All Relocation Teams in Madden 25

Relocating teams is a feature exclusive to the Franchise mode within Madden 25. It allows you to move a team to a different city, potentially boosting its audience size. Whether it’s because you seek an added challenge in Franchise or because your team is struggling and needs some much-needed enthusiasm, here are all the relocation teams in Madden 25 in addition to the cities they can be relocated to.
All Relocation Cities in Madden 25
To relocate teams, enter the “Manage Team” menu, select “Stadium,” and then “Relocate.” Each relocation city has a specific Market Size and Personality parameters. Market Size affects the pool of players you can acquire and Personality directly influences the money you rake in from merchandise and ticket sales. Here is what the Personality types mean.
- Front Runner: This means your team has all the big stars and gets a ton of media buzz. Front Runner means your team is very popular with fans.
- Loyal: Your fans will stick by your side through thick or thin. They are much more forgiving than other personality types
- Laid Back: Similar to Loyal, your fans will forgive slip-ups and mistakes. They can even withstand some price jumps, but are not diehard loyalists and can lose interest faster than the Loyal personality type.
- Hardcore: This is the most difficult personality to deal with. If you make mistakes and raise prices too high, fans will stop supporting you fast.
Below are all relocation cities including their Market Size and Personality:
|City Name
|Market Size
|Personality
|Alburquerque
|Average
|Loyal
|Anchorage
|Small
|Laid Back
|Austin
|Large
|Front Runner
|Brooklyn
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Buenos Aires
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Canton
|Small
|Hardcore
|Chicago
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Columbus
|Large
|Front Runner
|Dublin
|Decent
|Laid Back
|Honolulu
|Decent
|Hardcore
|Houston
|Huge
|Loyal
|London
|Huge
|Loyal
|Louisville
|Average
|Hardcore
|Melbourne
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Memphis
|Average
|Laid Back
|Mexico City
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Montreal
|Large
|Front Runner
|Oakland
|Decent
|Front Runner
|Oklahoma City
|Average
|Loyal
|Omaha
|Decent
|Hardcore
|Orlando
|Decent
|Front Runner
|Paris
|Large
|Front Runner
|Portland
|Average
|Hardcore
|Rio de Janeiro
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Sacramento
|Decent
|Laid Back
|Salt Lake City
|Small
|Loyal
|San Antonio
|Large
|Loyal
|San Diego
|Large
|Laid Back
|San Juan
|Small
|Loyal
|St. Louis
|Small
|Laid Back
|Tokyo
|Huge
|Loyal
|Toronto
|Huge
|Loyal
|Vancouver
|Average
|Laid Back
|Virginia Beach
|Decent
|Laid Back
All Relocation Teams in Madden 25
To ensure your newly branded team stands out from the crowd, you can change the team name and uniform. Team names, uniform colors, and logos are pre-generated. There are quite a lot of interesting designs to choose from, but all the team names are identical to last year’s Madden. You can opt to keep your previous team name, but fan interest may be better with a new one. Here are all the team names and color choices in Madden 25.
- Antlers
- Armadillos
- Aviators
- Bisons
- Black Knights
- Blues
- Bulls
- Caps
- Condors
- Desperados
- Dragons
- Dreadnoughts
- Elks
- Golden Eagles
- Huskies
- Lumberjacks
- Monarchs
- Mounties
- Night Hawks
- Orbits
- Pioneers
- Redwoods
- River Hogs
- Sentinels
- Shamrocks
- Snowhawks
- Steamers
- Thunderbirds
- Tigers
- Voyagers
- Wizards
Those are all Relocation teams and cities in Madden 25. Check out our ongoing Madden 25 coverage including how to throw all passes and how to stop the run here on Twinfinite.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:34 am