Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains Tier List (November 2024)

Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains is the latest anime-turned-mobile game, complete with characters ripped straight from the anime. So, if you’re wondering just how strong Rize Kamishiro is compared to Ken and the rest of the Tokyo Ghoul crew, we’ve got you covered with our Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains tier list!

Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains Charracters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Rize Kamishiro, Kohtaro Amon, Take Hirako, Matasaka Kamishiro, Nashiro Yasuhisa, Hinami Fueguchi, Ken Kaneki [Awaken] A Enji Koma, Kureo Mado, Kosuke Hoji, Toka Kirishima, Ayumu Hogi, Naki, Kori Ui, Iwao Kuroiwa, Yukinori Shinohara, Renji Yomo, Yakumo Omori, Kisho Arima B Nico, Kurona Yasuhisa, Chu Hachikawa, Mogan Tanakamaru, Ryoko Fueguchi, Elder Bin, Noro, Shu Tsukiyama C Kyoji Misaka, Younger Bin, Kaya Irimi

As a mobile game and turn-based RPG, you’ll pit your party of four chosen characters against various battles and bosses as you travel through the game’s campaign. However, as a mobile game with gacha mechanics, we hope Break The Chain’s free pulls will land you a full team, or more, of SSR characters.

Thankfully, Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains’ launch will generously shower you with lots of free pulls thanks to the live events at this time. In my first few hours, I managed to pull over half a dozen SSR characters for free. If you were to casually continue to play, you’re likely to acquire several dozen more free pulls in a relatively short amount of time.

Tokyo Ghoul Break The Chains’ gameplay demands a team with synergy and variance. While most characters are relevant to some degree, you’ll want a good balance of characters as you learn the ins and outs of Break The Chains’ character systems and synergies. But what does that kind of team composition look like? Well, here’s an example we like:

To start, a balanced team is going to have single-target and multi-target damage dealers. Rize Kamishiro and Noro would be a potentially potent combo. Both of them deal high damage, with Rize hitting one person like a truck while healing herself, and Noro hitting everyone and doing even more damage if enemies are above 70% HP. Noro will even mitigate damage and retaliate after being hit with powerful attacks.

The other two spots on your team should be filled by tank and support-type characters. A support character like Hinami Fueguchi is so awesome at dealing damage and healing the entire team from it, while her passive heals the team again when your turn ends. As for a tank, someone like Iwao Kuroiwa has the ability to provoke, forcing enemies to attack him and only him. He does this all while giving him a shield for 8% of his max HP whenever he provokes.

Your team loadout also comes with a backup slot, where certain characters can boost your team with particular backup state effective passive skills despite not being on the battlefield personally. Characters like Naki serve that role well by restoring a percentage of health at the start of your turn to any previously damaged allies.

