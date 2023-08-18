Which Passing Style Should You Use in Madden 24? Answered

Every year when Madden emerges, I reminisce about the quarterback Vision Cone. You’d have to go all the way back to Madden ’06 For that feature. Turns out, a lot of people did not like it. A lot. But beginning with Madden NFL 23, Skill-Based Passing burst on the scene. Thankfully it’s back this year, so which passing style should you use in Madden 24? That’s what we’re here to answer.

Choosing a Passing Style in Madden 24

When booting up Madden 24, the game will prompt players with three passing styles to choose from. Two are skill-based — Placement + Accuracy as well as Placement + Power — whereas the Classic option disables Skill-Based Passing in favor of the old school approach. If you’re feeling especially daring, players can also toggle free-form movement mid-play.

Don’t feel like choosing a passing style in the opening menu? Not to worry! At your convenience, you can always go to Options > Settings > Game Options > Passing Mechanics. Under that sub-menu, Passing Type is the first option you’ll see.

Additionally, Madden once again gives players the option to slow down the play while figuring out what passing style best suits them. However, Passing Slowdown cannot be enabled during online play. Moving on, are you ready to hear about these options?

Placement & Accuracy

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

This style gives players the most control under center. It also contains the greatest amount of risk. With Placement + Accuracy, you have control not only over the placement of the pass but also how much zip you’re applying. Inaccurate passes are punished more severely, possibly resulting in more turnovers.

On the other hand, incredibly accurate passes will receive a boost. Thus, the whole risk-reward of it all. If the result of your pass is a green meter, congratulations — you’ve just made an accurate pass. If the result is a light blue meter, then you’ve timed the pass perfectly as well.

Though, not every seemingly accurate pass will result in a completion. That’s just the way it goes.

Placement & Power

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

For those looking to take advantage of Placement + Power, we recommend using a good starting quarterback. While placement is still crucial here, accuracy is more or less left to player ratings. Therefore, a quarterback with a strong arm is your best bet.

All you need to do with the left joystick in this instance is give your pass the slightest amount of guidance. Whether it’s a bullet, touch, or lob pass, you’ll have some control over the outcome. But most of all, you’re going to want to make sure the ball gets there.

Team Practice is great for sharpening skills, particularly passing styles. If you’re unsure whether or not you’re getting the hang of things, visual feedback is provided for you every time you throw the ball.

Classic

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Maybe you’re not looking for a way to potentially revolutionize how you play Madden. That’s why the Classic option exists. No fuss; no accuracy or power meters; no nonsense. Just revert to the old guard and let it rip.

Which Passing Style Should You Choose in Madden 24?

As always, these decisions come down to preference. How did you feel about the new feature in Madden NFL 23? Did you have a positive experience? Perhaps that was the game’s way of telling you to stick with it. Were you unmoved? Then by all means, play what comes naturally. The goal of these games is to have fun, right? So have fun!

But if you’re ever thinking about experimenting, Team Practice is right there. Plus, you can always change your mind later.

Alright folks, that should give you everything you need to know about which passing style to use in Madden 24. If you’re having trouble, practice. And if you’re looking for more to do in the meantime, don’t forget to check back here for more Madden coverage.