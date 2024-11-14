DOFUS Unity Tier List (November 2024)

DOFUS’s 19 classes offer a lot of variety for the game’s tactical turn-based combat. This DOFUS Unity tier list will help you make the right class choice during character creation. We’ll list all of the available classes so you know which ones are best and will suit you the most!

Recommended Videos

DOFUS Unity Tier List

Ranking Class Name S Tier Steam, Feca, Sacrier, Sadida A Tier Cra, Iop, Forgelance, Eliotrope, Enutrof B Tier Eniripsa, Ecaflip, Huppermage, Pandawa, Sram C Tier Osamodas, Masqueraider, Rogue, Xelor, Ouginak

DOFUS has been around for nearly 20 years at this point as a classic turn-based MMORPG. As a non-gacha MMO, when you make a character, you pick the class you’re going to stick with all the way to level 200 and beyond. Starting December 3, DOFUS’s Unity version is launching—a complete revamp of the game’s visual design.

Because of this fact, there will be a character wipe when the game transfers to the newer Unity engine. This gives everyone a brand new chance to create a new character from DOFUS’s 19 classes. Now, most classes do well or even great in the early game, but the differences will be felt later depending on the activities you’re in and the way the class scales in the late game.

For example, Masqueraider is a buffer and debuffer that allows them to shield allies close up or at range with damaging abilities determined by which mask you use. You’ll certainly do damage early on, but late-game will have you struggling with the class’s focus on non-damage spells. Meanwhile, other classes like Scarier are more straightforward with high damage output and lifesteal abilities. This makes Scarier much more solo-friendly and a better recommendation as a starter class.

Image Source: Ankama

That said, it’s pretty cool that other players can jump into your battles and help out at will—unless you play strictly solo. Another very viable class is Foggernaut’s Steam, which has a versatile ability toolkit through placeable turrets. These turrets can do damage, steal health, attract and lock opponents, or apply shields. You can choose a different class from one of the lower tiers on this list, though, because they’re all viable in some way.

Just know that you may struggle in more ways if you don’t know the classes ahead of time. Imagine choosing a class that excels in group play but not solo play and you don’t have any friends online regularly to play with.

That’s our tier list for DOFUS’s Unity update, we hope it gave some insight! For more like this, you may be interested in our other tier lists. If you’re a Tokyo Ghoul fan, our Break The Chains tier list should be helpful. If you’re a fighting game fan, our Rivals of Aether 2 tier list will be right up your alley. Finally, Lord of Nazarick just recently launched and our tier list is here to help.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy