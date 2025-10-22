Chaos Zero Nightmare Tier List & Best Teams [Global Release]

CZN (Chaos Zero Nightmare) is a deck-building roguelite gacha game with plenty of characters for you to get and master. However, not all characters are equally difficult, nor as balanced, making your choices when summoning/upgrading that much more important. To help you learn who the best characters are, all the best team comps, and more, here is our ultimate Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list!
Chaos Zero Nightmare Characters Tier List
In the tier list above is the ranking of all characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare based on their overall strength and difficulty. Unlike most gacha games, in CZN all characters can be viable, but some have more self-sufficient kits, better card effects, utility, etc. It all depends on what other characters you have and how you play them. S-tier characters are the best and most versatile and should be your top priority on the banner. Virtually all others are situational, with small strength differences between each tier. Scroll down for the rankings and character summaries.
S Tier – Best Characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
|Best
Teammates
Khalipe
|5-Star Instinct Vanguard Tank DPS AoE High-Cost
Khalipe is a tank/bruiser with amazing AoE damage and high defense. Her Vulture Ejection procs when you use cards with ≥2 cost, and it deals very high AoE DMG every turn. However, spamming high-cost cards too much might put you at a disadvantage. Also, Khalipe is one of the most reliable and self-sufficient characters in CZN. Her whole kit revolves around itself, and you don’t need any support to make her broken kit perform well.
|Anyone
Kayron
|5-Star Void Psionic DPS AoE Single-target High-Cost Exhaust
Kayron is one of the best DPS characters in CZN, with his kit revolving around using cards with the Exhaust property to buff the damage of his DPS cards (Black Hole and Brand of Annihilation) by an insane amount. Since there are so many characters who generate cards and can exhaust them, such as Orlea, Renoa, Luke, etc., there are very few teams that he won’t fit into.
|Exhaust
Cards
Mei Lin
|5-Star Passion Striker DPS Single-target Low-Cost Passion Weakness
Mei Lin is a single-target DPS who can burst enemies incredibly quickly, and she doesn’t need any help to do it because of her self-sufficient deck. She can be used as the main DPS on any team, though proccing Passion Weakness with other Passion characters such as Selena will make her even more busted.
Selena
Hugo
|5-Star Order Hunter DPS Single-target Low-Cost Extra Attack Haste
Hugo is a single-target DPS with insane damage potential due to his ability to dish out a barrage of Extra Attacks every turn with his Hunt Commence passives. He is especially good when paired with Nia, as her Soul Rip can buff ally Extra Attack DMG. Hugo is one of the best main DPSs in CZN, and he doesn’t need much support at all to perform extremely well.
Nia
Selena
Mika
|4-Star Justice Controller Support AoE Low-Cost Healer Action Point Regen
Mika is by far the best and most well-rounded support character in Chaos Zero Nightmare. She provides an insane amount of heals, relatively decent AoE, and free Action Points. Mika is just really good and one of the few supports that you can just put into any squad, and she’ll make the whole team unkillable.
|Anyone
A Tier – Strong Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
|Best
Teammates
Renoa
|5-Star Void Hunter DPS Low-Cost Single-Target
Renoa is one of the most broken single-target DPSs in CZN, with her whole kit revolving around her Dirge Bullets. She is completely self-sufficient and very rewarding if you know how to utilize her kit and just an extremely strong single-target DPS. Also, she works really well with Nia / Rei and any other character that can provide buffs for her unique kit.
Nia
Rei
Orlea
|5-Star Instinct Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer
Orlea is one of the best support/healer/buffer characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare, with cards that get buffed as they stay in her hand and very simple gameplay. Plus, because of her insane utility that gets stronger with each turn you spend retaining her cards, she is one of the few characters that will help you beat very difficult stages that most other characters won’t.
|Anyone
Haru
|5-Star Justice Striker DPS Single-target AoE High-Cost
Haru is a single-target/AoE DPS with scaling damage on her best DPS card (Anchor Shot) and a relatively simple and easy-to-use kit. She is especially strong as a main DPS, and some of her cards allow you to search and buff Anchor Shot, accelerating its DPS ramp-up. Characters like Orlea, Mika, and others that can prolong the fight will help Haru be as consistent as she can be and one of the best single-target DPSs in CZN.
Kayron
Rin
|5-Star Void Striker DPS Single-target Low-Cost Difficult
Rin is a single-target DPS that requires precise gameplay but can be extremely rewarding if you know how to chain her cards well. Her biggest drawback is that she doesn’t really have synergies with other characters and instead focuses on utilizing her own kit mostly. If you know what you’re doing, she will be a very good DPS, but if you don’t, she will feel almost useless.
|Anyone
Luke
|5-Star Order Hunter DPS Single-target Low-Cost Bullet
Luke is a single-target DPS with the ability to generate a bunch of Bullet Cards (with Rapid Fire) if he has enough Crit Chance and can then use those Bullet Cards to deal very high damage each turn with virtually no cost. He is one of the best endgame DPSs in CZN but doesn’t work that well early on because he needs a lot of Crit Chance to take advantage of Rapid Fire’s effect.
