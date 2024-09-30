Image Credit: Bethesda
Sorcery Cursed Techniques Tier List (September 2024)

Pick the right technique!
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024

To properly harness your powers in this JJK-themed Roblox experience, you’ll want to check out our Sorcery Cursed Techniques tier list. These are special abilities that each have quite lengthy unlock processes, but give you access to several tiers of attacks and power-ups. Let’s get into it!

All Sorcery Cursed Techniques Tier List

RankingCursed Technique Name
SDisaster Flames
ACleave and Dismantle
BProjection, Mimicry, Limitless
CCursed Speech, Blood Manipulation

See the table above for our exhaustive Cursed Techniques tier list for Sorcery. Rather than ranking them by their rarity or difficulty to get, we’ve judged them based on their abilities.

Fortunately, actually getting each Cursed Technique isn’t the toughest process. First off, you need to either die or leave a level. When this happens, there’s a small, random chance that you’ll get sent to the Dream area, a POI outside of the main map. Here there are whispers that guide you towards a pit, in which there are three curses for you to fight. Do this a total of three times to get a random Cursed Technique from our list. To reroll, you just need to do the dream process once for each roll.

The Cursed Techniques reroll screen in Sorcery.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

What Are the Best Cursed Techniques in Sorcery?

As per our tier list, the best Cursed Technique in Sorcery is Disaster Flames. Check out the table below for a full breakdown of its moves:

Move NameCostEffect
Flame Fury75 CTEnvelopes your character in flames before doing two slash attacks.
Blitz Ignition50 CTDashes forward and performs a flame attack.
Blaze Drop150 CTTBC
Flying Ballista100 CTTBC

That’s all for our Sorcery Cursed Techniques tier list! For more on the game, check out the Sorcery Trello link and codes. We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes, Gold Rush codes, and Insane Button Simulator codes.

