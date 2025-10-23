Stella Sora Tier List [Best Characters Ranking & Best Builds]

Stella Sora is an action RPG gacha game with 3-character gameplay, similar to Genshin Impact. With so many excellent characters to roll for and so few pulls, you’ll need to focus on only the best ones to be competitive. In our Stella Sora tier list below, we will rank all characters based on their overall strength, utility, and value in their respective elemental squads, as well as outline what the best builds are for them. So, scroll down, and let’s jump into the rankings!

Recommended Videos

Stella Sora Characters Tier List

THE BEST CHARACTERS S Chitose Gerie Nazuna Minova Ridge VERY STRONG CHARACTERS A Nanoha Freesia Chixia Mistique Tilia Cosette Ann Flora Teresa STRONG CHARACTERS B Laru Amber Noya Jinglin Canace Caramel DECENT CHARACTERS C Coronis Iris Shimiao Kasimira S Tier : The best characters in Stella Sora that are core members of the most meta rosters. They should be your highest priority when rerolling or summoning.

: The best characters in Stella Sora that are core members of the most meta rosters. They should be your highest priority when rerolling or summoning. A Tier : Very strong characters that either have excellent utility or work really well with other characters of the same element.

: Very strong characters that either have excellent utility or work really well with other characters of the same element. B Tier : Characters that have value, especially on their designated elemental teams. However, they aren’t as high a priority as the S/A-tier characters.

: Characters that have value, especially on their designated elemental teams. However, they aren’t as high a priority as the S/A-tier characters. C Tier: Low-priority 4-star characters that you can use, but there are much better options.

The tier list above is our general ranking of all characters (Trekkers) in Stella Sora. Because mono-element teams are the best in Stella Sora, all characters are actually viable, even the worst 4-stars, if you don’t have a better one of that element for that spot. Also, the tier list above is not just a power ranking, but a priority list of which characters you should focus on. Check out our reroll and team-building guides for info on who to reroll for and which teams are best. Summaries of each character’s strengths and weaknesses are in the section below.

WIP: This section is still a work in progress. We will add the summaries for each character soon!

S Tier – Best Characters in Stella Sora

Trekker Details Best Build

Chitose 5-Star Aqua Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Chitose soon! TBA

Gerie 5-Star Terra Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Gerie soon! TBA

Nazuna 5-Star Terra Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Nazuna soon! TBA

Minova 5-Star Lux Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Minova soon! TBA

Ridge 4-Star Terra Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Ridge soon! TBA

A Tier – Very Strong Characters

Trekker Details Best Build

Nanoha 5-Star Ventus Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Nanoha soon! TBA

Freesia 5-Star Aqua Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Freesia soon! TBA

Chixia 5-Star Ignis Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Chixia soon! TBA

Mistique 5-Star Umbra Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Mistique soon! TBA

Tilia 4-Star Lux Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Tilia soon! TBA

Cosette 4-Star Umbra Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Cosette soon! TBA

Ann 4-Star Ventus Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Ann soon! TBA

Flora 4-Star Ignis Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Flora soon! TBA

Teresa 4-Star Aqua Support

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Teresa soon! TBA

B Tier – Strong Characters

Trekker Details Best Build

Laru 4-Star Lux Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Laru soon! TBA

Amber 4-Star Ignis Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Amber soon! TBA

Noya 4-Star Ventus Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Noya soon! TBA

Jinglin 4-Star Lux Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Jinglin soon! TBA

Canace 4-Star Ventus Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Canace soon! TBA

Caramel 4-Star Umbra Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Caramel soon! TBA

C Tier – Decent Characters

Trekker Details Best Build

Coronis 4-Star Umbra Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Coronis soon! TBA

Iris 4-Star Aqua Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Iris soon! TBA

Shimiao 4-Star Aqua Vanguard

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Shimiao soon! TBA

Kasimira 4-Star Ignis Versatile

TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Kasimira soon! TBA

Stella Sora Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best characters in Stella Sora? A: The best characters in Stella Sora are Chitose, Gerie, Nazuna, Minova, and Ridge. They are all part of the most meta teams, and will carry you through most game content. Other good characters are Nanoha, Freesia, Chixia, and Mistique, which are all 5-stars.

Q: What are the best 4-star characters in Stella Sora? A: The best 4-star characters are Ridge, Tilia, Cosette, Ann, Teresa, and Flora. They all have either amazing DPS or utility, making them good choices for their designated elemental teams.

Q: What is the best team element to go fo in Stella Sorar? A: Terra (Earth) is by far the best elemental team to go for, as literally all Terra characters are top-tier. Other elemental rosters are all of similar strength, with Aqua being a standout with two strong 5-stars you can use.

Q: Are B-tier and C-tier characters even worth using? A: Yes, B-tier and C-tier characters are definitely worth using, especially because exploiting elemental weaknesses plays such a huge role in virtually every PvE mode. It’s just that they are a bit weaker and a lower priority compared to the S-tier and A-tier characters.

Q: What are the best characters to reroll for in Stella Sora? A: The best characters to reroll for are Chitose, Gerie, Minova, Nazuna, Chixia, and Nanoha. Other 5-stars are also really good, but they have 4-star replacements that work decently well.

That is all for our Stella Sora Trekkers tier list for now. For more guides, be sure to visit the Guides category here on Twinfinite. Also, check out our Stella Sora reroll guide and our Stella Sora team-building guide for more helpful info regarding the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy