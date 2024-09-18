Devas of Creation: In Pursuit of Echoquartz Quest Puzzle Solution

When you see “First ‘neath a tree, where cool shadows fall.” in your quest log during the In Pursuit of Echoquartz story in Devas of Creation, you’ll be very confused. However, despite this quest’s extremely vague description, it’s actually pretty simple to solve. Scroll down to learn how.

How to Solve Moris’s In Pursuit of Echoquartz Hidden Quest in Devas of Creation

To solve the hidden quest given to you by Moris during the In Pursuit of Echoquartz story in Devas of Creation, you’ll have to interact with the stone monoliths surrounding the lake that’s right next to him. The order in which you have to interact with them is predetermined, and interacting with the wrong one won’t reset the quest. So, brute forcing it by visiting each stone one by one is an option but an inefficient one.

Instead, you should read the puzzles and find the stones that fit the descriptions. In the image below, you can see the exact order in which you have to interact with the stones. If you find the image hard to navigate, further down is a list of the puzzles and the stones they represent.

In Pursuit of Echoquartz Puzzle Solutions

First, ‘neath a tree, where cool shadows fall — Only one stone has a tree right next to it. This is the solution to the first step. Second’s Circled by a bushy array, standing tall — The closest stone to Moris. There is a girl with pink hair and a guy with a topknot praying next to it. Third, looms large, the tallest of the band — This is the stone right next to the one with plants around it. It also has people praying close to it. Fourth, stands apart, on its own stretch of land — This stone is farthest away from all other stones on Moris’s right side. Fifth, by the water, where ripples meet the shore — This stone has a small section submerged underwater. It’s right next to the one with the tree above it. Sixth, crooked and proud, character in its core — There is only one stone that is leaning to one side. It’s closest to the fifth stone.

Once you’ve interacted with all the stones in order, return to Moris to receive some EXP and progress the storyline. Also, don’t forget to unlock the Waspwing Shoreline Outlook waypoint, which is located on the shore southwest of this lake. It’ll help you get back and finish other parts of this quest quickly. You can also use a mount if you’ve unlocked one.

Anyway, all that info should help you solve Moris’s puzzle and progress the In Pursuit of Echoquartz quest in Devas of Creation. For more helpful DoC-related guides, including ones on how to get free spins and Stones of Priority, visit the Roblox category here on Twinfinite.

