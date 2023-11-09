The season we’ve all been waiting for, Fortnite OG, is finally here. Alongside old POIs and weapons, the update has also reintroduced Driftboards for players to get around the map on. Here are all Driftboard locations in Fortnite OG.

How to Find Driftboard Locations in Fortnite OG

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Driftboards can be found in various random locations around the map. They are pretty rare so you won’t find them as often as, say, the Quadcrasher or ATK. Here are some of the places we have found one of these elusive boards:

East of Junk Junction

South west of Pleasant Park

On the roadside north west of Tilted Towers

On the hill south east of Tilted Towers

North east of Loot Lake

North east of Shifty Shafts

On the roads south of Shifty Shafts

South of Greasy Grove

In the center of Lucky Landing

West of Paradise Palms/North east of Fatal Fields

South of Paradise Palms

At the east of Retail Row

South of Tomato Temple

Two at the east and west ends of Wailing Woods (but never at the same time!)

How to Use Driftboards

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Driftboards are so much fun to use! Once you hop on you can speed around almost silently, boosting and jumping, and even doing tricks for points. They are very fragile so try not to bump into cars or structures as you travel. A few ramps have cropped up around the Fortnite OG map so you can try and test out your skills. There is nothing more satisfying than speeding up to an unsuspecting opponent and eliminating them before they even know you’re there.

The Driftboard controls are shown on the left of your screen when you jump aboard so take note before zooming away! Test out the jumps and boosts as you go up hills or ramps, then use your thumbstick to perform trickshots.

If you’re jumping into the new season for the first time in a long time, you’ll likely get a hit from finding all of the Driftboard locations in Chapter 4 Season 6. We have loads more guides on Fortnite OG, including the how much XP you need for each level, and all skins added in the update.