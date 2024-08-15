No one likes an interview, especially if you are the one having to answer questions. But no worries, because in this article we will tell you all the Madden 25 Combine interview answers. We will help you through the process of answering all the questions, so you can ace it!
Madden 25 Combine Superstar Mode Interview Answers
If you want to get the attention of the best coaches and teams, you definitely need to ace your combine interview which is an important part of the pre-draft process. Some questions might be familiar if you have already played the latest Madden iteration, but there are some new additions as well.
Here are some of the questions asked in the pre-draft interview in Madden 25 Superstar Mode and their answers:
|Question
|Answer
|Which member of the Seahawks ‘ “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden ’15?
|Richard Sherman
|Which team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had they not traded it?
|Panthers
|Which former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out for the Madden 12 cover?
|M. Vick
|What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion?
|2-yard line
|Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises?
|A. Reid
|Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote for the Madden 25 (2013) cover by which Hall of Fame running back?
|B. Sanders
|John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish?
|Turducken
|A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a RB, WR or TE instead of the QB, is commonly called what?
|Wildcat Offense
|Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl win?
|Raiders
|Which team became the first #2 playoff seed to not make it to the Divisional round?
|Cowboys
|Which personnel alignment indicates three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field?
|11 Personnel
|Which kicker on the Kick-Tac-Toe challenge at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?
|J. Tucker
|Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years?
|Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady
|Which NFL team is known as “America’s Team?”
|Cowboys
|Which team recently won their first playoff game since the year 1991?
|Lions
|Which team traded for Justin Fields in the 2024 offseason?
|Steelers
|What does RPO stand for?
|Run Pass Option
|Which NFL player was also drafted to play professional baseball?
|Kyler Murray
|Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls?
|P. Summerall
|Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history?
|A. Vinatieri
|An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards?
|Five yards
|Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl?
|Nick Foles
|What year was the original John Madden Football game released
|1988
|What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played?
|All-Madden
|Which of the following quarterbacks was not a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft?
|Joe Montana
|In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons?
|New England and Miami
|Which state do the Jets and Giants play in?
|New Jersey
|Which team scored 70 points in a single game during the 2023 season?
|Dolphins
|How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer?
|15 yards
|“Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team’s defensive line in the 1970s?
|Broncos
|“The Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team’s home field?
|Packers
|As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature?
|Telestrator
|How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime?
|Six
|What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on the “Immaculate Reception”?
|F. Harris
|How many timeouts does a team get per half?
|Three
|When a quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called?
|Victory Formation
|The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb?
|Foxborough
|Which of the following has not been a matchup in the Super Bowl?
|Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco
|Which NFL legend retired after the 2023 season?
|A. Donald
|Which of these countries has not hosted a NFL game?
|Italy
|Which NFL owner famously stated, “Just win, baby!”?
|Al Davis
|How many challenges does a team start with?
|Two
|What is the maximum number of coach’s challenges a team can have in a single game?
|Three
|Which Hall of Fame running back is the Man of the Year Award named after?
|W. Payton
|Which team is known for mastering the “Tush Push” quarterback sneak play?
|Eagles
|Which team traded for Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason?
|Texans
|The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after which former NFL head coach?
|V. Lombardi
|Which team is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs?
|Chargers
That’s all we have for you in this guide, we are sure you will ace your interview! For more Madden 25 articles, check out all relocation teams and how to stop the run. We’ve also got tips on how to run the read option, how to slide, and the best passing options.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 05:40 am