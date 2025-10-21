Best Teams in Stella Sora [Ultimate Team Comp Guide]

Stella Sora is a gacha RPG where team compositions play a huge part in your performance, and if you set up your team in the wrong way, you’ll be failing stages for no reason at all. Below, we will explain how team compositions work in Stella Sora, the best teams, replacement characters, upgrade priorities, and more! Scroll down, and let’s dive in.

How Team-Building Works in Stella Sora

Team-building in Stella Sora is fairly simple: you want 3 characters that are all a different role (Vanguard, Versatile, Support), and you want them all to be of the same element (Aqua, Ignis, Ventus, Terra, Lux, Umbra). If they are not of the same element, their debuffs, mechanics, etc. won’t work together, and you’ll be missing out on DPS. Here is what each character role means:

Vanguard : Vanguard characters should be in the Main slot on your team, and they will be your main DPS . Vanguards are the highest priority both when it comes to upgrades (because they’re the ones on the field and tanking damage) and recruitment for new characters (check out our reroll guide to learn which characters are the best early on).

: Vanguard characters should be in the on your team, and they will be your . Vanguards are the both when it comes to (because they’re the ones on the field and tanking damage) and for new characters (check out our reroll guide to learn which characters are the best early on). Versatile : Versatile characters can be in both the Main and Support slots , depending on what other characters you have. That’s because they have a mix of DPS and support skills in their kit. Versatile characters are the second-highest priority when it comes to upgrades/recruitment .

: Versatile characters , depending on what other characters you have. That’s because they have a in their kit. Versatile characters are the when it comes to . Support : Support characters should only be deployed in the Support slots, and they will provide your squad with buffs, sustain, utility, etc. Supports are the lowest priority when it comes to upgrades, unless their support skill relies heavily on the character’s stats.

Difference Between Main and Support Positions

In Stella Sora, your team has three slots: one Main and two Support. Where you put your characters matters a lot, as you won’t be able to switch characters while in battle. Here is what the team positions mean and how they affect the character’s gameplay:

Main : The character in the Main slot is the one who will be deployed in battle and whose HP , Ultimate , Main Skill , and Basic Attacks you’ll have at your disposal. They should be your best DPS and carry of the whole team.

: The character in the is the one who will be and whose , , , and you’ll have at your disposal. They should be your best DPS and carry of the whole team. Support : The characters in the Support slots aren’t deployed and show up only when you use their Support Skill or Ultimate. Main Skills of characters in the Support position don’t work, and you can’t use them.

Best Teams for Each Element in Stella Sora

Now that you know the basics of team building in Stella Sora, it’s time we dive into the best teams. In the tables below, you’ll find the best teams for each element, with the best-in-slot characters at the top and their replacements below. Teams with different element characters don’t perform well at all, so we won’t cover those.

Best Aqua Team

Aqua is the element in Stella Sora with the most different characters and the second-best team (after Terra). Aqua characters stack Freeze and Chill, which are both good CC effects. Here are the best possible teams and alternatives for the Aqua element:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Sub DPS) Support Best

Chitose

Freesia

Teresa Budget

Shimiao

Iris N/A

Best Ignis Team

Ignis is a beginner-friendly element with a team that you can build completely out of 4-star characters, but Chixia is a very strong sub/main DPS, and with her, you’ll have a team comp with the highest burst damage in Stella Sora. Here is the best team and alternatives for the Ignis team:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Main/Sub DPS) Support Best

Amber

Chixia

Flora Budget N/A

Kasimira N/A

Best Ventus Team

Ventus is one of the hardest elements to make a good team for, as the gap in performance between Noya and Nanoha is quite large, forcing you to get Nanoha, as well as two 4-stars that don’t have alternatives. However, with Nanoha, it’s a very good team with a lot of AoE damage. Here are the best teams and character alternatives for the Ventus teams:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Main/Sub DPS) Support Best

Nanoha

Canace

Ann Budget

Noya N/A N/A

Best Terra Team

Terra is the element with by far the best team in Stella Sora right now, consisting of Gerie, Ridge, and Nazuna. However, two out of those are 5-star characters, meaning that it’s extremely difficult to complete it, and you’ll probably need to reroll a lot if you want to start with a full Terra team. Here are the best Terra teams:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Main/Sub DPS) Support Best

Gerie

Ridge

Nazuna Budget N/A N/A N/A

Best Lux Team

Lux has a pretty decent team, with Minova being one of the best sub-DPSs in Stella Sora right now. If you can get her as well as one/both 4-star Lux characters from the selection banner, you can have a very strong start in the game. However, with Jinglin instead of Minova, the Lux team is underwhelming. Here are the best Lux teams:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Main/Sub DPS) Support Best

Laru

Minova

Tilia Budget N/A

Jinglin N/A

Best Umbra Team

Umbra is one of, if not the weakest team in Stella Sora right now, with Caramel as an underwhelming DPS and Mistique not that good at replacing her. If you need it to proc the elemental weakness, it will outperform other teams, but otherwise, it’s pretty bad. Here are the best Umbra team compositions:

Team Vanguard

(Main DPS) Versatile

(Main/Sub DPS) Support Best

Caramel

Mistique

Cosette Budget N/A

Coronis N/A

Stella Sora Teams / Elements Tier List

Tier Elements / Teams S Terra



Gerie

Ridge

Nazuna Aqua



Aqua

Freesia

Teresa A Ventus



Nanoha

Canace

Ann Ignis



Amber

Chixia

Flora Lux



Laru

Minova

Tilia B Umbra



Caramel

Mistique

Cosette

In the table above, you can see the current ranking of all elements / elemental teams in Stella Sora. Note that some bad teams might be the best-in-slot options for certain stages if they can proc the elemental weakness. However, they are considered bad when their performance across all game modes is considered.

Stella Sora Teams FAQ

Q: What is the best team in Stella Sora? A: The best team in Stella Sora is the Terra team composing of Gerie, Nazuna, and Ridge. Other very good teams are Chitose, Freesia, and Teresa for Aqua, and Amber, Chixia, and Flora for Ignis.

Q: Can you make a team with different element characters? A: Yes, multiple-element teams can work in Stella Sora, especially in modes without enemies with elemental weaknesses. However, characters of the same element can stack debuffs and proc each other’s passives reliably, making them perform much better together.

Q: Can you switch characters while in combat? A: No, you can’t switch characters in combat in Stella Sora. The character in the Main slot will be the one deployed throughout the stage.

Q: What characters in my team should I upgrade first? A: Your main DPS (Vanguard/Versatile) should be your top priority, followed by the two characters in the Support slots.

Q: Can you clear all content with just one team? A: Yes, you can clear most of the content in Stella Sora with just one team, but some stages in modes like Ascension might be very difficult because you won’t be able to exploit the enemy’s elemental weakness.

Q: Can you use a Versatile character as your main DPS? A: Yes, you can use a Versatile character as a Main. However, Versatile characters have kits that focus more on support, simply making them worse than Vanguards at that role.

Well, that does it for our Stella Sora best team compositions guide. Now that you know how team-building works and what the best teams are, you’ll be clearing all those stages you were stuck on in no time! For more guides, including our Stella Sora reroll guide, check out the Guides category here on Twinfinite.

