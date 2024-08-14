feature image of title and player catching football
Image Source: EA
Category:
Guides

All Relocation Teams in Madden 25

Freshen things up by rebranding and moving your team to...Tokyo?
Image of Matthew Carmosino
Matthew Carmosino
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:34 am

Relocating teams is a feature exclusive to the Franchise mode within Madden 25. It allows you to move a team to a different city, potentially boosting its audience size. Whether it’s because you seek an added challenge in Franchise or because your team is struggling and needs some much-needed enthusiasm, here are all the relocation teams in Madden 25 in addition to the cities they can be relocated to.

Recommended Videos

All Relocation Cities in Madden 25

To relocate teams, enter the “Manage Team” menu, select “Stadium,” and then “Relocate.” Each relocation city has a specific Market Size and Personality parameters. Market Size affects the pool of players you can acquire and Personality directly influences the money you rake in from merchandise and ticket sales. Here is what the Personality types mean.

  • Front Runner: This means your team has all the big stars and gets a ton of media buzz. Front Runner means your team is very popular with fans.
  • Loyal: Your fans will stick by your side through thick or thin. They are much more forgiving than other personality types
  • Laid Back: Similar to Loyal, your fans will forgive slip-ups and mistakes. They can even withstand some price jumps, but are not diehard loyalists and can lose interest faster than the Loyal personality type.
  • Hardcore: This is the most difficult personality to deal with. If you make mistakes and raise prices too high, fans will stop supporting you fast.

Below are all relocation cities including their Market Size and Personality:

City NameMarket SizePersonality
AlburquerqueAverageLoyal
AnchorageSmallLaid Back
AustinLargeFront Runner
BrooklynHugeHardcore
Buenos AiresHugeHardcore
CantonSmallHardcore
ChicagoHugeHardcore
ColumbusLargeFront Runner
DublinDecentLaid Back
HonoluluDecentHardcore
HoustonHugeLoyal
LondonHugeLoyal
LouisvilleAverageHardcore
MelbourneHugeHardcore
MemphisAverageLaid Back
Mexico CityHugeHardcore
MontrealLargeFront Runner
OaklandDecentFront Runner
Oklahoma CityAverageLoyal
OmahaDecentHardcore
OrlandoDecentFront Runner
ParisLargeFront Runner
PortlandAverageHardcore
Rio de JaneiroHugeHardcore
SacramentoDecentLaid Back
Salt Lake CitySmallLoyal
San AntonioLargeLoyal
San DiegoLargeLaid Back
San JuanSmallLoyal
St. LouisSmallLaid Back
TokyoHugeLoyal
TorontoHugeLoyal
VancouverAverageLaid Back
Virginia BeachDecentLaid Back

All Relocation Teams in Madden 25

To ensure your newly branded team stands out from the crowd, you can change the team name and uniform. Team names, uniform colors, and logos are pre-generated. There are quite a lot of interesting designs to choose from, but all the team names are identical to last year’s Madden. You can opt to keep your previous team name, but fan interest may be better with a new one. Here are all the team names and color choices in Madden 25.

  • Antlers
  • Armadillos
  • Aviators
  • Bisons
  • Black Knights
  • Blues
  • Bulls
  • Caps
  • Condors
  • Desperados
  • Dragons
  • Dreadnoughts
  • Elks
  • Golden Eagles
  • Huskies
  • Lumberjacks
  • Monarchs
  • Mounties
  • Night Hawks
  • Orbits
  • Pioneers
  • Redwoods
  • River Hogs
  • Sentinels
  • Shamrocks
  • Snowhawks
  • Steamers
  • Thunderbirds
  • Tigers
  • Voyagers
  • Wizards

Those are all Relocation teams and cities in Madden 25. Check out our ongoing Madden 25 coverage including how to throw all passes and how to stop the run here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Matthew Carmosino
Matthew Carmosino
Matthew Carmosino is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. He started gaming in the mid-90s where his love for SquareSoft RPGs like Chrono Trigger changed him forever. Matthew has been working in the game industry for two years covering everything from story-rich RPGs to puzzle-platformers. Listening to piano music on a rainy day is his idea of a really good time, which probably explains his unnatural tolerance for level-grinding.
twitter youtube Link to melchiorbladereviews.wordpress.com