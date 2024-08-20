10 Tips to Know Early in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong is the latest action RPG title which pits you against a generous amount of bosses with challenging patterns to test your skills. However, the game also makes the souls-like genre a lot more accessible with many of its mechanics. After experiencing the game in its entirety, today, we’re going to go over 10 things you should know early in Black Myth Wukong to make your life a lot easier.

10 Things to Know Early in Black Myth Wukong

1. Play Around Your Finisher

Your finisher refers to the final smash attack in your standard string of light attacks. It’s the most important attack because it almost always guarantees a stagger against any enemy and boss. This stagger allows you to maintain your offensive or gives you breathing space to heal, and it also generates a lot of Focus. Most tougher enemies won’t allow you to get multiple chains of light attacks going, however, you should make use of other options at your disposal to stun or stagger them and continue your combos.

2. Collecting Spirits Refills Gourd

While you’re out exploring and facing tough enemies, you’ll be using up precious charges of your healing gourd when out in the unknown. However, did you know that the floating green spirits give you back a charge of your Gourd? Furthermore, whenever you defeat an enemy that drops a spirit, it recharges your Gourd back to full. Keeping this in mind while exploring can save your life several times.

3. Upgrade Stamina and Health Early

The most important upgrades to focus on early are definitely health and stamina. Mana is also important, but it will take a while for you to unlock enough spells to put it to good use. Stamina is key because if you’re playing the game properly and stringing together combos, you’ll run out of it fairly quickly, leaving you defenseless. Health is also an important factor as enemies will sometimes get a massive damage spike when entering new areas.

4. Use Your Medicines

Do not be one of those people who save up their potions and buffs for the tough fights that never arrive. The game is not stingy about providing you with the tools to craft and collect potions and expects you to use them. If you’re against a boss that utilizes lightning, stock up on Shock Quelling Powders. Apply attack buffs, apply defense buffs, and make use of these stat boosts during and before boss fights.

5. Learn Seethrough Parries and Use Focus Points

One of the most important mechanics you can master early that the game doesn’t exactly explain is the Seethrough parries. You unlock these by investing into the Martial Arts skill tree and they allow you to use Heavy Attacks during your main combo to parry an enemy attack as long as you have a Focus Point. Learn the timings for these and make use of your Focus Points in combat to make your life a lot easier. These parries are also essential if you want to remain on the offensive when an enemy tries to interrupt your light attack combo string.

6. Use and Upgrade Your Spirits

Do not overlook the Spirits as they are one of the most powerful tools available to you. Not only do they provide you with a passive, but once you upgrade them they can provide a ton of damage and utility. Some spirits can deal damage equivalent to three or more light attack combos in a single use and synergizing their passives with your build will make it much more efficient. Upgrade your spirits and collect materials like Tadpoles and Knots of Voidness to max them out.

7. Make Use of Transformations

Besides the Spirit Transformations, you can unlock a longer-lasting type of transformation that lets you turn into another Guai and use their abilities for a while. This isn’t just a gimmick, as this tool can be used both offensively and defensively. Some of these transformations can deal some serious damage even late into the game, and since they have a separate HP pool you can use them as a panic button if a boss is about to overwhelm you. Check out our list of all the transformations and spells in the game.

8. Don’t Hesitate to Upgrade Gear

Several bosses in the story, and secret ones, will drop items that let you craft new weapons or just simply unlock new armor for you to craft. The game will throw dozens of Armor Sets at you and you’ll have to keep changing weapons to stay ahead of the enemies. Don’t hesitate to change weapons and armor at your earliest convenience as they’re well-balanced and serve to make your life easier. Even in terms of cost, it gets refunded to you fairly quickly due to the increase in efficiency.

9. Explore and Revisit

Black Myth Wukong is not an easy game for completionists and many of its secrets and quests are incredibly easy to miss out on. Make use of guides or recheck areas and NPC demands. In fact, sometimes making a decision leads to a negative outcome compared to if you never did anything. If you intend on playing a single save, we suggest using guides to keep track of quests.

10. Don’t Give Up, Just Take a Break

Black Myth Wukong does not reach Elden Ring tiers of difficulty, however, it can still get quite frustrating and challenging in its own right. In times like these, it’s better to take a quick break and come back with a fresh mind to challenge a boss anew. Sometimes after several attempts on the same boss, we get tunnel-visioned and make careless mistakes. It’s better to take a breather and return with more mental energy to deal with the game’s various challenges.

Those are 10 tips and tricks that you should know early in Black Myth Wukong and hopefully, they will let you find your footing in the game. For more, check out our full review of the game and check our full checklist of all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

