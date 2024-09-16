Devas of Creation Map Guide & All POIs

The map of Devas of Creation can be quite overwhelming for new players. There are tons of locations to explore both within the city and outside the city, and you’ll need a lot of time to get the hang of it. It doesn’t help that all the map markers are behind a paywall. Luckily, this Devas of Creation map guide will quickly explain each location, all POIs (Points of Interest), and also cover everything you can find within the Virdis City hub.

Devas of Creation Map Guide

Devas of Creation is a new game but the open world is already full of areas to visit. You’ll have to spend a bunch of time checking all corners of the city, but thankfully there are waypoints between each location. This guide will simplify exploration for you by providing a handy checklist and some directions to the important POIs.

The Main Hub – Verdis City

In the latest build of the game, Verdis City is the main hub and a safe zone for all players. Other than many shops to visit there is a crafting station (though you can go to it from the menu using the M key) and also a cooking station.

The NPCs of the Guard faction themselves are not aggressive at all and bear no weapons; however, if you happen to face any of them in a fight, you will need some luck! However, grabbing their loot definitely is worth the while.

All Shops

Here is a checklist of all the shops in Verdis City and what you can do there.

Location What You Can Do Robert’s Warehouse You can store your items here. Market Sell your goods and trade with other players Ragnor’s Weaponry Offers weapons for sale, and you can sell your own here too. Aedric’s Tools Provides rods, sickles, axes, and pickaxes for gathering purposes. Ironclad Armory Buy armor pieces or sell the ones you no longer need. Lillian’s Potions and Grocery Lillian offers potions, scrolls, sigils, keys, and more. Aldric’s Faction Store Sells Pet Chests, scrolls, potions, and other items. All Shops

All Waypoint Locations

Here are all the Waypoints currently available in the game to make travel easier for you.

Waypoint Location Virdis City Gate Located just outside the main entrance to the city Forest Crossroads Hub Located in the center of the campsite, in between a bunch of tents West Villages Junction Can be found next to a horse wagon Elderwood Crossroads In the middle of the Elderwood Karnak Stronghold Outskirts Positioned near the Karnak Stronghold. Waspwing Shoreline Outlook Located by a cliff edge, overlooking the ocean. Fishing Village Shoreline Found on the beach in the Fishing Village. Lakefrost Catacombs Entry Near the entrance to the catacombs. Floral Settlement Located behind the Flora NPC. Sandstone Isle Shore Can be found on Sandstone Isle. Ancient Pyramid Entrance Near the entryway to the pyramid on Sandstone Isle. All Waypoint Locations

Locations Outside the City

These locations can be found outside of Verdis City in the wilderness. Unlocking these waypoints can make traveling between locations easy, as long as you have enough Essence. The thing you should keep in mind about the locations is that the enemies increase in level the further you go away from the city. You will find a good selection of side quests as you explore.

Here are all the locations and points of interest on the map in Devas of Creations:

Virdis Camp : There is a camp that acts as a Safe Zone just outside Virdis City. There is a crafting station that allows you to craft armor and weapons with the materials you have collected.

: There is a camp that acts as a Safe Zone just outside Virdis City. There is a crafting station that allows you to craft armor and weapons with the materials you have collected. Virdis Wilderness: Right outside of the main capital Virdis City, you can find the boss Snowhide here.

Right outside of the main capital Virdis City, you can find the boss Snowhide here. Floran Village: You can complete a set of quests for Vorgash here.

You can complete a set of quests for Vorgash here. Fishing Village: You can complete the In Pursuit of Glimmershade quest for a free Mount here.

You can complete the In Pursuit of Glimmershade quest for a free Mount here. The Brotherhood: The Stronghold of the Brotherhood Assassins. Level 7 Brotherhood Assassins.

The Stronghold of the Brotherhood Assassins. Level 7 Brotherhood Assassins. Grulkar Arena : You can find the Level 14 boss Grulkar in the Grulkar Arena.

: You can find the Level 14 boss in the Grulkar Arena. Benley Woodland : An excellent location to farm loot drops. Level 11 Rats.

: An excellent location to farm loot drops. Level 11 Rats. Stoneheaven Grove : You will find Level 16 and 17 Lizardman Soldiers and Scarabs here.

: You will find Level 16 and 17 Lizardman Soldiers and Scarabs here. Elder Woods: This area is also near Virdis City directly under Vidis Wilderness. Level 20+ enemies and you can find the Level 54 boss Tarantox here.

This area is also near Virdis City directly under Vidis Wilderness. Level 20+ enemies and you can find the Level 54 boss here. Skitterer’s Nested Village: Located to the upper left of Elder Woods. You can find the Level 27 Skitterer Soldier, General, and rare Level 35 Creepcrawler Brute here.

Located to the upper left of Elder Woods. You can find the Level 27 Skitterer Soldier, General, and rare Level 35 here. Umbral Gorge : You can fight the Level 28-30 Clan enemies and the Level 35 boss Roko .

: You can fight the Level 28-30 Clan enemies and the Level 35 boss . Waspwing Glade : Level 31 to 36 Wasps and Lizardmen.

: Level 31 to 36 Wasps and Lizardmen. Lizardmen March : Level 36 Feral Fiend Enemies.

: Level 36 Feral Fiend Enemies. Trolls Cliff Pa th: Level 36 Boulder Trolls and Level 38 Glacier Trolls.

th: Level 36 Boulder Trolls and Level 38 Glacier Trolls. Ogre Stronghold: An area you will be visiting around levels 25-27, here you can find Karmak the Conqueror a Level 37 boss.

An area you will be visiting around levels 25-27, here you can find Karmak the Conqueror a Level 37 boss. Antbound Wilds: Located below Elder Woods. PvP Zone. Level 37 Enemies.

Located below Elder Woods. PvP Zone. Level 37 Enemies. Sandstone Isles: You can find a PvP Zone and a Checkpoint here, as well as the Level 45 Inferno Berserker.

You can find a PvP Zone and a Checkpoint here, as well as the Level 45 Inferno Berserker. Ancient Pyramid: You can find the Level 45 boss, Lord Veto Elm.

This concludes the guide for the map for Devas of Creation and all POIs. If this helped you understand the ins and outs of the world of Devas of Creation, make sure to check out our other guides. We’ve got a list of all mounts in the game, how to get the basic sigil, and Devas of Creation codes.

