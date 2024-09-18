Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone puzzle and Moris in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Devas of Creation: In Pursuit of Echoquartz Quest Puzzle Solution

Are these rocks a Dwayne Johnson reference?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 05:05 am

When you see “First ‘neath a tree, where cool shadows fall.” in your quest log during the In Pursuit of Echoquartz story in Devas of Creation, you’ll be very confused. However, despite this quest’s extremely vague description, it’s actually pretty simple to solve. Scroll down to learn how.

Recommended Videos

How to Solve Moris’s In Pursuit of Echoquartz Hidden Quest in Devas of Creation

In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone interaction in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone interaction in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone interaction in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite

To solve the hidden quest given to you by Moris during the In Pursuit of Echoquartz story in Devas of Creation, you’ll have to interact with the stone monoliths surrounding the lake that’s right next to him. The order in which you have to interact with them is predetermined, and interacting with the wrong one won’t reset the quest. So, brute forcing it by visiting each stone one by one is an option but an inefficient one.

Instead, you should read the puzzles and find the stones that fit the descriptions. In the image below, you can see the exact order in which you have to interact with the stones. If you find the image hard to navigate, further down is a list of the puzzles and the stones they represent.

In Pursuit of Echoquartz Puzzle Solutions

In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone puzzle solution in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone puzzle solution in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
In pursuit of Echoquartz quest stone puzzle solution in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
  1. First, ‘neath a tree, where cool shadows fall — Only one stone has a tree right next to it. This is the solution to the first step.
  2. Second’s Circled by a bushy array, standing tall — The closest stone to Moris. There is a girl with pink hair and a guy with a topknot praying next to it.
  3. Third, looms large, the tallest of the band — This is the stone right next to the one with plants around it. It also has people praying close to it.
  4. Fourth, stands apart, on its own stretch of land — This stone is farthest away from all other stones on Moris’s right side.
  5. Fifth, by the water, where ripples meet the shore — This stone has a small section submerged underwater. It’s right next to the one with the tree above it.
  6. Sixth, crooked and proud, character in its core — There is only one stone that is leaning to one side. It’s closest to the fifth stone.

Once you’ve interacted with all the stones in order, return to Moris to receive some EXP and progress the storyline. Also, don’t forget to unlock the Waspwing Shoreline Outlook waypoint, which is located on the shore southwest of this lake. It’ll help you get back and finish other parts of this quest quickly. You can also use a mount if you’ve unlocked one.

Anyway, all that info should help you solve Moris’s puzzle and progress the In Pursuit of Echoquartz quest in Devas of Creation. For more helpful DoC-related guides, including ones on how to get free spins and Stones of Priority, visit the Roblox category here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.
linkedin