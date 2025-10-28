Stella Sora Best Builds for Every Character [Ultimate Guide]

Each character in Stella Sora has a variety of possible potential builds, allowing you to tailor their effects for maximum DPS or utility. The builds depend largely on what position the character is in and what other characters you’re using. Below, we will take a dive into how to make builds in Stella Sora, what the best builds are for each character, and more!

How Builds Work in Stella Sora

Builds in Stella Sora represent the potentials you pick out during character Ascension. These builds are saved as records and available to you when you challenge other game modes. Here are the basic principles of creating builds:

You gain potentials during Ascension runs by leveling up , drinking Potential Drinks , and completing events .

during Ascension runs by , drinking , and completing . Orange and chromatic potentials can be stacked, and each duplicate increases the base potential’s stats and level, up to level 6.

You can pick only two out of four pink potentials . You can’t stack pink potentials.

. You can’t stack pink potentials. You should not always follow the potential builds from the in-game guide . Those are often suboptimal.

. Those are often suboptimal. Potential cards are different based on whether the character is placed in the Main or the Support slots.

based on whether the character is placed in the or the slots. You usually want to get potentials that buff the character and ally DMG and synergize well with other potentials you already have for that character.

Best Builds for Every Character in Stella Sora

In the tables below, you’ll find the overall best builds for every character in Stella Sora, categorized by element. Check out our best teams guide and tier list for more info on which teams and characters to use.

Best Builds for Ignis Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Chixia (Main) Sleepless Flame

Flame-Stained Ink Flame-Ink Matrix

Ink Brilliance Flame Resonance

Scorching Ink

Finishing Touch

Dragon Blaze

Chixia (Supp) Sigil Unleashed: Tiger of the East

Tiger of the East: Blazing Scales Ink Sigil: Trail Seeker Ink Sigil: Blood Fed

Ink Sigil: Raid

Dragon Blaze

Amber (Main) Precise Temperature Control

Echo of Hospitality Keen Accent

Grand Finale Weakness Mark

Overloaded Spark

Flora (Supp) Ember of Tomorrow

Ashes of the Past Reinforced Impression

Perfect Acting Foreshadowing Verification

Visual Impact

Guest Performer

Kasimira (Supp) Heated Battle

Area Bombardment Meltdown Threshold Army Breaker

Best Builds for Ventus Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Nanoha (Main) Whirling Blade

Bloom Dance Blossom Shower

Sky Piercer Distant Prayer

Splendid Vortex

Noya (Main) Slash: Windfury

Slash: Blade Storm! Pebble Storm

Hero’s Instinct Flurry Stance

Wind Slash

Canace (Supp) Grants Speedup Notion

Grants Blooming Esthetics Cyclone Acceleration Structure Analysis

High Pressure Reflux

Storm Eye Expansion

Conundrum Solving

Ann (Supp) Wind Banish

Downwind Journey Wind Erosion Havoc

Windgate Barrier Turbulent Flow

Violent Current

Best Builds for Aqua Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Chitose (Main) Mirror Blade

Serpent’s Glide Aqueous Phantasm

Azure Embrace Tremble and Fall

Dance of Elegance

Freesia (Supp) Chill Forecast

Frost Warning Temporal Revival

Penetrating Chill Winter’s Grip

Crackling Zero

Shimiao (Main) Stream Embrace

Wave Swirl Towering Waves Roaring Ocean Wave

Stream Mirror

Iris (Supp) Blizzard: Spread

Blizzard: Vortex Forced Liquidation Raging Blizzard

Prolonged Winter

Sneaky Finisher

Teresa (Supp) Surge: Infinite

Surge: Immortality Let Me Help!

Isn’t it Awesome! I’ll Protect You!

How About This!

Best Builds for Terra Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Gerie (Main) Beyond All Control

Avalanche of Stone Lingering Hunger

Shared Sensation Delight in Ruin

Slanderous Strike

No Safeword

Nazuna (Supp) Arrow of Affection

Sweetheart Bloom Rain of Passion

Lucky Drop Love’s True Strike

Honeyed Arrow

Balloonado

Ridge (Supp) Reblossom

Sense the Stir N/A Root Grasp

Corosive Vines

Best Builds for Lux Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Shia (Supp) Kindred Bound

Twin Moons Dance of the Riptide

Moonfall Snowfall’s Heartbeat

Eclipse Blast

Counter Current

Minova (Main) Board Tricks

Ultimatum Ashwind Rhythm

Light Burn Unyielding Strength

More Than Just Pretty

Minova (Supp) Four-Star Wanted Level

Star Core Crumbled Radiant Synergy

Perfect Arc Three Base Hit

Optimal Hit Zone

Tilia (Supp) Perfect Spiral

Holy Inscription Brilliant Relay Blinding Beam

Trick Boost

Tilia (Main) Unity of Offense and Defense

Holy Domain Light Curtain

Bright Counter Wild Spirit

Strike Back

Aegis Blessing

Jinglin (Supp) Thunderbolt: Character

Thunderbolt: Dragon Complete Sequence

Self-drawn Concealed Hand Effortless Mastery

No Ones No Nines

Laru (Main) Lance Sweep

Lightning Lance Dance Electric Chain

Sky Rend Cracking Thunderbolt

Lance’s Song

Best Builds for Umbra Characters

Trekker Best Pink Potentials Best Chromatic Potentials Best Orange Potentials

Mistique (Main) Super Long Exposure

Multi-Shot Cursed Screech

Abominable Fester Night Dash

Quick Nightfall

Spotlight Craving

Decisive Movement

Mistique (Supp) Stay Happy

Lucky Constitution The Conjuring

Malice Wraith Haunting

Solar Absorption

Shadow Shackle

Cosette (Supp) Eclipse Imprint

Abyssal Mark Dark: Mirage

Dark: Hallucination

Gift of Darkness Dark: Vitality

Dark: Demon Mark

Caramel (Main) Sonic Boom

Rhythm Pulse Tempo Shift Earcatch Rift

Hype Trigger

Coronis (Main) Shadow Invasion

Phantom Blade Night Cruise

Roaming Spectre Shadow Dash

Dark Veil

Coronis (Supp) Skeleton Frenzy

Skeleton Sculpture Spiritual Tome

Underground Healer Tag of Fate

Stella Sora Best Builds FAQ

Q: Does every character have only one best build? A: No, every character actually has more than one best build, depending on what kind of effect you want, which position you’re playing it in, etc. The main thing to remember is that if you don’t experiment, you won’t find the next OP build.

Q: How often should you Ascend each character? A: It’s best to Ascend a character until you make it usable. Most characters with suboptimal builds will feel far worse than those with proper builds, even if they are considered higher-tier.

Q: When should you stop Ascending? A: One thing you’ll realize is that creating the perfect build is almost impossible in Stella Sora because of the RNG embedded into it. So, it’s often best to stop whenever you feel like you’ve already reached >80% of the build’s maximum potential.

And that does it for our Stella Sora builds guide. If you want to learn more about the game, including which characters are the best, which teams work well, and how to reroll your account, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite!