Lucas
Magna
|5-Star Justice Vanguard Tank AoE High-Cost Counter
Magna is a tank/support who provides your team with all the shields and Counter stacks they’ll ever need. She works especially well with other characters that can stack shields, such as Amir, Maribell, etc. She can be placed onto any squad, and she will perform very well as a defensive character. For offense, though, she isn’t that good at all.
|Anyone
Veronica
|5-Star Passion Ranger Support DPS Low-Cost Single-Target
Veronica is a support/single-target DPS character who relies on generating her unique Ballista Cards that proc at the end of the turn. Because Veronica’s DPS cards proc at the end of the turn, you’ll always have to think ahead when playing with her. She is pretty good, but not as trivial as most other DPS characters.
Rei
Nia
|4-Star Instinct Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer
Nia is a support/healer/buffer who can buff your allies’ Extra Attack DMG and have them join her Joint Attacks. She has plenty of utility, but her main use is as a support for Hugo / Selena and any other character who relies on Extra Attacks for damage.
Hugo
Selena
Maribell
|4-Star Passion Vanguard Tank Single-Target Low-Cost
Maribell is a single-target DPS/bruiser who performs similarly to Magna but with a higher focus on dealing damage. Her kit is fairly self-sufficient, and she benefits from shield-stacking allies, the same as Magna. If you need a tank that requires minimal game knowledge, she is one of the best ones.
|Anyone
Selena
|4-Star Passion Ranger DPS Support AoE Single-Target
Selena is a single-target/AoE DPS and support for Passion Weakness / Extra Attack allies. She also provides very good shields and applies Mark, dealing Extra Attack DMG when using Attack cards. Her whole kit is very simple, and she is one of the best DPS supports in CZN, especially for Hugo, Nia, and Mei Lin.
Hugo
Nia
Rei
|4-Star Void Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer
Rei is a support/buffer and a jack-of-all-trades type of character. She provides heals, DMG buffs, and DPS. She is especially strong with characters that spam 1-Cost / Basic Attack cards such as Renoa, as her Resonating Darkness and Strike of Darkness can buff the 1-Cost/Basic Attack damage immensely. However, on teams that rely on different types of cards for DPS, she will be very underwhelming.
Renoa
Beryl
|4-Star Justice Ranger DPS Single-target Medium-Cost Retain
Beryl is a single-target DPS whose main damaging cards (Opening Found and Charged Shot) rely on you retaining them in your hand for at least 1 turn to charge up their damage. Her one-turn damage is extremely high, but it requires precise play and patience to pull off well. Also, since she doesn’t require her cards to be played to proc the effects, she is very good as a sub DPS.
|Anyone
Lucas
|4-Star Passion Hunter DPS AoE Medium-Cost
Lucas is an AoE DPS and fairly similar to Luke, who is another Bullet-stacking character. His AoE DPS is one of the best in the game, and he has a fairly reliable kit, making him a solid addition to any squad that is missing AoE damage. He is generally one of the best 4-star DPSs.
Luke
Tressa
|4-Star Void Psionic DPS Single-target Low-Cost
Tressa is a single-target DPS who can apply various DoT effects to enemies and spam low-cost cards every round. She also provides heals and other utility, making her a solid sub DPS who can also fill the support role a bit as well. However, most meta characters are better at what she does.
|Anyone
B Tier – Strong But Difficult / Situational Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
|Best
Teammates
Cassius
|4-Star Instinct Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Difficult
Cassius is one of the most RNG and complex characters in the game, but if you have a deep understanding of your deck and can utilize it perfectly, he can provide immense value for your team. He relies on discarding and drawing cards and hitting precise sequences to finish quests from Pop Eyed Popper to get free draws/Action Points. He is really good, but both his skill floor and skill ceiling are really high.
|Anyone
Owen
|4-Star Passion Striker DPS AoE Single-target Medium-Cost
Owen is an AoE/single-target DPS who is very versatile and provides shields for the team as well. He is fairly easy to use because of his straightforward kit, and his damage is respectable, though not as good as Hugo’s, Kayron’s, or some other meta DPS. Also, he is one of the characters you’ll get for free early on.
|Anyone
Amir
|4-Star Order Vanguard Tank Low-Cost
Amir is one of the weakest characters in CZN in terms of DPS, but she makes up for it with her excellent defensive potential. She has shields, damage reduction, healing buffs, and more. Similarly to Mika, she is especially strong for the early game, as she makes tanking all the enemy damage trivial.
|Anyone
Best Teams in Chaos Zero Nightmare
WIP: This section is still a work in progress. We will add all the best teams soon!
Chaos Zero Nightmare Tier List FAQ
A: The best characters in CZN right now are Khalipe, Kayron, Renoa, Mika, Mei Lin, and Hugo. They are all generally good and can fit into virtually any team comp.
Q: Are 5-star characters better than 4-star ones?
A: No, 5-star characters aren’t better than the 4-star ones by default. Chaos Zero Nightmare is actually a very balanced game, and there are only a handful of characters that are underperforming.
Q: What are the best characters to reroll for?
A: By far the best character to reroll for in Chaos Zero Nightmare is Khalipe, as she can solo carry you through most content. Other good options are Renoa, Mei Lin, and Hugo.
That does it for our Chaos Zero Nightmare characters tier list. We will continue to update it as new characters are released and new meta teams are discovered. Until then, be sure to visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite for more helpful tier lists!
Published: Oct 21, 2025 08:38 pm