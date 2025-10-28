Forgot password
Stella Sora Best Builds for Every Character [Ultimate Guide]

Best potential builds for every character in Stella Sora!
Updated: Oct 28, 2025 08:49 am

Each character in Stella Sora has a variety of possible potential builds, allowing you to tailor their effects for maximum DPS or utility. The builds depend largely on what position the character is in and what other characters you’re using. Below, we will take a dive into how to make builds in Stella Sora, what the best builds are for each character, and more!

Table of Contents

How Builds Work in Stella Sora

How builds work in Stella Sora
Image by Twinfinite

Builds in Stella Sora represent the potentials you pick out during character Ascension. These builds are saved as records and available to you when you challenge other game modes. Here are the basic principles of creating builds:

  • You gain potentials during Ascension runs by leveling up, drinking Potential Drinks, and completing events.
  • Orange and chromatic potentials can be stacked, and each duplicate increases the base potential’s stats and level, up to level 6.
  • You can pick only two out of four pink potentials. You can’t stack pink potentials.
  • You should not always follow the potential builds from the in-game guide. Those are often suboptimal.
  • Potential cards are different based on whether the character is placed in the Main or the Support slots.
  • You usually want to get potentials that buff the character and ally DMG and synergize well with other potentials you already have for that character.

Best Builds for Every Character in Stella Sora

In the tables below, you’ll find the overall best builds for every character in Stella Sora, categorized by element. Check out our best teams guide and tier list for more info on which teams and characters to use.

Best Builds for Ignis Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Chixia character from Stella Sora
Chixia (Main)		Sleepless Flame
Flame-Stained Ink		Flame-Ink Matrix
Ink Brilliance		Flame Resonance
Scorching Ink
Finishing Touch
Dragon Blaze
Chixia character from Stella Sora
Chixia (Supp)		Sigil Unleashed: Tiger of the East
Tiger of the East: Blazing Scales		Ink Sigil: Trail SeekerInk Sigil: Blood Fed
Ink Sigil: Raid
Dragon Blaze
Amber character from Stella Sora
Amber (Main)		Precise Temperature Control
Echo of Hospitality		Keen Accent
Grand Finale		Weakness Mark
Overloaded Spark
Flora character from Stella Sora
Flora (Supp)		Ember of Tomorrow
Ashes of the Past		Reinforced Impression
Perfect Acting		Foreshadowing Verification
Visual Impact
Guest Performer
Kasimira character from Stella Sora
Kasimira (Supp)		Heated Battle
Area Bombardment		Meltdown ThresholdArmy Breaker

Best Builds for Ventus Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Nanoha character from Stella Sora
Nanoha (Main)		Whirling Blade
Bloom Dance		Blossom Shower
Sky Piercer		Distant Prayer
Splendid Vortex
Noya character from Stella Sora
Noya (Main)		Slash: Windfury
Slash: Blade Storm!		Pebble Storm
Hero’s Instinct		Flurry Stance
Wind Slash
Canace character from Stella Sora
Canace (Supp)		Grants Speedup Notion
Grants Blooming Esthetics		Cyclone AccelerationStructure Analysis
High Pressure Reflux
Storm Eye Expansion
Conundrum Solving
Ann character from Stella Sora
Ann (Supp)		Wind Banish
Downwind Journey		Wind Erosion Havoc
Windgate Barrier		Turbulent Flow
Violent Current

Best Builds for Aqua Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Chitose character from Stella Sora
Chitose (Main)		Mirror Blade
Serpent’s Glide		Aqueous Phantasm
Azure Embrace		Tremble and Fall
Dance of Elegance
Freesia character from Stella Sora
Freesia (Supp)		Chill Forecast
Frost Warning		Temporal Revival
Penetrating Chill		Winter’s Grip
Crackling Zero
Shimiao character from Stella Sora
Shimiao (Main)		Stream Embrace
Wave Swirl		Towering WavesRoaring Ocean Wave
Stream Mirror
Iris character from Stella Sora
Iris (Supp)		Blizzard: Spread
Blizzard: Vortex		Forced LiquidationRaging Blizzard
Prolonged Winter
Sneaky Finisher
Teresa character from Stella Sora
Teresa (Supp)		Surge: Infinite
Surge: Immortality		Let Me Help!
Isn’t it Awesome!		I’ll Protect You!
How About This!

