Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Trello Link (September 2024)

Ready to train and get powerful in a Roblox experience inspired by one of the most famous anime ever? Then you might also want all the information you can find in the Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Trello link. By accessing the board you can get your hands on everything you need to know about this game.

What Is the Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Trello Link?

Click here to access the Trello board for Dragon Ball Legendary Forces. The board was last checked to be online and working on September 30, 2024.

The board is also set to public, so you can access it without needing to register your own Trello account. Still, should you wish to do so, you can also add the board to your dashboard for quick access.

What Is On The Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Trello?

The Trello board contains a lot of useful info on the game, such as descriptions of the areas you can access and, even better, single cards detailing all the enemies in the game with HPs and moves, such as the Store Owner and bosses like Frieza.

You will also find information on the many forms you can take in the game, such as God Form and Half-Saiyan. The cards describe the required steps to take in order to access each different form and what kind of powers you can get.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

That’s not all. You will also find detailed descriptions of the powers and abilities given by equipment and items, such as the Mui Chamber Key. Also, if you love to customize your character, there are cards on how to get equipment such as Piccolo’s Cape.

