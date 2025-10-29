Forgot password
Duet Night Abyss weapons tier list
Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List [Global Release]

The ultimate Duet Night Abyss weapons tier list!
Updated: Oct 29, 2025 10:10 am

With so many weapons to craft and invest in DNA (Duet Night Abyss), you’ll be running out of resources in no time if you focus on a bunch of them at once. So, it’s best to focus on only a few that are really good and that will turn your best characters into the carry machines that they can be. In our Duet Night Abyss weapons tier list below, we will cover all the weapons in the game and rank them from best to worst.

Table of Contents

Duet Night Abyss Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS
S
Siren's Kiss weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Siren’s Kiss
Dreamweaver's Feather weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Dreamweaver’s Feather
Arclight Apocalypses weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Arclight Apocalypses
Rendhusk weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Rendhusk
Blast Artistry weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Blast Artistry
Blade Amberglow weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Blade Amberglow
Sacred Favour weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Sacred Favour
Momiji Itteki weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Momiji Itteki
Exiled Thunderwyrm weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Exiled Thunderwyrm
Vernal Jade Halberd weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Vernal Jade Halberd
Punitive Inferno weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Punitive Inferno
Shackle of Lonewolf weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Shackle of Lonewolf
Remanent Reminiscence weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Remanent Reminiscence
Elpides Abound weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Elpides Abound
VERY GOOD WEAPONS
A
Embla Inflorescence weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Embla Inflorescence
Bluecurrent Pulse weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Bluecurrent Pulse
Ironforger weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Ironforger
Undying Oneiros weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Undying Oneiros
Viridis Reefs weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Viridis Reefs
Exiled Fangs weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Exiled Fangs
Ingenious Tactics weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Ingenious Tactics
Sacrosanct Decree weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Sacrosanct Decree
Silverwhite Edict weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Silverwhite Edict
Entropic Singularity weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Entropic Singularity
DECENT WEAPONS
B
Wanewraith weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Wanewraith
Flamme de Epuration weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Flamme de Epuration
Destructo weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Destructo
Day of Sacred Verdict weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Day of Sacred Verdict
Silent Sower weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Silent Sower
Excresduo
Excresduo
Soulrend weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Soulrend
Pyrothirst weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Pyrothirst
Fathomless Sharkgaze weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Fathomless Sharkgaze
Withershade weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Withershade
Tetherlash weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Tetherlash
Osteobreaker weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Osteobreaker
Submerged Serenade weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Submerged Serenade
Aureate Yore weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Aureate Yore
Sacrosanct Chorus weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Sacrosanct Chorus
Stellar Finality weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Stellar Finality
Screamshot weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Screamshot
Wandering Rose weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Wandering Rose
Daybreak Hymn weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Daybreak Hymn
Searing Sandwhisper weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Searing Sandwhisper
Guixu Ratchet weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Guixu Ratchet
  • S Tier: The best weapons in Duet Night Abyss and the ones you’ll be using for most of the meta characters.
  • A Tier: Very good weapons that are either meta for certain characters or just generally good, though not as OP as the S-tier ones.
  • B Tier: Decent weapons that aren’t the best-in-slot options for that many characters or that have much better alternatives in the higher tiers.

In our DNA (Duet Night Abyss) weapon tier list above, we ranked all weapons based on their overall strength, passives, and utility. Generally, weapon’s passives are the most important in deciding which weapon you choose on which character, rather than weapon proficiency, which is especially true for the best supports and DPSs. Scroll down for a summary of each weapon’s stats and passives.

