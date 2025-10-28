Forgot password
Best teams and builds in Chaos Zero Nightmare
Image via Chaos Zero Nightmare
Category:
Guides

Chaos Zero Nightmare Best Teams & Builds Guide

Best teams and builds for every character in Chaos Zero Nightmare!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Oct 28, 2025 04:15 pm

CZN (Chaos Zero Nightmare) is a game with a massive number of character and card/epiphany combos to try out. Not all combos are equally good, and if you want to make your grind a breeze, you’ll need to use nothing but the best ones. Below, we compiled a list of the best teams and epiphany builds for each character in Chaos Zero Nightmare, as well as outlined a guide on how to devise your own builds. Scroll down and let’s dive into it!

Chaos Zero Nightmare Team-Building Basics

Team-building in Chaos Zero Nightmare is pretty straightforward: you want two characters whose card/epiphany effects work together and a support to keep you healthy. Ideally, the support’s effects also combo with others, but that’s not always needed. Here are some general tips regarding team-building in CZN:

  • Mika is the best support in CZN, with plenty of heals and AP regen. She is the best-in-slot character for a lot of teams. If you don’t know which support to use, Mika is the safest pick.
  • Rei, Cassius, and Nia are your other good picks for supports, though they are more focused on providing DPS increases and utility rather than heals/AP regen.
  • Kayron, Mei Lin, Hugo, Haru, Rin, Renoa, Luke, Lucas, and Tressa are the main DPSs in the game, each requiring a different kind of support.
  • Khalipe, Magna, and Amir are the tanks, which work well with Maribell, who deals Shield-based damage. They can also be added to other teams for extra defense.
  • More often than not, you can discern which characters work together based on their default decks, without any epiphanies. For example:
    • Selena works with Mei Lin because they both stack Passion Weakness.
    • Nia buffs Extra Attacks, which is Hugo’s basic mechanic.
    • Luke and Lucas work well because they both stack Bullet cards and buff their effects.
  • Some broken combos are locked behind specific epiphany effects, character potentials, etc. The only way to discover them is to theorycraft builds and test them out.

Best Teams & Epiphany Builds in Chaos Zero Nightmare

In the table below is the list of the best team compositions in Chaos Zero Nightmare, focusing on different DPSs and supports you can use. There are even more team comps to explore, but for now, this is our top teams list. Important epiphanies are listed on the right, together with the build notes.

DPSSupportStrategy & Important Epiphanies
Haru character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Haru		Khalipe character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Khalipe
Mika character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mika		Strategy: The focus is to deal as much single-target DMG as possible with Haru, while Khalipe provides shields, AoE, and free draws. Mika is there to help with AP regen, as both Khalipe and Haru are AP-hungry.
Mika – Source of Water [+3 AP; Exhaust]: Makes the whole build run as smoothly as possible. You’ll want as many Source of Water duplicates as you can get.
Haru – Anchor Shot [Combo: +1 hit]: Doubles the Anchor Shot’s DMG, and effectively, your DPS.
Haru – Anchor Pointer [Retrieve]: Allows you to search for Anchor Shot and cast it over and over again.
Kayron character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Kayron		Rei character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Rei
Mika character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mika		Strategy: The main DPS is Kayron, who exhausts Futility cards to deal insane damage. Rei helps with exhausting cards and buffs his DPS, while Mika provides heals and AP regen.
Mika – Source of Water [+3 AP; Exhaust]: Kayron is the most AP-hungry character in CZN, and this’ll help manage it.
Rei – Dark Condensation [For 1 turn, +50% DMG to Void attack cards]: The best buff you can give to Kayron from Rei.
Rei – Snack Time [Any]: You will want a lot of Snack Times for extra exhausts and draws to fuel Kayron’s kit.
Kayron – Brand of Annihilation [Replicated]: You”ll want a bunch of these, as exhausting cards will draw their costs to 0 quickly.
Kayron – Oath of Vanity [Exhaust all Futility, Status Ailment, and Curse cards in hand. Draw per that amount; Exhaust; Retain]: Accelerates your exhausts to proc card effects.
Mei Lin character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mei Lin		Selena character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Selena
Rei character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Rei		TBA
Hugo character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Hugo
Tressa character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Tressa		Mika character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mika		TBA
Renoa character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Renoa		Rei character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Rei
Cassius character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Cassius		TBA
Maribell character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Maribell		Magna character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Magna
Mika character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mika		TBA
Luke character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Luke
Lucas character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Lucas		Mika character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Mika		TBA
Rin character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Rin		Rei character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Rei
Orlea character from Chaos Zero Nightmare
Orlea		TBA

Chaos Zero Nightmare Best Teams & Builds FAQ

What are the best teams and builds in CZN?

The best teams in Chaos Zero Nightmare right now are Kayron + Rei + Mika, Hugo + Tressa + Mika, Haru + Khalipe + Mika, and Mei Lin + Serena + Rei.


What are the best F2P-friendly teams?

The most F2P-friendly teams are Tressa + Rei + Mika and Owen + Rei + Nia. You can build around Beryl as well. There are a lot of good combos even if you’re using only the free characters.


How many teams do you need for the endgame?

You’ll need 2 teams for the endgame, and that shouldn’t be a problem as long as you play regularly and pull on the banner.

That covers all you’ll need to know regarding the best teams and builds in CZN. For more helpful content, including our Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list and reroll guide, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

