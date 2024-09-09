Image Credit: Bethesda
roblox devas of creation
Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation

Just a stone's throw away
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 11:18 am

There are a few quest-based reasons why you may be looking for a Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation. It may seem like this stone is a thing of myth, but don’t worry – we can help you track it down! Find out below how to get the Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation.

Where to Find The Stone Of Priority in Devas Of Creation

Before you set off to find the Stone of Priority, make sure you have leveled up enough to fight level 25+ creatures. The Stone of Priority is dropped by a level 26 enemy creature: the Forest Werewolf.

The Forest Werewolf is found in the Elder Woods. Make sure you have a decent bow so you can fight without getting too close to those vicious claws. After battling the Forest Werewolf, it has a 30% chance of dropping the Stone of Priority. You may find you need to fight a few of these creatures!

werewolf location devas creation
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The Forest Werewolf doesn’t only drop the Stone of Priority in Devas Of Creation. It also has the chance of dropping the following resources:

ResourceChance
Rare Key6%
Stone of Priority30%
Animal Fur40%
Animal Bones40%
Faction Token50%
Leather50%
Animal Skin50%
Essence Token100%

The first time you encounter the stone will be when attempting the Pursuit of Glimmershade quest, after speaking with Zorin and making your way through the 26-part questline. This quest also sets you on the way to getting your own mount. The stone is also used to craft Drake Gloves, the Orion Star Staff, and Avadon Boots among other high-quality gear. Check out your nearby crafting station to find out more!

That is all you need to know about obtaining the Stone of Priority. For more hints and tips why not check out what codes are available for Devas of Creation? We’ve also got Anime Vanguards codes, a reroll guide, and a tier list to check out.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.