S Tier – Best Weapons in DNA

WeaponTypeMax Stats & Weapon Skills
Siren's Kiss weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Siren’s Kiss		Neutral
Polearm
Spike		Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When performing Normal Attacks with this weapon, grants a +7.2% ATK Speed Increase for 15.0s (up to 12 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.
Spike ATK: 263.6
CRIT Chance: 22%
CRIT Damage: 220%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 22%
Dreamweaver's Feather weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Dreamweaver’s Feather		Lumino
Assault Rifle
Slash		Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. When a Lumino character deals Bonus Damage, there is a 30% chance to grant allies +18.0% ATK for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).
Slash ATK: 188.28
CRIT Chance: 24%
CRIT Damage: 240%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 50
Max Ammo: 120
Ammo Conversion Rate: 150%
Arclight Apocalypses weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Arclight Apocalypses		Neutral
Bow
Smash		Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. Landing a CRIT hit with this weapon randomly grants other allies one of the following for 16.0s: +20.0% ATK, +20.0% DEF, +15.0% Skill Damage, or +20.0% Skill Duration.
Smash ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 26%
CRIT Damage: 220%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 20%
Multishot: 1
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 475%
Rendhusk weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Rendhusk		Neutral
Pistol
Smash		Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.
Smash ATK: 188.28
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 230%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 15
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%
Blast Artistry weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Blast Artistry		Umbro
Shotgun
Smash		Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charging fires a special bullet that travels slowly and explodes after a short delay, dealing AoE damage. Tap-firing bullets can trigger its early detonation on contact. When an Umbro character casts their Ultimate, grants +40.0% Skill Efficiency for 15.0s.
Smash ATK: 188.28
CRIT Chance: 15%
CRIT Damage: 165%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 10%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 12
Max Ammo: 60
Ammo Conversion Rate: 30%
Blade Amberglow weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Blade Amberglow		Neutral
Sword
Smash		Skill: Character ATK +120.0%.
Smash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 200%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Sacred Favour weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Sacred Favour		Neutral
Katana
Spike		Skill: Character ATK +100.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +150.0% CRIT Damage for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.
Spike ATK: 251.04
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 250%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 20%
Momiji Itteki weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Momiji Itteki		Neutral
Katana
Slash		Skill: CRIT Damage +125.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Damage Dealt by +18.0%, with an additional +18.0% increase per Combo Level.
Slash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 22%
CRIT Damage: 506.25%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Exiled Thunderwyrm weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Exiled Thunderwyrm		Electro
Assault Rifle
Spike		Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Fires a Beam Attack that ricochets off the target and hits up to 4 enemies within range. When an Electro character triggers Bonus Effects with this weapon, the user gains +90.0% Skill Damage for 10.0s.
Spike ATK: 188.28
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 220%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 37.5%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 30
Max Ammo: 160
Ammo Conversion Rate: 160%
Vernal Jade Halberd weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Vernal Jade Halberd		Neutral
Polearm
Spike		Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. Deals +90.0% damage to targets afflicted with Bonus Effects.
Spike ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 24%
CRIT Damage: 215%
ATK Speed: 1.5
Trigger Probability: 30%
Punitive Inferno weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Punitive Inferno		Pyro
Greatsword
Smash		Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When a Pyro character takes damage, grants +30.0% Skill Duration for 8.0s (up to 3 stacks).
Smash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 24%
CRIT Damage: 205%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Shacke of Lonewolf weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Shackle of Lonewolf		Hydro
Sword
Spike		Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. When a Hydro character triggers a Bonus Effect with this weapon, other allies gain +66.0% ATK for 6.0s.
Spike ATK: 251.04
CRIT Chance: 22%
CRIT Damage: 215%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 75%
Remanent Reminiscence weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Remanent Reminiscenc		Neutral
Sword
Spike		Skill: ATK Range +2.0. Landing a CRIT with this weapon has a 66.0% chance to restore 3.0 Sanity. Can trigger once ever 0.5s.
Spike ATK: 213.39
CRIT Chance: 30%
CRIT Damage: 210%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 12%
ATK Range: 2
Elpides Abound weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Elpides Abound		Anemo
Polearm
Slash		Skill: Resolve +10.0%. After an Anemo character uses their Ultimate Skill, grants [Thousand Winds’ Blessing]: increases Resolve by +16.0% and ATK Speed by +30.0% for 15.0s. Each instance of Skill Damage or Ranged Weapon Damage extends the duration by 0.2s.
Slash ATK: 276.15
CRIT Chance: 23%
CRIT Damage: 250%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 10%

