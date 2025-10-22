Chaos Zero Nightmare Tier List & Best Teams [Global Release]



Renoa 5-Star Void Hunter DPS Low-Cost Single-Target

Renoa is one of the most broken single-target DPSs in CZN, with her whole kit revolving around her Dirge Bullets. She is completely self-sufficient and very rewarding if you know how to utilize her kit and just an extremely strong single-target DPS. Also, she works really well with Nia / Rei and any other character that can provide buffs for her unique kit.

Orlea 5-Star Instinct Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer

Orlea is one of the best support/healer/buffer characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare, with cards that get buffed as they stay in her hand and very simple gameplay. Plus, because of her insane utility that gets stronger with each turn you spend retaining her cards, she is one of the few characters that will help you beat very difficult stages that most other characters won’t. Anyone



Haru 5-Star Justice Striker DPS Single-target AoE High-Cost

Haru is a single-target/AoE DPS with scaling damage on her best DPS card (Anchor Shot) and a relatively simple and easy-to-use kit. She is especially strong as a main DPS, and some of her cards allow you to search and buff Anchor Shot, accelerating its DPS ramp-up. Characters like Orlea, Mika, and others that can prolong the fight will help Haru be as consistent as she can be and one of the best single-target DPSs in CZN.

Rin 5-Star Void Striker DPS Single-target Low-Cost Difficult

Rin is a single-target DPS that requires precise gameplay but can be extremely rewarding if you know how to chain her cards well. Her biggest drawback is that she doesn’t really have synergies with other characters and instead focuses on utilizing her own kit mostly. If you know what you’re doing, she will be a very good DPS, but if you don’t, she will feel almost useless. Anyone



Luke 5-Star Order Hunter DPS Single-target Low-Cost Bullet

Luke is a single-target DPS with the ability to generate a bunch of Bullet Cards (with Rapid Fire) if he has enough Crit Chance and can then use those Bullet Cards to deal very high damage each turn with virtually no cost. He is one of the best endgame DPSs in CZN but doesn’t work that well early on because he needs a lot of Crit Chance to take advantage of Rapid Fire’s effect.

Magna 5-Star Justice Vanguard Tank AoE High-Cost Counter

Magna is a tank/support who provides your team with all the shields and Counter stacks they’ll ever need. She works especially well with other characters that can stack shields, such as Amir, Maribell, etc. She can be placed onto any squad, and she will perform very well as a defensive character. For offense, though, she isn’t that good at all. Anyone



Veronica 5-Star Passion Ranger Support DPS Low-Cost Single-Target

Veronica is a support/single-target DPS character who relies on generating her unique Ballista Cards that proc at the end of the turn. Because Veronica’s DPS cards proc at the end of the turn, you’ll always have to think ahead when playing with her. She is pretty good, but not as trivial as most other DPS characters.

Nia 4-Star Instinct Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer

Nia is a support/healer/buffer who can buff your allies’ Extra Attack DMG and have them join her Joint Attacks. She has plenty of utility, but her main use is as a support for Hugo / Selena and any other character who relies on Extra Attacks for damage.

Maribell 4-Star Passion Vanguard Tank Single-Target Low-Cost

Maribell is a single-target DPS/bruiser who performs similarly to Magna but with a higher focus on dealing damage. Her kit is fairly self-sufficient, and she benefits from shield-stacking allies, the same as Magna. If you need a tank that requires minimal game knowledge, she is one of the best ones. Anyone



Selena 4-Star Passion Ranger DPS Support AoE Single-Target

Selena is a single-target/AoE DPS and support for Passion Weakness / Extra Attack allies. She also provides very good shields and applies Mark, dealing Extra Attack DMG when using Attack cards. Her whole kit is very simple, and she is one of the best DPS supports in CZN, especially for Hugo, Nia, and Mei Lin.

Rei 4-Star Void Controller Support Single-Target Low-Cost Healer Buffer

Rei is a support/buffer and a jack-of-all-trades type of character. She provides heals, DMG buffs, and DPS. She is especially strong with characters that spam 1-Cost / Basic Attack cards such as Renoa, as her Resonating Darkness and Strike of Darkness can buff the 1-Cost/Basic Attack damage immensely. However, on teams that rely on different types of cards for DPS, she will be very underwhelming.

Beryl 4-Star Justice Ranger DPS Single-target Medium-Cost Retain

Beryl is a single-target DPS whose main damaging cards (Opening Found and Charged Shot) rely on you retaining them in your hand for at least 1 turn to charge up their damage. Her one-turn damage is extremely high, but it requires precise play and patience to pull off well. Also, since she doesn’t require her cards to be played to proc the effects, she is very good as a sub DPS. Anyone



Lucas 4-Star Passion Hunter DPS AoE Medium-Cost

Lucas is an AoE DPS and fairly similar to Luke, who is another Bullet-stacking character. His AoE DPS is one of the best in the game, and he has a fairly reliable kit, making him a solid addition to any squad that is missing AoE damage. He is generally one of the best 4-star DPSs.

