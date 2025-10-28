Chaos Zero Nightmare Reroll Guide & Tier List (October 2025)

Chaos Zero Nightmare is a gacha game with very unfavorable pull odds, making rerolling your account a viable strategy. In the guide below, we will explain how to reroll in Chaos Zero Nightmare, what characters are the best to reroll for, how long it takes to reroll, how to use multi-instance mode on an Android emulator to reroll, and more. Scroll down and let’s get started!

How to Reroll Account in Chaos Zero Nightmare

Rerolling your account in Chaos Zero Nightmare seems to be a difficult thing, as the developers intentionally made a very long and unskippable tutorial. Still, if you want to start off with a few good 5-star characters, you can do it. Here is how to reroll your account in CZN:

Download Chaos Zero Nightmare on your device. Android Emulator: Since rerolling in CZN can take more than 20 minutes, it’s best you use an Android emulator such as MuMu Player with multi-instance mode. Use Guest accounts to make it easier, and then bind your account once you’re done with rerolling. Log in and play through the tutorial until you clear Chapter 1-2: Eye of the Storm. Collect the free pulls from the in-game Mail. Pull on the Normal Combatant Rescue banner and the Combatant Rescue Rate Up banner. IMPORTANT: Do not pull on the Special Rescue Request banner. You can always do it later for a guaranteed 5-star after you’ve already rerolled your account.

If you didn’t get the characters that you wanted, go to Menu → Settings → Account Settings → Reset Server to reset your account and start the reroll again. Once you’re done with rerolling, bind your account to preserve your data.

Chaos Zero Nightmare Reroll Tier List

BEST REROLL OPTIONS S Khalipe Mei Lin Kayron Hugo VERY GOOD REROLL OPTIONS A Haru Rin Renoa Magna Veronica Cassius DECENT REROLL OPTIONS B Orlea Luke Lucas Maribell Nia Selena BAD REROLL OPTIONS C Mika Rei Owen Beryl Tressa Amir

In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare based on how good they are as reroll options. Generally, 5-stars are always better to get when rerolling, and the free characters are borderline useless, as duplicates mean virtually nothing early on. Here are some details regarding the reroll tier list:

Mika , Rei , Owen , Beryl , Tressa , and Amir are free characters that you get early on. There is no point in rerolling for them.

, , , , , and are that you get early on. There is no point in rerolling for them. Cassius , Lucas , Maribell , Nia , and Selena are the non-free 4-stars , which are solid if you get them while rerolling.

, , , , and are the , which are solid if you get them while rerolling. Khalipe , Mei Lin , Hugo , and Kayron are the best 5-stars to reroll for.

, , , and are the to reroll for. Haru, Rin, Renoa, Magna, and Veronica re decent 5-stars, but not as OP as the above 4.

Chaos Zero Nightmare Reroll FAQ



Q: What are the best characters to reroll for? A: The best character to reroll for in CZN are Khalipe, Haru, Mei Lin, and Hugo.

Q: How long does it take to reroll your account in CZN? A: It takes around ~20 minutes to reroll your account in CZN, maybe more if you’re not really focused and doing it as a side thing.

Q: Is rerolling your account worth it in CZN? A: Generally, it’s not that worth rerolling your account, as it can take a long time, and it’s not like you need the meta characters to clear all the content CZN has to offer.

Well, that covers all you need to know on how to reroll your account in Chaos Zero Nightmare. For more guides, including our definitive Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list and best teams/builds guide, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

