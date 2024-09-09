How to Get Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation

There are a few quest-based reasons why you may be looking for a Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation. It may seem like this stone is a thing of myth, but don’t worry – we can help you track it down! Find out below how to get the Stone of Priority in Devas of Creation.

Where to Find The Stone Of Priority in Devas Of Creation

Before you set off to find the Stone of Priority, make sure you have leveled up enough to fight level 25+ creatures. The Stone of Priority is dropped by a level 26 enemy creature: the Forest Werewolf.

The Forest Werewolf is found in the Elder Woods. Make sure you have a decent bow so you can fight without getting too close to those vicious claws. After battling the Forest Werewolf, it has a 30% chance of dropping the Stone of Priority. You may find you need to fight a few of these creatures!

The Forest Werewolf doesn’t only drop the Stone of Priority in Devas Of Creation. It also has the chance of dropping the following resources:

Resource Chance Rare Key 6% Stone of Priority 30% Animal Fur 40% Animal Bones 40% Faction Token 50% Leather 50% Animal Skin 50% Essence Token 100%

The first time you encounter the stone will be when attempting the Pursuit of Glimmershade quest, after speaking with Zorin and making your way through the 26-part questline. This quest also sets you on the way to getting your own mount. The stone is also used to craft Drake Gloves, the Orion Star Staff, and Avadon Boots among other high-quality gear. Check out your nearby crafting station to find out more!

