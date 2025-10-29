Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List [Global Release]

With so many weapons to craft and invest in DNA (Duet Night Abyss), you’ll be running out of resources in no time if you focus on a bunch of them at once. So, it’s best to focus on only a few that are really good and that will turn your best characters into the carry machines that they can be. In our Duet Night Abyss weapons tier list below, we will cover all the weapons in the game and rank them from best to worst.
Table of Contents
Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List
- S Tier: The best weapons in Duet Night Abyss and the ones you’ll be using for most of the meta characters.
- A Tier: Very good weapons that are either meta for certain characters or just generally good, though not as OP as the S-tier ones.
- B Tier: Decent weapons that aren’t the best-in-slot options for that many characters or that have much better alternatives in the higher tiers.
In our DNA (Duet Night Abyss) weapon tier list above, we ranked all weapons based on their overall strength, passives, and utility. Generally, weapon’s passives are the most important in deciding which weapon you choose on which character, rather than weapon proficiency, which is especially true for the best supports and DPSs. Scroll down for a summary of each weapon’s stats and passives.
S Tier – Best Weapons in DNA
|Weapon
|Type
|Max Stats & Weapon Skills
Siren’s Kiss
|Neutral
Polearm
Spike
|• Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When performing Normal Attacks with this weapon, grants a +7.2% ATK Speed Increase for 15.0s (up to 12 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.
• Spike ATK: 263.6
• CRIT Chance: 22%
• CRIT Damage: 220%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 22%
Dreamweaver’s Feather
|Lumino
Assault Rifle
Slash
|• Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When a Lumino character deals Bonus Damage, there is a 30% chance to grant allies +18.0% ATK for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).
• Slash ATK: 188.28
• CRIT Chance: 24%
• CRIT Damage: 240%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 50
• Max Ammo: 120
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 150%
Arclight Apocalypses
|Neutral
Bow
Smash
|• Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. Landing a CRIT hit with this weapon randomly grants other allies one of the following for 16.0s: +20.0% ATK, +20.0% DEF, +15.0% Skill Damage, or +20.0% Skill Duration.
• Smash ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 26%
• CRIT Damage: 220%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 20%
• Multishot: 1
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 475%
Rendhusk
|Neutral
Pistol
Smash
|• Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.
• Smash ATK: 188.28
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 230%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 15
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%
Blast Artistry
|Umbro
Shotgun
Smash
|• Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charging fires a special bullet that travels slowly and explodes after a short delay, dealing AoE damage. Tap-firing bullets can trigger its early detonation on contact. When an Umbro character casts their Ultimate, grants +40.0% Skill Efficiency for 15.0s.
• Smash ATK: 188.28
• CRIT Chance: 15%
• CRIT Damage: 165%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 10%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 12
• Max Ammo: 60
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 30%
Blade Amberglow
|Neutral
Sword
Smash
|• Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.
• Smash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 200%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
Sacred Favour
|Neutral
Katana
Spike
|• Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +150.0% CRIT Damage for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.
• Spike ATK: 251.04
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 250%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 20%
Momiji Itteki
|Neutral
Katana
Slash
|• Skill: CRIT Damage +125.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Damage Dealt by +18.0%, with an additional +18.0% increase per Combo Level.
• Slash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 22%
• CRIT Damage: 506.25%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
Exiled Thunderwyrm
|Electro
Assault Rifle
Spike
|• Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Fires a Beam Attack that ricochets off the target and hits up to 4 enemies within range. When an Electro character triggers Bonus Effects with this weapon, the user gains +90.0% Skill Damage for 10.0s.
• Spike ATK: 188.28
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 220%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 37.5%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 30
• Max Ammo: 160
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 160%
Vernal Jade Halberd
|Neutral
Polearm
Spike
|• Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. Deals +90.0% damage to targets afflicted with Bonus Effects.
• Spike ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 24%
• CRIT Damage: 215%
• ATK Speed: 1.5
• Trigger Probability: 30%
Punitive Inferno
|Pyro
Greatsword
Smash
|• Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When a Pyro character takes damage, grants +30.0% Skill Duration for 8.0s (up to 3 stacks).
• Smash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 24%
• CRIT Damage: 205%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
Shackle of Lonewolf
|Hydro
Sword
Spike
|• Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. When a Hydro character triggers a Bonus Effect with this weapon, other allies gain +66.0% ATK for 6.0s.
• Spike ATK: 251.04
• CRIT Chance: 22%
• CRIT Damage: 215%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 75%
Remanent Reminiscenc
|Neutral
Sword
Spike
|• Skill: ATK Range +2.0. Landing a CRIT with this weapon has a 66.0% chance to restore 3.0 Sanity. Can trigger once ever 0.5s.
• Spike ATK: 213.39
• CRIT Chance: 30%
• CRIT Damage: 210%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 12%
• ATK Range: 2
Elpides Abound
|Anemo
Polearm
Slash
|• Skill: Resolve +10.0%. After an Anemo character uses their Ultimate Skill, grants [Thousand Winds’ Blessing]: increases Resolve by +16.0% and ATK Speed by +30.0% for 15.0s. Each instance of Skill Damage or Ranged Weapon Damage extends the duration by 0.2s.
• Slash ATK: 276.15
• CRIT Chance: 23%
• CRIT Damage: 250%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 10%
A Tier – Very Good Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Max Stats & Weapon Skills
Embla Inflorescence
|Lumino
Bow
Slash
|• Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. While charging, the weapon gradually locks onto nearby enemies. Upon release, fires tracking arrows at all locked targets. When a Lumino character deals Skill Damage, grants +70.0% Skill DMG for 6.0s.
• Slash ATK: 188.28
• CRIT Chance: 22%
• CRIT Damage: 220%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 30%
• Multishot: 1
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 125%
Bluecurrent Pulse
|Neutral
Dual Pistols
Spike
|• Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. When its projectiles hit enemies or the environment, they bounce once. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Dual Pistols Damage by +90.0% for 30.0s.
• Spike ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 225%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 25%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 20
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 60%
Ironforger
|Neutral
Greatsword
Slash
|• Skill: CRIT Chance +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, there is a 4.2% chance to increase the Combo Level to maximum.
• Slash ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 40%
• CRIT Damage: 205%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 30%
Undying Oneiros
|Neutral
Whipsword
Spike
|• Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +17.2% Max HP for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).
• Spike ATK: 263.6
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 225%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 30%
Viridis Reefs
|Neutral
Whipsword
Spike
|• Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +88.0% ATK Speed for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.
• Spike ATK: 213.39
• CRIT Chance: 26%
• CRIT Damage: 235%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
Exiled Fangs
|Neutral
Dual Blades
Slash
|• Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, if the user’s HP percentage is below 25%, there’s a 45.0% chance to restore +3.0% of the Max HP.
• Slash ATK: 263.6
• CRIT Chance: 16%
• CRIT Damage: 210%
• ATK Speed: 1.5
• Trigger Probability: 33%
Ingenious Tactics
|Neutral
Sword
Slash
|• Skill: DEF +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, theres’ a 50% chance to decrease the target’s Shield by 350% of the user’s DEF.
• Slash ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 200%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 33%
Sacrosanct Decree
|Neutral
Pistol
Spike
|• Skill: Multishot +75.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, increases Melee Weapon DMG by +70.0% for 12.0s.
• Spike ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 205%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 30%
• Multishot: 1.75
• Mag Capacity: 15
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%
Silverwhite Edict
|Neutral
Grenade Launcher
Spike
|• Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +10.0% ATK Speed for 12.0s (up to 10 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.
• Spike ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 235%
• ATK Speed: 1.5
• Trigger Probability: 30%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 200
• Max Ammo: 500
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 330%
Entropic Singularity
|Neutral
Pistol
Slash
|• Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Each shot with this weapon has a chance (based on its Weapon Trigger Probability) to fire an extra projectile at no Ammo cost, dealing AoE Damage equal to 100.0% of its ATK.
• Slash ATK: 200.84
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 210%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 82.5%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 20
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%
B Tier – Decent Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Max Stats & Weapon Skills
Wanewraith
|Neutral
Polearm
Slash
|• Skill: Skill Damage +48.0%.
• Slash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 25%
• CRIT Damage: 200%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
Flamme de Epuration
|Neutral
Assault Rifle
Slash
|• Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, there is a 60.0% chance to reload 1 projectile.
• Slash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 15%
• CRIT Damage: 200%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 82.5%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 50
• Max Ammo: 120
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 150%
Destructo
|Neutral
Grenade Launcher
Smash
|• Skill: Skill Range +72.0%.
• Smash ATK: 225.94
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 180%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 20%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 8
• Max Ammo: 40
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 35%
Day of Sacred Verdict
|Neutral
Shotgun
Slash
|• Skill: CRIT Damage +125.0%. Fired projectiles track the crosshair. When dealing damage with this weapon, the farther the target, the higher the damage, up to a maximum increase of +90.0%.
• Slash ATK: 213.39
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 450%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 5
• Max Ammo: 60
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 25%
Silent Sower
|Neutral
Shotgun
Smash
|• Skill: CRIT Chance +100.0%. The projectile it shoots attaches to the target and explodes after 3.0s. Projectiles attached to one another in the same position will stack up, increasing the damage and the range of the incoming explosion. When 1/2/3 projectiles are stacked, it deals 260.0%/460.0%/710.0% of the original damage.
• Smash ATK: 200.84
• CRIT Chance: 32%
• CRIT Damage: 180%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 15%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 12
• Max Ammo: 90
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 25%
Excresduo
|Neutral
Dual Pistols
Spike
|• Skill: Skill Damage +48.0%.
• Spike ATK: 263.6
• CRIT Chance: 20%
• CRIT Damage: 220%
• ATK Speed: 1
• Trigger Probability: 28%
• Multishot: 1
• Mag Capacity: 20
• Max Ammo: 150
• Ammo Conversion Rate: 60%
Soulrend
|Neutral
Bow
Smash
|• Skill: Skill Range +72.0%.
• Smash ATK: 238.49
• CRIT Chance: 22%
• CRIT Damage: 20
Updated: Oct 29, 2025 10:10 am