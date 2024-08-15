There is a lot that goes into winning a football match, from tactics to the right training, but what about the players? In that case, you’ll want to know all about the best teams in Madden 25, so that you will have a great advantage over your opponents. Read on to find out who you should pick!

Recommended Videos

Which Are the Best Teams in Madden 25?

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are definitely one to watch out for, with a great balance of offensive and defensive capabilities. That’s mostly thanks to an incredible roster of players, both young and veterans, with players such as Trent Williams and Arik Armstead. With an overall score of 92, this makes them one of the teams that you will have to beat (or select).

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are one of the strongest teams around, with an overall score of 92 (same as the 49ers) and new star Chris Jones who is joining the team along with other star players such as Xavier Worthy. They will be sure to bring the heat to whatever match you will select them.

Baltimore Ravens

While their overall might be slightly less than the top two teams, sitting at “only” 91, the Ravens still have one of the strongest defenses in Madden 25. Also, with a star team of hot players such as Derrick Henry, you know that your opponent will have a hard time getting those touchdowns in.

Image Source: EA Sports

Miami Dolphins

With an overall rating of 89, the Dolphins definitely excel at offense, with talents such as the strong quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle being one of the best wide receiver pairings in the game.

Detroit Lions

Thanks to such talents as the quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions still sit at a pretty respectable rating of 89. The Lions feature one of the best offenses in the game, thanks to players such as Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow, bringing both physicality and technical capability.

Philadelphia Eagles

With a rating of 88, the Eagles bring both great talents and also a great offensive team, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers such as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Also, watch out for their pass rush thanks to both Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, bringing the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals also sit at a rating of 88. With such talents as Joe Burrow, probably one of the best quarterbacks in the game, along with the great kicking brought in by Evan McPherson, they definitely have a shot at winning a lot of important matches. They are one to watch out for.

Dallas Cowboys

Want a team with a strong defense? Then the Cowboys, with their 88 rating, will definitely do the trick, thanks to talents such as Micah Parsons and veteran players such as DeMarcus Lawrence. But don’t make the mistake of underestimating their offense line, since you will be controlling such players as Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. You definitely can’t go wrong with Dallas.

Cleveland Browns

If you’re looking for a team with a strong pass rush, then the Browns will definitely do the trick, despite their rating being 87. Thanks to Myles Garrett on one hand and Za’Darius Smith on the other, the Cowboys will bring the pressure and keep it up throughout the game. They might not be the best overall, but they have it where it counts.

That’s all we have for you on the best teams in Madden 25. For more information on the game, check out the Combine interview answers and all relocation teams. We’ve also got tips on the best offensive playbooks, how to switch stick, and how to run the read option.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy