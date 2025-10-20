Stella Sora Reroll Guide [Mobile, PC, Emulator]

Stella Sora is one of many gacha games where rerolling your account can give you a massive advantage over other players, and that’s why it’s important you do it too! However, rerolling isn’t trivial, and there are a few tricks to know to make the whole process as fast as possible. Below is our complete Stella Sora fast reroll guide, where we’ll teach you how to reroll your account on PC, mobile, and Android emulators; which banners to pull on, which characters to target, and more. Scroll down, and let’s get started!

How to Reroll Your Account in Stella Sora (Fastest Method)

Download Stella Sora on your device. Mobile : Download the game from the Google Play Store / App Store.

: Download the game from the Google Play Store / App Store. PC: Download the PC client from the official website.

Android Emulators & Multiple Instances: If you’re using an Android emulator such as BlueStacks, you can run multiple instances and reroll on multiple accounts at the same time. However, note that you can’t use cloned instances. Instead, you’ll need to create instances one by one, log in to your Google account, download Stella Sora, and then only reroll. You need to do this only once, as you can reroll later by logging into new guest accounts on those same devices.

Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite

Log in as a guest when entering the game (just close the binding menu if it pops up) and play through the tutorial. You can skip all the dialogues and cutscenes, and the combat is fairly easy, so the tutorial doesn’t take long (5-10 mins).

Image by Twinfinite PC & Salted Email Address: Rerolling with a guest account on PC doesn’t work in Stella Sora, so use a salted email address instead. A salted email looks the same as your regular email but with a “+number” before the “@” symbol. An example of a salted email is “[email protected]“. Change the number after the “+” for each new account you make.

Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite

Pull on the beginner banner once and then go back to the main menu. Follow the extra tutorial steps until you reach the team setup, and then once the tutorial is over, go back to the main menu. Collect the rewards from the in-game mail and pull on the Chitose banner and the standard banner. You’ll get 30 rolls in total. Chitose & Standard Banners Reroll Targets: You’ll want to get Chitose and at least one other 5-star from these two banners. Chitose is a meta DPS in Stella Sora and the best limited unit to reroll for. Other good options are the Terra 5-stars (Nazuna and Gerie).

Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite

If you don’t get Chitose or if the reroll is just bad, delete your guest account by going to Menu → Settings → User Center → Delete Account. Once you’re back on the login screen, choose the “Log in to another account” option, and then go with the guest account again. You will create another guest account this way, and you’ll be able to select from the drop-down which guest account to log on to. Continue rerolling until you get Chitose and one more 5-star from the Chitose/standard banners.

Image by Twinfinite Image by Twinfinite

Once you’ve rolled well on the standard/Chitose banners, you can finally pull on the Opening Act Banner (the one with 20 free attempts) and save the choices with 5★ characters. You’ll get to pick only one out of five saved rolls, so pick carefuly. Opening Act Banner Reroll Target: Ideally, you’ll want to get two 4-star characters as well as one 5-star from this banner. It’s not possible to get more than one 5-star on the beginner banner. Bind your account to preserve your data by going to Menu → Settings → User Center → Bind Email.

Best Characters to Reroll for in Stella Sora [Tier List]

In the table below is the tier list of all characters in Stella Sora based on how good they are as reroll targets. Generally, Gerie and Nazuna are the best 5-stars, and Ridge is the best 4-star, as the Terra team is by far the strongest in the game. However, if you want to target a different elemental squad for some reason, then the characters of that specific element should be your top priorities.

Tier 5-Star Characters 4-Star Characters Best

Options Very Good

Options Decent

Options Other 5-Star Characters Other 4-Star Characters

Stella Sora Account Reroll FAQ

Q: How long does it take to reroll your account in Stella Sora? A: It takes around 10 minutes to reroll your account. If you’re using multiple instances, you can make the whole process much quicker. Also, if you’re not using multiple instances, you can reroll by having all your devices (mobile, PC, tablet, etc.) in the game and controlling them at the same time to make the reroll quicker.

Q: What is the best character to get on the beginner selection banner? A: The best 5-star characters to get on the beginner banner are Gerie, Nazuna, and Minova. The best 4-star characters are Tilia, Cosette, Ridge, Ann, and Flora.

Q: Do multiple instances work when rerolling? A: Multiple instances do work when you reroll, but you’ll need to clone an instance that doesn’t have Stella Sora downloaded. You’ll just create the main instance with your Google account logged in, and then copy that one and download the game on all instances at the same time.

Q: Can you get more than one 5-star character from the Opening Act Banner? A: No, you can not get more than one character from the 200-pull selection gacha.

That does it for our Stella Sora account reroll guide. Note that most developers are against rerolling, and some of the methods above might be patched in the future. If that happens, we will be sure to update the guide with the working methods. Until then, happy rerolling, and also, check out the guides category here on Twinfinite for more tier lists!