Best Builds for Terra Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Gerie character from Stella Sora
Gerie (Main)		Beyond All Control
Avalanche of Stone		Lingering Hunger
Shared Sensation		Delight in Ruin
Slanderous Strike
No Safeword
Nazuna character from Stella Sora
Nazuna (Supp)		Arrow of Affection
Sweetheart Bloom		Rain of Passion
Lucky Drop		Love’s True Strike
Honeyed Arrow
Balloonado
Ridge character from Stella Sora
Ridge (Supp)		Reblossom
Sense the Stir		N/ARoot Grasp
Corosive Vines

Best Builds for Lux Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Shia character from Stella Sora
Shia (Supp)		Kindred Bound
Twin Moons		Dance of the Riptide
Moonfall		Snowfall’s Heartbeat
Eclipse Blast
Counter Current
Minova character from Stella Sora
Minova (Main)		Board Tricks
Ultimatum		Ashwind Rhythm
Light Burn		Unyielding Strength
More Than Just Pretty
Minova character from Stella Sora
Minova (Supp)		Four-Star Wanted Level
Star Core Crumbled		Radiant Synergy
Perfect Arc		Three Base Hit
Optimal Hit Zone
Tilia character from Stella Sora
Tilia (Supp)		Perfect Spiral
Holy Inscription		Brilliant RelayBlinding Beam
Trick Boost
Tilia character from Stella Sora
Tilia (Main)		Unity of Offense and Defense
Holy Domain		Light Curtain
Bright Counter		Wild Spirit
Strike Back
Aegis Blessing
Jinglin character from Stella Sora
Jinglin (Supp)		Thunderbolt: Character
Thunderbolt: Dragon		Complete Sequence
Self-drawn Concealed Hand		Effortless Mastery
No Ones No Nines
Laru character from Stella Sora
Laru (Main)		Lance Sweep
Lightning Lance Dance		Electric Chain
Sky Rend		Cracking Thunderbolt
Lance’s Song

Best Builds for Umbra Characters

TrekkerBest Pink PotentialsBest Chromatic PotentialsBest Orange Potentials
Mistique character from Stella Sora
Mistique (Main)		Super Long Exposure
Multi-Shot		Cursed Screech
Abominable Fester		Night Dash
Quick Nightfall
Spotlight Craving
Decisive Movement
Mistique character from Stella Sora
Mistique (Supp)		Stay Happy
Lucky Constitution		The Conjuring
Malice		Wraith Haunting
Solar Absorption
Shadow Shackle
Cosette character from Stella Sora
Cosette (Supp)		Eclipse Imprint
Abyssal Mark		Dark: Mirage
Dark: Hallucination
Gift of Darkness		Dark: Vitality
Dark: Demon Mark
Caramel character from Stella Sora
Caramel (Main)		Sonic Boom
Rhythm Pulse		Tempo ShiftEarcatch Rift
Hype Trigger
Coronis character from Stella Sora
Coronis (Main)		Shadow Invasion
Phantom Blade		Night Cruise
Roaming Spectre		Shadow Dash
Dark Veil
Coronis character from Stella Sora
Coronis (Supp)		Skeleton Frenzy
Skeleton Sculpture		Spiritual Tome
Underground Healer		Tag of Fate

Stella Sora Best Builds FAQ

Q: Does every character have only one best build?

A: No, every character actually has more than one best build, depending on what kind of effect you want, which position you’re playing it in, etc. The main thing to remember is that if you don’t experiment, you won’t find the next OP build.


Q: How often should you Ascend each character?

A: It’s best to Ascend a character until you make it usable. Most characters with suboptimal builds will feel far worse than those with proper builds, even if they are considered higher-tier.


Q: When should you stop Ascending?

A: One thing you’ll realize is that creating the perfect build is almost impossible in Stella Sora because of the RNG embedded into it. So, it’s often best to stop whenever you feel like you’ve already reached >80% of the build’s maximum potential.

And that does it for our Stella Sora builds guide. If you want to learn more about the game, including which characters are the best, which teams work well, and how to reroll your account, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite!

