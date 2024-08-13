To ensure your ball carrier doesn’t lose possession and cost your team a match, you’ll need to learn how to slide in Madden 25. This is important for ending a phase of play so your team can reset and prepare for the next snap, locking in any yards you’ve gained in the previous play. Let’s get into it!

Madden 25 Slide Controls

To slide in Madden 25, press the Q key on PC, X button on Xbox, or Square button on PlayStation. It’s quite a simple shortcut, working both for your quarterback if you’re going on a short run, or a ball receiver after a pass.

Once you press the corresponding button while in possession of the ball, your runner will slide onto the ground to end the play. This is particularly useful if you’re on a counter-attack after turning over possession and want to ensure you retain the ball for the next play. Doing so will completely end that phase of play, taking you back to the playbook menu to choose your next play.

One thing you need to be careful about, though, is the potential of accidentally turning over the ball when you slide. Since it’s quite a physically taxing move, there’s a chance that a sliding player can stumble and drop the ball, leaving you prone to a turnover.

Sliding can also protect you from a turnover in other circumstances, however. If a defender is closing in on your runner and about to sack them, it could cause a turnover if the attacker lets go of the ball and it’s stolen. By sliding to the ground before that contact is initiated, it’ll ensure the phase of play ends and there’s no risk of that happening.

That's just about everything you need to know about sliding in Madden 25!

