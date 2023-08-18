The NFL is now and will likely forever be a passing league. Fortunately for fans, that means there are plenty of passing options to choose from. Of course, not all passes are created equal. Therefore, it’s important to know which situation calls for which pass. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to throw all passes in Madden 24.

Madden 24 Passes Guide

First things first: How does one go about distributing the ball? Well, if you’ve played Madden in the past for even only five minutes, rest assured it remains the same. It’s all about finding and pressing the corresponding wide receiver button.

On PlayStation, that’ll be X, O, Square, Triangle, or R1 whereas Xbox provides A, B, X, Y, or RB for all your passing needs.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

With that settled, it’s on to all the different pass types Madden 24 has to offer. The bullet, touch, and lob passes all make their return this year. Not to mention, there are subtle ways to alter each pass as well.

Bullet Pass

So you’re looking to get the ball to your receiver as quickly as possible. In that case, it sounds like you’ll want to utilize the bullet pass. To do so, simply press and hold the corresponding receiver button down. Just make sure there isn’t a linebacker lying in wait over the middle to intercept you.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Even though this play ultimately goes for little-to-no gain, the bullet pass was seemingly the only option here. If you’re looking to pick up more yards, and presumably you are, then a quick slant is the play that cries out loudest in this scenario.

Touch Pass

A word of warning I try to give every year: Do not confuse a touch pass with a lob. The touch pass requires a slight, quick touch with the corresponding wideout button that is best used when you’re looking to drop a pass in between the secondary or towards the back corner of the endzone. Guiding your receiver is the goal, but it doesn’t put nearly as much air under the ball as a lob does.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Lob Pass

The lob pass is best used when you’ve got a defender in man-to-man coverage. Assuming your wide receiver is quick enough to beat them off the line of scrimmage, of course. Best saved for deep crossing routes or streaks, just tap the button of the receiver you wish to target. Keep an eye on safeties over the top or, in the case of the video below, whether or not your target gets jammed at the line.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Oops.

High Pass

This is where pass alterations come into play. Maybe you’ve got a mismatch in coverage and you notice your wideout towers above their defensive back. Or you’re looking for a big play but the only way to execute is to put the ball where only your receiver can get it. Enter the high pass.

To perform one, hold L1/LB while pressing the corresponding receiver button.

Low Pass

Think of the low pass as a riskier but more rewarding throw-away. You thought you had a good read, but it turns out the defensive back is blanketing your wide receiver. Instead of lobbing one over the middle, go low. While this essentially means you’ll be throwing at your wideout’s feet, it also means you’re decreasing the chance of a turnover. In the process, you’re still giving your receiver an opportunity to make a play.

To perform a low pass, hold L2/LT while pressing the corresponding receiver button.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Throw the Ball Away

You’re running for your life at the snap of the ball. The play is dead on arrival but you want to get rid of the ball anyway and not lose yards because of a sack. That is all well and good. Just make sure you’ve scrambled out of the box with your quarterback before pushing down the right joystick.

Pump Fake

Last but not least, we have the pump fake. Like the hard count pre-snap, the pump fake is a clever way to potentially get the defense to over-commit. And, it’s relatively easy to execute as well. All players need to do is double-tap the corresponding wideout button they wish to fake to. However, it is crucial you make sure your timing is on point. If you take an extra second to double-tap, you may have just attempted an unwanted touch pass. Hopefully nobody in the secondary is around to pounce on it if you do.

That’s how to throw all passes in Madden 24. While there is little change to speak of, timing remains all-important. So, who do you want under center when you’re trying to pull off all these kinds of passes? While you think on that, be sure to check back here for plenty more Madden 24 coverage.