DMG and debuff/CC enemies. Her kit makes her very good both for farming and bosses, though she needs a bit of investment to start popping off. Once you reach the end-game, she becomes one of the best AoE DPSs in Duet Night Abyss.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

Yale and Oliver Pyro DPS AoE Control Summon

Yale and Oliver is a Pyro main DPS whose kit revolves around deploying mines that deal AoE damage and proc different effects depending on which mine was deployed. She also slows down enemies with her ultimate, while stopping her bombs from detonating, allowing her to stack them, and deal even more damage. She requires some skill, but her AoE DMG is very good.

Truffle and Filbert



Lynn

Tebethe Hydro Support Sub-DPS Ranged Single-Target Buff Control Summon

Tebethe is a support/sub-DPS for Hydro teams, with the ability to summon tentacles that attack nearby enemies and CC them, while buffing ally Hydro DMG. Her DPS is really good, and her support value is also great, making her one of the best supports/sub-DPSs for any team, especially Hydro ones.

Rebecca



Truffle and Filbert

Hellfire Pyro DPS Sub-DPS Tank Melee AoE Taunt HP Regen Skill DMG

Hellfire is a melee bruiser who doubles as a DPS and a tank for Pyro teams. She is incredibly tanky, can taunt enemies, and her sustained DPS is good, especially when you min-max her HP. She is also good as a support, and one of the easiest to play/most beginner-friendly characters in Duet Night Abyss.

Lynn



Truffle and Filbert

Rhythm Electro DPS Sub-DPS AoE Control Buff Skill DMG

Rhythm is a main/sub-DPS for Electro teams, with very high skill damage, mobility, speed buffs for allies, and plenty of CC. Her AoE damage is very good, and because of her strong CC, she can clear mobs extremely easily while taking no damage, making her OP for progression and farming. However, her single-target DPS isn’t that good.



Truffle and Filbert



Fina

B Tier – Strong Characters

Character Details Best Team

Randy Electro Support AoE Control Debuff Shield Barrier Buff DoT

Randy is a defensive Electro support who provides the team with shields, projectile blocking, DEF buffs, DoTs, CC, and debuffs. He is very versatile and is especially useful if you’re using very squishy characters. However, more DPS is often much better than Randy’s defensive utility, making him a low-priority support to get.

Rhythm



Truffle and Filbert

Margie Pyro DPS Sub-DPS AoE Skill DMG Control

Margie is an AoE main/sub-DPS for Pyro teams, with decent sustained DPS from her skills, as well as reliable CC. She can also work as a support because of her passive buffs. However, compared to most other AoE DPSs and supports, her kit is underwhelming, making her a low-priority character.

Truffle and Filbert



Lynn

Sibylle Electro DPS Sub-DPS Melee AoE Summon Skill DMG

Sibylle is a main/sub-DPS for Electro teams, with decent AoE damage that scales heavily with her Max HP, and the ability to summon creatures/fields that constantly deal damage to nearby enemies. Both her single-target and AoE damage are solid, but not as insane as some of the other DPSs in Duet Night Abyss.

Rhythm



Truffle and Filbert

Berenica Umbro DPS Melee AoE Consonance Weapon

Barenica is one of the main DPSs for Umbro teams. Her main trait is that her ultimate transforms her weapon, making it launch waves of energy with each swing. Her reliance on her ultimate and general lack of utility compared to other DPSs makes her a relatively low-priority DPS to pick up.

Truffle and Filbert



Fina

Unranked Characters

Character Details Best Team

MC Lumino Support

Description: TBA TBA

Lisbell Lumino DPS Consonance Weapon

Description: TBA TBA

Team-Building & Best Teams in Duet Night Abyss

Team-building in Duet Night Abyss is relatively simple: you want 1/2 DPSs and 1/2 supports on your team, ideally of the same element to proc elemental buffs between allies and the elemental weakness on enemies. Here are some other tips regarding team-building in DNA:

If the main DPS is self-sufficient and wants to stay permanently on the field, use it with two supports .

is and wants to stay permanently on the field, use it with . If the main DPS lacks single-target or AoE damage , pair it with a DPS that can cover the team’s liabilities .

, pair it with a that can . Truffle and Filbert and Fina are the two best supports in DNA and can fit with any DPS.

Best Teams in DNA

In the table below, you can find the best teams for every good DPS in Duet Night Abyss. Truffle and Filbert is by far the best support and the best-in-slot healer for any team. Sub-DPS/buffer varies depending on the main DPS’s element, but is usually Fina.

Main DPS Sub-DPS / Buffer Healer

Psyche

Fina

Truffle and Filbert

Lynn

Fina

Truffle and Filbert

Phantasio

Fina

Truffle and Filbert

Rebecca

Tebethe

Truffle and Filbert

Outsider

Fina

Truffle and Filbert

Lady Nifle

Fina

Truffle and Filbert

Yale and Oliver

Lynn

Truffle and Filbert

Hellfire

Lynn

Truffle and Filbert

Duet Night Abyss Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best characters in Duet Night Abyss? A: The best support characters in DNA are Truffle and Filbert, Fina, and Daphne, while the best DPSs are Psyche, Lynn, and Phantasio. Other good characters are Rebecca, Outsider, and Lady Nifle.

Q: Are all characters obtainable for free in DNA? A: All characters, weapons, and every other non-cosmetic item can be obtained for free in DNA.

Q: What is the best teams in Duet Night Abyss? A: The best teams in Duet Night Abyss are Truffle and Filbert / Fina / Psyche, Truffle and Filbert / Tebethe / Rebecca, and Lynn / Truffle and Filbert / Fina.

Q: Is there PvP in Duet Night Abyss? A: No, there is no PvP in DNA, and the game is, in general, not really that competitive.

Q: What do Consonance Weapons characters do? A: Characters with Consonance Weapons gain unique weapons from their skills, which can land Crits. Otherwise, skills can’t crit.

And that does it for our DNA (Duet Night Abyss) tier list. Now that you know which characters are the best and what kind of teams they need to perform well, you’ll be able to get them that much more efficiently and speed up your grind! For more tier lists, including ones for Chaos Zero Nightmare and Stella Sora, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

