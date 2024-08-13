There are many useful techniques in football, but this one is very much required if you want to palm off defenders and score touchdowns. Let’s find out how to stiff arm in Madden 25 so you can get those precious extra yards and continue the play.

How To Stiff Arm In Madden 25

In order to perform this technique, you have to wait for the right moment to do it. When an opposing defender is near you, while you have the ball, press and hold down the A button on your Xbox Controller or the X button on your PlayStation controller.

Stiff arm basically means that your player will try to keep the defender at bay while using their free arm, keeping them at length long enough to palm off a tackle and gain those precious yards. It is one of the most effective defensive moves in Madden 25, as it can allow you to successfully avoid a tackle while continuing your play for as long as possible.

What Is Stiff Arm Used For?

This technique is one of the most useful attacking strategies, especially for running backs and receivers, that you have in Madden 25. It’s especially handy when you need some extra yards in your play. But keep in mind, that the effectiveness of the stiff arm depends on several game factors.

Among other things, the stiff arm rating of the player you are controlling, along with the strength of the defender that is heading your way, will determine how successful you are. Of course, it is possible to train in the technique, but it is still important to master it by knowing the right moment to use it, along with choosing the right player to perform the stiff arm. The more you will keep at it, the more yards you will be able to bring home.

That’s all we have for you on the stiff arm in Madden 25. But if you need more information on the game, be sure to check out our other articles such as how to slide and how to use the run read option.

