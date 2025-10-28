Forgot password
Duet Night Abyss tier list
Image via Duet Night Abyss
Category:
Guides

Duet Night Abyss Tier List [Best Characters & Teams]

The ultimate DNA (Duet Night Abyss) tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Oct 27, 2025 08:33 pm

DNA (Duet Night Abyss) is very different from other new mobile RPGs, with no character gacha and the whole game extremely F2P-friendly. Still, even though you can unlock all characters by just grinding, there are some that you should focus on first. To help you learn which characters are the best and why, here is our definitive Duet Night Abyss tier list!

Recommended Videos

Duet Night Abyss Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS
S
Truffle and Filbert character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina
Psyche character from Duet Night Abyss
Psyche
Daphne character from Duet Night Abyss
Daphne
Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn
Phantasio character from Duet Night Abyss
Phantasio
VERY STRONG CHARACTERS
A
Rebecca character from Duet Night Abyss
Rebecca
Outsider character from Duet Night Abyss
Outsider
Lady Nifle character from Duet Night Abyss
Lady Nifle
Yale and Oliver character from Duet Night Abyss
Yale and Oliver
Tebethe character from Duet Night Abyss
Tebethe
Hellfire character from Duet Night Abyss
Hellfire
Rhythm character from Duet Night Abyss
Rhythm
STRONG CHARACTERS
B
Randy character from Duet Night Abyss
Randy
Margie character from Duet Night Abyss
Margie
Sibylle character from Duet Night Abyss
Sibylle
Berenica character from Duet Night Abyss
Berenica
UNRANKED CHARACTERS
TBD
Lisbell character from Duet Night Abyss
Lisbell
MC character from Duet Night Abyss
MC
  • S Tier: The best characters in Duet Night Abyss, and the ones that will carry you through end-game content.
  • A Tier: Very strong characters that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but work well in various teams.
  • B Tier: Strong characters that can be viable, but aren’t as versatile or as OP as the S/A-tier ones.

IMPORTANT: The current tier list is still mostly based on the data from the latest Closed Beta Test. Expect updates and changes to the rankings soon!

In the tier list above, you can check out the ranking of all characters in DNA (Duet Night Abyss) based on their overall performance across all game content. Since all characters are obtainable for free and required for certain modes to proc elemental counter damage buffs, you’ll want to get them all eventually. So, take this tier list mostly as a guide on which characters to get/upgrade first.

Duet Night Abyss Codes: Redeem these codes to start with free boosts!

  • DNARELEASE
  • DNAFREEPLAY
  • DNA1028
  • DNALAUNCH

S Tier – Best Characters in Duet Night Abyss

CharacterDetailsBest Team
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert		Anemo Support AoE Summon Heal Buff
Truffle and Filbert is a support, mainly for Anemo teams. However, she can work on any other team as well, because of her broken utility. She has a summon that fights with her, dealing AoE damage, healing allies, buffing their DMG, and giving her a mount to fight from. She is just really strong and arguably the best and most versatile support in Duet Night Abyss.		Anyone
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Lumino Support AoE Control Buff DoT
Fina is one of the best and most versatile supports in Duet Night Abyss, with the ability to buff ally DPS of various elements, deal very good AoE damage, and slow enemies. Her utility is amazing, and she can work on literally any team as a DPS support.		Anyone
Psyche character from Duet Night Abyss
Psyche		Anemo DPS Ranged Single-Target Consonance Weapon Flight
Psyche is a main DPS for Anemo teams, and the best single-target DPS in Duet Night Abyss. Her ultimate transforms her, giving her flight and massive DPS boosts and shields, while consuming her HP instead of Sanity. Her whole kit is so good at just going alone and dealing extreme sustained DPS, while staying safe. She is simply OP and the overall best DPS in DNA.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina
Daphne character from Duet Night Abyss
Daphne		Anemo Support Ranged AoE Control Heal Buff DoT Debuff
Daphne is a support who provides AoE heals, CC, DoTs, damage reduction, and a bunch of other utility for the team. She is one of the most versatile supports in DNA, and one of the best you can use with Anemo DPSs because of her Crit Rate passive buff.		Anyone
Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn		Pyro DPS Sub-DPS Ranged AoE Laceration Consonance Weapon
Lynn is a main/sub-DPS for Pyro teams, with excellent ranged DPS and an ultimate that turns her into a rapid-firing sentry, capable of dishing out extremely high damage each second for a prolonged period of time. Also, her Laceration passive makes her especially valuable when using multiple ranged characters.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina
Phantasio character from Duet Night Abyss
Phantasio		Umbro DPS Melee AoE Consonance Weapon
Phantasio is the main DPS for Umbro teams and the best DPS of that element in DNA right now. He has a very good range, mobility, and DPS, and his ultimate transforms his melee and ranged attacks, giving him unique animations, OP passives, and extra damage. He performs extremely well as the main DPS, regardless of content.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina

A Tier – Very Strong Characters

CharacterDetailsBest Team
Rebecca character from Duet Night Abyss
Rebecca		Hydro DPS Melee AoE DoT Summon Skill DMG
Rebecca is a main DPS for Hydro teams, with the ability to summon creatures that inherit her stats and deal continuous AoE DMG to enemies. She inflicts the Poison of Love debuff, dealing DoT DMG and transferring the DoT when executing enemies. She is especially strong against mobs and for general progression, as her AoE clear is unmatched.		Tebethe character from Duet Night Abyss
Tebethe
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Outsider character from Duet Night Abyss
Outsider		Anemo DPS Melee Single-Target Stealth Transform
Outsider is a single-target main DPS for Anemo teams whose kit revolves around going in and out of stealth, while proccing his Fang Spikes on enemies to buff his own and deal massive damage. His ultimate transforms his HP into a shield, while providing him with passive buffs. He is especially good for bosses, but he requires finesse to maximize his DPS.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina
Lady Nifle character from Duet Night Abyss
Lady Nifle		Lumino DPS Ranged AoE Control Debuff Skill DMG
Lady Nifle is a ranged AoE main DPS for Lumino teams, with the ability to spawn Lumino / Umbra fields that deal massive DMG and debuff/CC enemies. Her kit makes her very good both for farming and bosses, though she needs a bit of investment to start popping off. Once you reach the end-game, she becomes one of the best AoE DPSs in Duet Night Abyss.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina
Yale and Oliver character from Duet Night Abyss
Yale and Oliver		Pyro DPS AoE Control Summon
Yale and Oliver is a Pyro main DPS whose kit revolves around deploying mines that deal AoE damage and proc different effects depending on which mine was deployed. She also slows down enemies with her ultimate, while stopping her bombs from detonating, allowing her to stack them, and deal even more damage. She requires some skill, but her AoE DMG is very good.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn
Tebethe character from Duet Night Abyss
Tebethe		Hydro Support Sub-DPS Ranged Single-Target Buff Control Summon
Tebethe is a support/sub-DPS for Hydro teams, with the ability to summon tentacles that attack nearby enemies and CC them, while buffing ally Hydro DMG. Her DPS is really good, and her support value is also great, making her one of the best supports/sub-DPSs for any team, especially Hydro ones.		Rebecca character from Duet Night Abyss
Rebecca
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Hellfire character from Duet Night Abyss
Hellfire		Pyro DPS Sub-DPS Tank Melee AoE Taunt HP Regen Skill DMG
Hellfire is a melee bruiser who doubles as a DPS and a tank for Pyro teams. She is incredibly tanky, can taunt enemies, and her sustained DPS is good, especially when you min-max her HP. She is also good as a support, and one of the easiest to play/most beginner-friendly characters in Duet Night Abyss.		Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Rhythm character from Duet Night Abyss
Rhythm		Electro DPS Sub-DPS AoE Control Buff Skill DMG
Rhythm is a main/sub-DPS for Electro teams, with very high skill damage, mobility, speed buffs for allies, and plenty of CC. Her AoE damage is very good, and because of her strong CC, she can clear mobs extremely easily while taking no damage, making her OP for progression and farming. However, her single-target DPS isn’t that good.
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina

B Tier – Strong Characters

CharacterDetailsBest Team
Randy character from Duet Night Abyss
Randy		Electro Support AoE Control Debuff Shield Barrier Buff DoT
Randy is a defensive Electro support who provides the team with shields, projectile blocking, DEF buffs, DoTs, CC, and debuffs. He is very versatile and is especially useful if you’re using very squishy characters. However, more DPS is often much better than Randy’s defensive utility, making him a low-priority support to get.		Rhythm character from Duet Night Abyss
Rhythm
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Margie character from Duet Night Abyss
Margie		Pyro DPS Sub-DPS AoE Skill DMG Control
Margie is an AoE main/sub-DPS for Pyro teams, with decent sustained DPS from her skills, as well as reliable CC. She can also work as a support because of her passive buffs. However, compared to most other AoE DPSs and supports, her kit is underwhelming, making her a low-priority character.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn
Sibylle character from Duet Night Abyss
Sibylle		Electro DPS Sub-DPS Melee AoE Summon Skill DMG
Sibylle is a main/sub-DPS for Electro teams, with decent AoE damage that scales heavily with her Max HP, and the ability to summon creatures/fields that constantly deal damage to nearby enemies. Both her single-target and AoE damage are solid, but not as insane as some of the other DPSs in Duet Night Abyss.		Rhythm character from Duet Night Abyss
Rhythm
Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Berenica character from Duet Night Abyss
Berenica		Umbro DPS Melee AoE Consonance Weapon
Barenica is one of the main DPSs for Umbro teams. Her main trait is that her ultimate transforms her weapon, making it launch waves of energy with each swing. Her reliance on her ultimate and general lack of utility compared to other DPSs makes her a relatively low-priority DPS to pick up.		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina

Unranked Characters

CharacterDetailsBest Team
MC character from Duet Night Abyss
MC		Lumino Support
Description: TBA		TBA
Lisbell character from Duet Night Abyss
Lisbell		Lumino DPS Consonance Weapon
Description: TBA		TBA

Team-Building & Best Teams in Duet Night Abyss

Team-building in Duet Night Abyss is relatively simple: you want 1/2 DPSs and 1/2 supports on your team, ideally of the same element to proc elemental buffs between allies and the elemental weakness on enemies. Here are some other tips regarding team-building in DNA:

  • If the main DPS is self-sufficient and wants to stay permanently on the field, use it with two supports.
  • If the main DPS lacks single-target or AoE damage, pair it with a DPS that can cover the team’s liabilities.
  • Truffle and Filbert and Fina are the two best supports in DNA and can fit with any DPS.

Best Teams in DNA

In the table below, you can find the best teams for every good DPS in Duet Night Abyss. Truffle and Filbert is by far the best support and the best-in-slot healer for any team. Sub-DPS/buffer varies depending on the main DPS’s element, but is usually Fina.

Main DPSSub-DPS / BufferHealer
Psyche character from Duet Night Abyss
Psyche		Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn		Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Phantasio character from Duet Night Abyss
Phantasio		Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Rebecca character from Duet Night Abyss
Rebecca		Tebethe character from Duet Night Abyss
Tebethe		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Outsider character from Duet Night Abyss
Outsider		Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Lady Nifle character from Duet Night Abyss
Lady Nifle		Fina character from Duet Night Abyss
Fina		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Yale and Oliver character from Duet Night Abyss
Yale and Oliver		Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert
Hellfire character from Duet Night Abyss
Hellfire		Lynn character from Duet Night Abyss
Lynn		Truffle character from Duet Night Abyss
Truffle and Filbert

Duet Night Abyss Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best characters in Duet Night Abyss?

A: The best support characters in DNA are Truffle and Filbert, Fina, and Daphne, while the best DPSs are Psyche, Lynn, and Phantasio. Other good characters are Rebecca, Outsider, and Lady Nifle.


Q: Are all characters obtainable for free in DNA?

A: All characters, weapons, and every other non-cosmetic item can be obtained for free in DNA.


Q: What is the best teams in Duet Night Abyss?

A: The best teams in Duet Night Abyss are Truffle and Filbert / Fina / Psyche, Truffle and Filbert / Tebethe / Rebecca, and Lynn / Truffle and Filbert / Fina.


Q: Is there PvP in Duet Night Abyss?

A: No, there is no PvP in DNA, and the game is, in general, not really that competitive.


Q: What do Consonance Weapons characters do?

A: Characters with Consonance Weapons gain unique weapons from their skills, which can land Crits. Otherwise, skills can’t crit.

And that does it for our DNA (Duet Night Abyss) tier list. Now that you know which characters are the best and what kind of teams they need to perform well, you’ll be able to get them that much more efficiently and speed up your grind! For more tier lists, including ones for Chaos Zero Nightmare and Stella Sora, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