A Tier – Very Good Weapons

WeaponTypeMax Stats & Weapon Skills
Embla Inflorescence weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Embla Inflorescence		Lumino
Bow
Slash		Skill: Skill Range +60.0%. While charging, the weapon gradually locks onto nearby enemies. Upon release, fires tracking arrows at all locked targets. When a Lumino character deals Skill Damage, grants +70.0% Skill DMG for 6.0s.
Slash ATK: 188.28
CRIT Chance: 22%
CRIT Damage: 220%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 30%
Multishot: 1
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 125%
Bluecurrent Pulse weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Bluecurrent Pulse		Neutral
Dual Pistols
Spike		Skill: Skill Duration +30.0%. When its projectiles hit enemies or the environment, they bounce once. When dealing damage with this weapon, increases Dual Pistols Damage by +90.0% for 30.0s.
Spike ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 225%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 25%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 20
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 60%
Ironforger weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Ironforger		Neutral
Greatsword
Slash		Skill: CRIT Chance +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, there is a 4.2% chance to increase the Combo Level to maximum.
Slash ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 40%
CRIT Damage: 205%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 30%
Undying Oneiros weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Undying Oneiros		Neutral
Whipsword
Spike		Skill: Max HP +100.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +17.2% Max HP for 15.0s (up to 10 stacks).
Spike ATK: 263.6
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 225%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 30%
Viridis Reefs weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Viridis Reefs		Neutral
Whipsword
Spike		Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Charged Attacks with this weapon grant +88.0% ATK Speed for 6.0s. Effect is removed when switching weapons.
Spike ATK: 213.39
CRIT Chance: 26%
CRIT Damage: 235%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Exiled Fangs weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Exiled Fangs		Neutral
Dual Blades
Slash		Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, if the user’s HP percentage is below 25%, there’s a 45.0% chance to restore +3.0% of the Max HP.
Slash ATK: 263.6
CRIT Chance: 16%
CRIT Damage: 210%
ATK Speed: 1.5
Trigger Probability: 33%
Ingenious Tactics weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Ingenious Tactics		Neutral
Sword
Slash		Skill: DEF +100.0%. When dealing damage with this weapon triggers Bonus Effect, theres’ a 50% chance to decrease the target’s Shield by 350% of the user’s DEF.
Slash ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 200%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 33%
Sacrosanct Decree weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Sacrosanct Decree		Neutral
Pistol
Spike		Skill: Multishot +75.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, increases Melee Weapon DMG by +70.0% for 12.0s.
Spike ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 205%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 30%
Multishot: 1.75
Mag Capacity: 15
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%
Silverwhite Edict weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Silverwhite Edict		Neutral
Grenade Launcher
Spike		Skill: ATK Speed +50.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, grants +10.0% ATK Speed for 12.0s (up to 10 stacks). Effect is removed when switching weapons.
Spike ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 235%
ATK Speed: 1.5
Trigger Probability: 30%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 200
Max Ammo: 500
Ammo Conversion Rate: 330%
Entropic Singularity weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Entropic Singularity		Neutral
Pistol
Slash		Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. Each shot with this weapon has a chance (based on its Weapon Trigger Probability) to fire an extra projectile at no Ammo cost, dealing AoE Damage equal to 100.0% of its ATK.
Slash ATK: 200.84
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 210%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 82.5%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 20
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 40%

B Tier – Decent Weapons

WeaponTypeMax Stats & Weapon Skills
Wanewraith weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Wanewraith		Neutral
Polearm
Slash		Skill: Skill Damage +48.0%.
Slash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 25%
CRIT Damage: 200%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Flamme de Epuration weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Flamme de Epuration		Neutral
Assault Rifle
Slash		Skill: Trigger Probability +150.0%. When this weapon triggers a Bonus Effect on hit, there is a 60.0% chance to reload 1 projectile.
Slash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 15%
CRIT Damage: 200%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 82.5%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 50
Max Ammo: 120
Ammo Conversion Rate: 150%
Destructo weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Destructo		Neutral
Grenade Launcher
Smash		Skill: Skill Range +72.0%.
Smash ATK: 225.94
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 180%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 20%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 8
Max Ammo: 40
Ammo Conversion Rate: 35%
Day of Sacred Verdict weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Day of Sacred Verdict		Neutral
Shotgun
Slash		Skill: CRIT Damage +125.0%. Fired projectiles track the crosshair. When dealing damage with this weapon, the farther the target, the higher the damage, up to a maximum increase of +90.0%.
Slash ATK: 213.39
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 450%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 5
Max Ammo: 60
Ammo Conversion Rate: 25%
Silent Sower weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Silent Sower		Neutral
Shotgun
Smash		Skill: CRIT Chance +100.0%. The projectile it shoots attaches to the target and explodes after 3.0s. Projectiles attached to one another in the same position will stack up, increasing the damage and the range of the incoming explosion. When 1/2/3 projectiles are stacked, it deals 260.0%/460.0%/710.0% of the original damage.
Smash ATK: 200.84
CRIT Chance: 32%
CRIT Damage: 180%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 15%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 12
Max Ammo: 90
Ammo Conversion Rate: 25%
Excresduo
Excresduo		Neutral
Dual Pistols
Spike		Skill: Skill Damage +48.0%.
Spike ATK: 263.6
CRIT Chance: 20%
CRIT Damage: 220%
ATK Speed: 1
Trigger Probability: 28%
Multishot: 1
Mag Capacity: 20
Max Ammo: 150
Ammo Conversion Rate: 60%
Soulrend weapon in Duet Night Abyss
Soulrend		Neutral
Bow
Smash		Skill: Skill Range +72.0%.
Smash ATK: 238.49
CRIT Chance: 22%
CRIT Damage: 20