Stella Sora characters tier list
Image via Stella Sora
Category:
Guides

Stella Sora Tier List [Best Characters Ranking & Best Builds]

The ultimate Stella Sora characters tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Oct 23, 2025 08:16 am

Stella Sora is an action RPG gacha game with 3-character gameplay, similar to Genshin Impact. With so many excellent characters to roll for and so few pulls, you’ll need to focus on only the best ones to be competitive. In our Stella Sora tier list below, we will rank all characters based on their overall strength, utility, and value in their respective elemental squads, as well as outline what the best builds are for them. So, scroll down, and let’s jump into the rankings!

Stella Sora Characters Tier List

THE BEST CHARACTERS
S
Chitose character from Stella Sora
Chitose
Gerie character from Stella Sora
Gerie
Nazuna character from Stella Sora
Nazuna
Minova character from Stella Sora
Minova
Ridge character from Stella Sora
Ridge
VERY STRONG CHARACTERS
A
Nanoha character from Stella Sora
Nanoha
Freesia character from Stella Sora
Freesia
Chixia character from Stella Sora
Chixia
Mistique character from Stella Sora
Mistique
Tilia character from Stella Sora
Tilia
Cosette character from Stella Sora
Cosette
Ann character from Stella Sora
Ann
Flora character from Stella Sora
Flora
Teresa character from Stella Sora
Teresa
STRONG CHARACTERS
B
Laru character from Stella Sora
Laru
Amber character from Stella Sora
Amber
Noya character from Stella Sora
Noya
Jinglin character from Stella Sora
Jinglin
Canace character from Stella Sora
Canace
Caramel character from Stella Sora
Caramel
DECENT CHARACTERS
C
Coronis character from Stella Sora
Coronis
Iris character from Stella Sora
Iris
Shimiao character from Stella Sora
Shimiao
Kasimira character from Stella Sora
Kasimira
  • S Tier: The best characters in Stella Sora that are core members of the most meta rosters. They should be your highest priority when rerolling or summoning.
  • A Tier: Very strong characters that either have excellent utility or work really well with other characters of the same element.
  • B Tier: Characters that have value, especially on their designated elemental teams. However, they aren’t as high a priority as the S/A-tier characters.
  • C Tier: Low-priority 4-star characters that you can use, but there are much better options.

The tier list above is our general ranking of all characters (Trekkers) in Stella Sora. Because mono-element teams are the best in Stella Sora, all characters are actually viable, even the worst 4-stars, if you don’t have a better one of that element for that spot. Also, the tier list above is not just a power ranking, but a priority list of which characters you should focus on. Check out our reroll and team-building guides for info on who to reroll for and which teams are best. Summaries of each character’s strengths and weaknesses are in the section below.

WIP: This section is still a work in progress. We will add the summaries for each character soon!

S Tier – Best Characters in Stella Sora

TrekkerDetailsBest Build
Chitose character from Stella Sora
Chitose		5-Star Aqua Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Chitose soon!		TBA
Gerie character from Stella Sora
Gerie		5-Star Terra Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Gerie soon!		TBA
Nazuna character from Stella Sora
Nazuna		5-Star Terra Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Nazuna soon!		TBA
Minova character from Stella Sora
Minova		5-Star Lux Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Minova soon!		TBA
Ridge character from Stella Sora
Ridge		4-Star Terra Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Ridge soon!		TBA

A Tier – Very Strong Characters

TrekkerDetailsBest Build
Nanoha character from Stella Sora
Nanoha		5-Star Ventus Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Nanoha soon!		TBA
Freesia character from Stella Sora
Freesia		5-Star Aqua Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Freesia soon!		TBA
Chixia character from Stella Sora
Chixia		5-Star Ignis Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Chixia soon!		TBA
Mistique character from Stella Sora
Mistique		5-Star Umbra Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Mistique soon!		TBA
Tilia character from Stella Sora
Tilia		4-Star Lux Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Tilia soon!		TBA
Cosette character from Stella Sora
Cosette		4-Star Umbra Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Cosette soon!		TBA
Ann character from Stella Sora
Ann		4-Star Ventus Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Ann soon!		TBA
Flora character from Stella Sora
Flora		4-Star Ignis Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Flora soon!		TBA
Teresa character from Stella Sora
Teresa		4-Star Aqua Support
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Teresa soon!		TBA

B Tier – Strong Characters

TrekkerDetailsBest Build
Laru character from Stella Sora
Laru		4-Star Lux Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Laru soon!		TBA
Amber character from Stella Sora
Amber		4-Star Ignis Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Amber soon!		TBA
Noya character from Stella Sora
Noya		4-Star Ventus Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Noya soon!		TBA
Jinglin character from Stella Sora
Jinglin		4-Star Lux Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Jinglin soon!		TBA
Canace character from Stella Sora
Canace		4-Star Ventus Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Canace soon!		TBA
Caramel character from Stella Sora
Caramel		4-Star Umbra Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Caramel soon!		TBA

C Tier – Decent Characters

TrekkerDetailsBest Build
Coronis character from Stella Sora
Coronis		4-Star Umbra Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Coronis soon!		TBA
Iris character from Stella Sora
Iris		4-Star Aqua Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Iris soon!		TBA
Shimiao character from Stella Sora
Shimiao		4-Star Aqua Vanguard
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Shimiao soon!		TBA
Kasimira character from Stella Sora
Kasimira		4-Star Ignis Versatile
TBA: We will add the description and extra details for Kasimira soon!		TBA

Stella Sora Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best characters in Stella Sora?

A: The best characters in Stella Sora are Chitose, Gerie, Nazuna, Minova, and Ridge. They are all part of the most meta teams, and will carry you through most game content. Other good characters are Nanoha, Freesia, Chixia, and Mistique, which are all 5-stars.


Q: What are the best 4-star characters in Stella Sora?

A: The best 4-star characters are Ridge, Tilia, Cosette, Ann, Teresa, and Flora. They all have either amazing DPS or utility, making them good choices for their designated elemental teams.


Q: What is the best team element to go fo in Stella Sorar?

A: Terra (Earth) is by far the best elemental team to go for, as literally all Terra characters are top-tier. Other elemental rosters are all of similar strength, with Aqua being a standout with two strong 5-stars you can use.


Q: Are B-tier and C-tier characters even worth using?

A: Yes, B-tier and C-tier characters are definitely worth using, especially because exploiting elemental weaknesses plays such a huge role in virtually every PvE mode. It’s just that they are a bit weaker and a lower priority compared to the S-tier and A-tier characters.


Q: What are the best characters to reroll for in Stella Sora?

A: The best characters to reroll for are Chitose, Gerie, Minova, Nazuna, Chixia, and Nanoha. Other 5-stars are also really good, but they have 4-star replacements that work decently well.

That is all for our Stella Sora Trekkers tier list for now. For more guides, be sure to visit the Guides category here on Twinfinite. Also, check out our Stella Sora reroll guide and our Stella Sora team-building guide for more helpful info regarding the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
