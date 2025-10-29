Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List [Global Release]

With so many weapons to craft and invest in DNA (Duet Night Abyss), you’ll be running out of resources in no time if you focus on a bunch of them at once. So, it’s best to focus on only a few that are really good and that will turn your best characters into the carry machines that they can be. In our Duet Night Abyss weapons tier list below, we will cover all the weapons in the game and rank them from best to worst.

Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS S Siren’s Kiss Dreamweaver’s Feather Arclight Apocalypses Rendhusk Blast Artistry Blade Amberglow Sacred Favour Momiji Itteki Exiled Thunderwyrm Vernal Jade Halberd Punitive Inferno Shackle of Lonewolf Remanent Reminiscence Elpides Abound VERY GOOD WEAPONS A Embla Inflorescence Bluecurrent Pulse Ironforger Undying Oneiros Viridis Reefs Exiled Fangs Ingenious Tactics Sacrosanct Decree Silverwhite Edict Entropic Singularity DECENT WEAPONS B Wanewraith Flamme de Epuration Destructo Day of Sacred Verdict Silent Sower Excresduo Soulrend Pyrothirst Fathomless Sharkgaze Withershade Tetherlash Osteobreaker Submerged Serenade Aureate Yore Sacrosanct Chorus Stellar Finality Screamshot Wandering Rose Daybreak Hymn Searing Sandwhisper Guixu Ratchet S Tier : The best weapons in Duet Night Abyss and the ones you’ll be using for most of the meta characters.

: The best weapons in Duet Night Abyss and the ones you’ll be using for most of the meta characters. A Tier : Very good weapons that are either meta for certain characters or just generally good, though not as OP as the S-tier ones.

: Very good weapons that are either meta for certain characters or just generally good, though not as OP as the S-tier ones. B Tier: Decent weapons that aren’t the best-in-slot options for that many characters or that have much better alternatives in the higher tiers.

In our DNA (Duet Night Abyss) weapon tier list above, we ranked all weapons based on their overall strength, passives, and utility. Generally, weapon’s passives are the most important in deciding which weapon you choose on which character, rather than weapon proficiency, which is especially true for the best supports and DPSs. Scroll down for a summary of each weapon’s stats and passives.

S Tier – Best Weapons in DNA

Weapon Type Max Stats & Weapon Skills

Siren’s Kiss Neutral

Polearm

Spike • Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When performing Normal Attacks with this weapon, grants a +7.2% ATK Speed Increase for 15.0s (up to 12 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.

• Spike ATK: 263.6

• CRIT Chance: 22%

• CRIT Damage: 220%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 22%

Dreamweaver’s Feather Lumino

Assault Rifle

Slash • Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When a Lumino character deals Bonus Damage, there is a 30% chance to grant allies +18.0% ATK for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).

• Slash ATK: 188.28

• CRIT Chance: 24%

• CRIT Damage: 240%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 50

• Max Ammo: 120

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 150%

Arclight Apocalypses Neutral

Bow

Smash • Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. Landing a CRIT hit with this weapon randomly grants other allies one of the following for 16.0s: +20.0% ATK, +20.0% DEF, +15.0% Skill Damage, or +20.0% Skill Duration.

• Smash ATK: 225.94

• CRIT Chance: 26%

• CRIT Damage: 220%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 20%

• Multishot: 1

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 475%

Rendhusk Neutral

Pistol

Smash • Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.

• Smash ATK: 188.28

• CRIT Chance: 25%

• CRIT Damage: 230%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 15

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%

Blast Artistry Umbro

Shotgun

Smash • Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charging fires a special bullet that travels slowly and explodes after a short delay, dealing AoE damage. Tap-firing bullets can trigger its early detonation on contact. When an Umbro character casts their Ultimate, grants +40.0% Skill Efficiency for 15.0s.

• Smash ATK: 188.28

• CRIT Chance: 15%

• CRIT Damage: 165%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 10%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 12

• Max Ammo: 60

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 30%

Blade Amberglow Neutral

Sword

Smash • Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.

• Smash ATK: 238.49

• CRIT Chance: 25%

• CRIT Damage: 200%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

Sacred Favour Neutral

Katana

Spike • Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +150.0% CRIT Damage for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.

• Spike ATK: 251.04

• CRIT Chance: 20%

• CRIT Damage: 250%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 20%

Momiji Itteki Neutral

Katana

Slash • Skill: CRIT Damage +125.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Damage Dealt by +18.0%, with an additional +18.0% increase per Combo Level.

• Slash ATK: 238.49

• CRIT Chance: 22%

• CRIT Damage: 506.25%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

Exiled Thunderwyrm Electro

Assault Rifle

Spike • Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Fires a Beam Attack that ricochets off the target and hits up to 4 enemies within range. When an Electro character triggers Bonus Effects with this weapon, the user gains +90.0% Skill Damage for 10.0s.

• Spike ATK: 188.28

• CRIT Chance: 25%

• CRIT Damage: 220%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 37.5%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 30

• Max Ammo: 160

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 160%

Vernal Jade Halberd Neutral

Polearm

Spike • Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. Deals +90.0% damage to targets afflicted with Bonus Effects.

• Spike ATK: 225.94

• CRIT Chance: 24%

• CRIT Damage: 215%

• ATK Speed: 1.5

• Trigger Probability: 30%

Punitive Inferno Pyro

Greatsword

Smash • Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When a Pyro character takes damage, grants +30.0% Skill Duration for 8.0s (up to 3 stacks).

• Smash ATK: 238.49

• CRIT Chance: 24%

• CRIT Damage: 205%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

Shackle of Lonewolf Hydro

Sword

Spike • Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. When a Hydro character triggers a Bonus Effect with this weapon, other allies gain +66.0% ATK for 6.0s.

• Spike ATK: 251.04

• CRIT Chance: 22%

• CRIT Damage: 215%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 75%

Remanent Reminiscenc Neutral

Sword

Spike • Skill: ATK Range +2.0. Landing a CRIT with this weapon has a 66.0% chance to restore 3.0 Sanity. Can trigger once ever 0.5s.

• Spike ATK: 213.39

• CRIT Chance: 30%

• CRIT Damage: 210%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 12%

• ATK Range: 2

Elpides Abound Anemo

Polearm

Slash • Skill: Resolve +10.0%. After an Anemo character uses their Ultimate Skill, grants [Thousand Winds’ Blessing]: increases Resolve by +16.0% and ATK Speed by +30.0% for 15.0s. Each instance of Skill Damage or Ranged Weapon Damage extends the duration by 0.2s.

• Slash ATK: 276.15

• CRIT Chance: 23%

• CRIT Damage: 250%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 10%

A Tier – Very Good Weapons

Weapon Type Max Stats & Weapon Skills

Embla Inflorescence Lumino

Bow

Slash • Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. While charging, the weapon gradually locks onto nearby enemies. Upon release, fires tracking arrows at all locked targets. When a Lumino character deals Skill Damage, grants +70.0% Skill DMG for 6.0s.

• Slash ATK: 188.28

• CRIT Chance: 22%

• CRIT Damage: 220%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 30%

• Multishot: 1

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 125%

Bluecurrent Pulse Neutral

Dual Pistols

Spike • Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. When its projectiles hit enemies or the environment, they bounce once. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Dual Pistols Damage by +90.0% for 30.0s.

• Spike ATK: 238.49

• CRIT Chance: 20%

• CRIT Damage: 225%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 25%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 20

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 60%

Ironforger Neutral

Greatsword

Slash • Skill: CRIT Chance +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, there is a 4.2% chance to increase the Combo Level to maximum.

• Slash ATK: 225.94

• CRIT Chance: 40%

• CRIT Damage: 205%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 30%

Undying Oneiros Neutral

Whipsword

Spike • Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +17.2% Max HP for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).

• Spike ATK: 263.6

• CRIT Chance: 20%

• CRIT Damage: 225%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 30%

Viridis Reefs Neutral

Whipsword

Spike • Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +88.0% ATK Speed for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.

• Spike ATK: 213.39

• CRIT Chance: 26%

• CRIT Damage: 235%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 15%

Exiled Fangs Neutral

Dual Blades

Slash • Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, if the user’s HP percentage is below 25%, there’s a 45.0% chance to restore +3.0% of the Max HP.

• Slash ATK: 263.6

• CRIT Chance: 16%

• CRIT Damage: 210%

• ATK Speed: 1.5

• Trigger Probability: 33%

Ingenious Tactics Neutral

Sword

Slash • Skill: DEF +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, theres’ a 50% chance to decrease the target’s Shield by 350% of the user’s DEF.

• Slash ATK: 225.94

• CRIT Chance: 20%

• CRIT Damage: 200%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 33%

Sacrosanct Decree Neutral

Pistol

Spike • Skill: Multishot +75.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, increases Melee Weapon DMG by +70.0% for 12.0s.

• Spike ATK: 225.94

• CRIT Chance: 25%

• CRIT Damage: 205%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 30%

• Multishot: 1.75

• Mag Capacity: 15

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%

Silverwhite Edict Neutral

Grenade Launcher

Spike • Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +10.0% ATK Speed for 12.0s (up to 10 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.

• Spike ATK: 238.49

• CRIT Chance: 25%

• CRIT Damage: 235%

• ATK Speed: 1.5

• Trigger Probability: 30%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 200

• Max Ammo: 500

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 330%

Entropic Singularity Neutral

Pistol

Slash • Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Each shot with this weapon has a chance (based on its Weapon Trigger Probability) to fire an extra projectile at no Ammo cost, dealing AoE Damage equal to 100.0% of its ATK.

• Slash ATK: 200.84

• CRIT Chance: 20%

• CRIT Damage: 210%

• ATK Speed: 1

• Trigger Probability: 82.5%

• Multishot: 1

• Mag Capacity: 20

• Max Ammo: 150

• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%

B Tier – Decent Weapons