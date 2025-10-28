Stella Sora Best Builds for Every Character [Ultimate Guide]

Each character in Stella Sora has a variety of possible potential builds, allowing you to tailor their effects for maximum DPS or utility. The builds depend largely on what position the character is in and what other characters you’re using. Below, we will take a dive into how to make builds in Stella Sora, what the best builds are for each character, and more!
Table of Contents
How Builds Work in Stella Sora
Builds in Stella Sora represent the potentials you pick out during character Ascension. These builds are saved as records and available to you when you challenge other game modes. Here are the basic principles of creating builds:
- You gain potentials during Ascension runs by leveling up, drinking Potential Drinks, and completing events.
- Orange and chromatic potentials can be stacked, and each duplicate increases the base potential’s stats and level, up to level 6.
- You can pick only two out of four pink potentials. You can’t stack pink potentials.
- You should not always follow the potential builds from the in-game guide. Those are often suboptimal.
- Potential cards are different based on whether the character is placed in the Main or the Support slots.
- You usually want to get potentials that buff the character and ally DMG and synergize well with other potentials you already have for that character.
Best Builds for Every Character in Stella Sora
In the tables below, you’ll find the overall best builds for every character in Stella Sora, categorized by element. Check out our best teams guide and tier list for more info on which teams and characters to use.
Best Builds for Ignis Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Chixia (Main)
|Sleepless Flame
Flame-Stained Ink
|Flame-Ink Matrix
Ink Brilliance
|Flame Resonance
Scorching Ink
Finishing Touch
Dragon Blaze
Chixia (Supp)
|Sigil Unleashed: Tiger of the East
Tiger of the East: Blazing Scales
|Ink Sigil: Trail Seeker
|Ink Sigil: Blood Fed
Ink Sigil: Raid
Dragon Blaze
Amber (Main)
|Precise Temperature Control
Echo of Hospitality
|Keen Accent
Grand Finale
|Weakness Mark
Overloaded Spark
Flora (Supp)
|Ember of Tomorrow
Ashes of the Past
|Reinforced Impression
Perfect Acting
|Foreshadowing Verification
Visual Impact
Guest Performer
Kasimira (Supp)
|Heated Battle
Area Bombardment
|Meltdown Threshold
|Army Breaker
Best Builds for Ventus Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Nanoha (Main)
|Whirling Blade
Bloom Dance
|Blossom Shower
Sky Piercer
|Distant Prayer
Splendid Vortex
Noya (Main)
|Slash: Windfury
Slash: Blade Storm!
|Pebble Storm
Hero’s Instinct
|Flurry Stance
Wind Slash
Canace (Supp)
|Grants Speedup Notion
Grants Blooming Esthetics
|Cyclone Acceleration
|Structure Analysis
High Pressure Reflux
Storm Eye Expansion
Conundrum Solving
Ann (Supp)
|Wind Banish
Downwind Journey
|Wind Erosion Havoc
Windgate Barrier
|Turbulent Flow
Violent Current
Best Builds for Aqua Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Chitose (Main)
|Mirror Blade
Serpent’s Glide
|Aqueous Phantasm
Azure Embrace
|Tremble and Fall
Dance of Elegance
Freesia (Supp)
|Chill Forecast
Frost Warning
|Temporal Revival
Penetrating Chill
|Winter’s Grip
Crackling Zero
Shimiao (Main)
|Stream Embrace
Wave Swirl
|Towering Waves
|Roaring Ocean Wave
Stream Mirror
Iris (Supp)
|Blizzard: Spread
Blizzard: Vortex
|Forced Liquidation
|Raging Blizzard
Prolonged Winter
Sneaky Finisher
Teresa (Supp)
|Surge: Infinite
Surge: Immortality
|Let Me Help!
Isn’t it Awesome!
|I’ll Protect You!
How About This!
Best Builds for Terra Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Gerie (Main)
|Beyond All Control
Avalanche of Stone
|Lingering Hunger
Shared Sensation
|Delight in Ruin
Slanderous Strike
No Safeword
Nazuna (Supp)
|Arrow of Affection
Sweetheart Bloom
|Rain of Passion
Lucky Drop
|Love’s True Strike
Honeyed Arrow
Balloonado
Ridge (Supp)
|Reblossom
Sense the Stir
|N/A
|Root Grasp
Corosive Vines
Best Builds for Lux Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Shia (Supp)
|Kindred Bound
Twin Moons
|Dance of the Riptide
Moonfall
|Snowfall’s Heartbeat
Eclipse Blast
Counter Current
Minova (Main)
|Board Tricks
Ultimatum
|Ashwind Rhythm
Light Burn
|Unyielding Strength
More Than Just Pretty
Minova (Supp)
|Four-Star Wanted Level
Star Core Crumbled
|Radiant Synergy
Perfect Arc
|Three Base Hit
Optimal Hit Zone
Tilia (Supp)
|Perfect Spiral
Holy Inscription
|Brilliant Relay
|Blinding Beam
Trick Boost
Tilia (Main)
|Unity of Offense and Defense
Holy Domain
|Light Curtain
Bright Counter
|Wild Spirit
Strike Back
Aegis Blessing
Jinglin (Supp)
|Thunderbolt: Character
Thunderbolt: Dragon
|Complete Sequence
Self-drawn Concealed Hand
|Effortless Mastery
No Ones No Nines
Laru (Main)
|Lance Sweep
Lightning Lance Dance
|Electric Chain
Sky Rend
|Cracking Thunderbolt
Lance’s Song
Best Builds for Umbra Characters
|Trekker
|Best Pink Potentials
|Best Chromatic Potentials
|Best Orange Potentials
Mistique (Main)
|Super Long Exposure
Multi-Shot
|Cursed Screech
Abominable Fester
|Night Dash
Quick Nightfall
Spotlight Craving
Decisive Movement
Mistique (Supp)
|Stay Happy
Lucky Constitution
|The Conjuring
Malice
|Wraith Haunting
Solar Absorption
Shadow Shackle
Cosette (Supp)
|Eclipse Imprint
Abyssal Mark
|Dark: Mirage
Dark: Hallucination
Gift of Darkness
|Dark: Vitality
Dark: Demon Mark
Caramel (Main)
|Sonic Boom
Rhythm Pulse
|Tempo Shift
|Earcatch Rift
Hype Trigger
Coronis (Main)
|Shadow Invasion
Phantom Blade
|Night Cruise
Roaming Spectre
|Shadow Dash
Dark Veil
Coronis (Supp)
|Skeleton Frenzy
Skeleton Sculpture
|Spiritual Tome
Underground Healer
|Tag of Fate
Stella Sora Best Builds FAQ
A: No, every character actually has more than one best build, depending on what kind of effect you want, which position you’re playing it in, etc. The main thing to remember is that if you don’t experiment, you won’t find the next OP build.
Q: How often should you Ascend each character?
A: It’s best to Ascend a character until you make it usable. Most characters with suboptimal builds will feel far worse than those with proper builds, even if they are considered higher-tier.
Q: When should you stop Ascending?
A: One thing you’ll realize is that creating the perfect build is almost impossible in Stella Sora because of the RNG embedded into it. So, it’s often best to stop whenever you feel like you’ve already reached >80% of the build’s maximum potential.
And that does it for our Stella Sora builds guide. If you want to learn more about the game, including which characters are the best, which teams work well, and how to reroll your account, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite!
Updated: Oct 28, 2025 08:49 am